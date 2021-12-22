« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1350 1351 1352 1353 1354 [1355]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2751357 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54160 on: December 22, 2021, 10:41:32 pm »
HD copy of the new Matrix is out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bcnsean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54161 on: December 23, 2021, 10:46:58 pm »
Just seen "Boiling Point" with Stephen Graham, boss film
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54162 on: December 24, 2021, 06:39:10 pm »
Wow, am blown away by Dont Look Up. Quite scary to know that the world is really full of stupid people like that.

Also Cate Blanchett  :o

Keep watching through the credits.
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,145
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54163 on: December 24, 2021, 08:48:52 pm »
Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media  and big business really enjoyed the film.

So many great quotes in the film.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:41:43 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,193
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54164 on: December 24, 2021, 11:56:48 pm »
Fatman

Er. Christmas film? Er? Fatman? Er. Violence. Death. Er..

Er.. What?
Logged
I like cats

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54165 on: Today at 01:59:34 am »
Reno 911 The hunt for Qanon  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54166 on: Today at 03:17:26 am »
Quote from: Trada on December 24, 2021, 08:48:52 pm
Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media  and big business really enjoyed the film.

So many great quotes in the film.

good to hear, got this ready to go and just about to put it on
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54167 on: Today at 08:18:51 am »
Thought Don't Look Up was way too heavy-handed and a bit of a mess tonally.  Felt like half the characters were in different movies.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,783
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54168 on: Today at 11:00:08 am »
Enjoyed Don't Look Up. The satire was a little obvious but a good film all the same.

Gonna watch Fatman and Another Round on nowtv over the next few days, looking forward to both.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,375
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54169 on: Today at 12:32:38 pm »
As mentioned Dont Look Up was decent, but yeah one or two of the characters were either terribly written or poorly played. Im looking at you Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance. Arianna Grande was as shit as youd expect, really.
Logged
AHA!

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,024
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54170 on: Today at 12:44:43 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:32:38 pm
As mentioned Dont Look Up was decent, but yeah one or two of the characters were either terribly written or poorly played. Im looking at you Jonah Hill and Mark Rylance. Arianna Grande was as shit as youd expect, really.

But you know what's scary is that the plot is entirely believable now. 10 years ago I'd have said no way.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Saul Goodman

  • Superfluous apostrophe's are us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,277
  • Better call Saul!
    • Better Call Saul.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54171 on: Today at 04:51:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:18:51 am
Thought Don't Look Up was way too heavy-handed and a bit of a mess tonally.  Felt like half the characters were in different movies.

+1

It felt like such a missed opportunity given the cast and some clever ideas but the execution is really poor.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,419
  • Italians do it better
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54172 on: Today at 05:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on Today at 04:51:00 pm
+1

It felt like such a missed opportunity given the cast and some clever ideas but the execution is really poor.
+2

People use the word pretentious to describe movies a lot in recent times, but they usually do it because they didnt get the film. This one is the very definition of that word. A self important vapid drab of a movie, with all the nuance we have come to expect from Adam McKay, and only occasionally lifted by the power of its cast. The kind of satire only a 13 year old who has only recently realised theres a world outside of Tik Tok and Instagram, would find edgy or insightful. Youre not Armando Iannucci, Adam.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:37:11 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,036
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54173 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Yeah, I'm kind of with you Last. I didn't hate it but was expecting a lot more (I didn't know Adam McKay was the director until the credits) but it was about as subtle as blow to the head. I guess they wanted their message to come through loud and clear but it was at the expense of a making a good film.

But I think having such a fine cast elevated it to being watchable as I probably would have turned off otherwise. Di Caprio and Cate Blanchett were really strong  and I found myself entertained by Mark Rylance's performance as well. Even Timothee Chalamet was strong in his limited screen time. Not sure what was going on with Jennifer Lawrence's character though, she stuck out pretty badly.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,942
  • JFT96
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54174 on: Today at 06:51:03 pm »
Paddington is great
Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,036
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54175 on: Today at 06:51:54 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 06:51:03 pm
Paddington is great

Compared to Don't Look Up? It's certainly got more depth.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,419
  • Italians do it better
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54176 on: Today at 07:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 06:40:43 pm
Yeah, I'm kind of with you Last. I didn't hate it but was expecting a lot more (I didn't know Adam McKay was the director until the credits) but it was about as subtle as blow to the head. I guess they wanted their message to come through loud and clear but it was at the expense of a making a good film.

But I think having such a fine cast elevated it to being watchable as I probably would have turned off otherwise. Di Caprio and Cate Blanchett were really strong  and I found myself entertained by Mark Rylance's performance as well. Even Timothee Chalamet was strong in his limited screen time. Not sure what was going on with Jennifer Lawrence's character though, she stuck out pretty badly.
Exactly. Satire doesn't exactly have to be subtle, but it's the lack of nuance that's egregious here. Smart movies challenge you, they ask questions, they don't preach at you like a 15-year old that has read too many Twitter threads. This is what this movie felt like. I agree some of the good performances were good and made it "watchable", but some others, like you pointed out from Lawrence, but even worse Strip, were really bad and tonally out of place.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:41:49 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,145
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54177 on: Today at 09:00:50 pm »
I loved Don't look up some of the jokes really hit home when you think what's happened in the UK in the last 5 years like the AS smears on the message board and them using the phrase the Blairites like to use "the adults are in charge now" just as she lights up a fag in front of a big sign that says inflammable.

I think most people who have a problem with this film see themselves in the mirror.

And Grande was meant to be a bit shit and shallow that's the point people getting caught up in pointless celebrity culture
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,111
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54178 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 06:51:03 pm
Paddington is great
Didnt realise it was on today so we watched it last night on Netflix. Still watched it again today. So good

Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54179 on: Today at 09:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 09:00:50 pm
I loved Don't look up some of the jokes really hit home when you think what's happened in the UK in the last 5 years like the AS smears on the message board and them using the phrase the Blairites like to use "the adults are in charge now" just as she lights up a fag in front of a big sign that says inflammable.

I think most people who have a problem with this film see themselves in the mirror.

And Grande was meant to be a bit shit and shallow that's the point people getting caught up in pointless celebrity culture


lolwut
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,193
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54180 on: Today at 09:19:02 pm »
Saw 'Don't look up'

Decent enough, but as people have said - it felt a bit like two different films stuck together. Quite a lot of clearly nicked stuff as well (In my mind anyway)


The most notable stolen works were (in my mind..)

'Stark' by Ben Elton : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stark_(novel)

It also put me in mind of the Galgafrinchians by Douglas Adams: https://hitchhikers.fandom.com/wiki/Golgafrinchans

And weirdly reminded me of Contact:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Contact_(1997_American_film)



Logged
I like cats
Pages: 1 ... 1350 1351 1352 1353 1354 [1355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 