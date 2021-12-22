« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1350 1351 1352 1353 1354 [1355]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2750529 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54160 on: December 22, 2021, 10:41:32 pm »
HD copy of the new Matrix is out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bcnsean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54161 on: December 23, 2021, 10:46:58 pm »
Just seen "Boiling Point" with Stephen Graham, boss film
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54162 on: December 24, 2021, 06:39:10 pm »
Wow, am blown away by Dont Look Up. Quite scary to know that the world is really full of stupid people like that.

Also Cate Blanchett  :o

Keep watching through the credits.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,144
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54163 on: December 24, 2021, 08:48:52 pm »
Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media  and big business really enjoyed the film.

So many great quotes in the film.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:41:43 pm by Trada »
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,169
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54164 on: December 24, 2021, 11:56:48 pm »
Fatman

Er. Christmas film? Er? Fatman? Er. Violence. Death. Er..

Er.. What?
Logged
I like cats

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54165 on: Today at 01:59:34 am »
Reno 911 The hunt for Qanon  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 1350 1351 1352 1353 1354 [1355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 