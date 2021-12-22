Please
Author
Topic: The RAWK Film Thread (Read 2750529 times)
WhereAngelsPlay
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #54160 on:
December 22, 2021, 10:41:32 pm »
HD copy of the new Matrix is out.
Bcnsean
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #54161 on:
December 23, 2021, 10:46:58 pm »
Just seen "Boiling Point" with Stephen Graham, boss film
Nitramdorf
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #54162 on:
December 24, 2021, 06:39:10 pm »
Wow, am blown away by Dont Look Up. Quite scary to know that the world is really full of stupid people like that.
Also Cate Blanchett
Keep watching through the credits.
Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #54163 on:
December 24, 2021, 08:48:52 pm »
Totally loved Don't look up with its piss take of news media, social media and big business really enjoyed the film.
So many great quotes in the film.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #54164 on:
December 24, 2021, 11:56:48 pm »
Fatman
Er. Christmas film? Er? Fatman? Er. Violence. Death. Er..
Er.. What?
WhereAngelsPlay
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
«
Reply #54165 on:
Today
at 01:59:34 am »
Reno 911 The hunt for Qanon
