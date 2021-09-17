« previous next »
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 17, 2021, 11:23:06 am
Pixar aren't they?  ;)
Offline Lastrador

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 17, 2021, 04:37:40 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on September 17, 2021, 01:24:06 am
im the same, i hate goodfellas for that very reason, they're all just total scum and it makes my skin crawl just to see those fuckers breathing

godfather movies weren't on that level of scum, tho they are, in that the characters have more depth to them, not so black and white (for some of them) and has the downward spiral aspect of michael - they are classic movies of merit for me

goodfellas, nope, just scum being scum and i have no time for any of them

having said all that lol

The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil (subtitled asian movie) - on the BBC Iplayer, thoroughly good enjoyable yarn, gets a thumbs up from me
Forrest Gump is your favourite movie, isn't it?  ;D
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 18, 2021, 12:46:32 am
The Graduate was on BBC1 tonight. A fantastic film.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 19, 2021, 01:26:54 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 17, 2021, 10:07:46 am
Ha ha ha, cracks me up. I don't think Tommy, Jimmy or Henry are great people.

The same way in that I wouldn't really want to associate with anyone in Trainspotting. You aren't meant to think they are sound. They are works of fiction.

FWIW differentiating between different "gangsters" in different films is wild.

Just because Michael is higher up the chain than the characters in Goodfellas doesn't make them any better.

If you want to love characters in a film go watch a Disney film or a rom com.

well you totally missed the point on michael, it's nothing to do with the 'chain', he's the one son that didn't want to be part of the (gangster) family but is drawn into it after a Hit on his father - his descent from that point on is an interesting downward spiral through the films

and for what it's worth, you hit the nail on the head, cos i loathe trainspotting as well lol, i got little time for druggies tho most of my mates have been in that world (kinda comes with the territory having a biker background and playing in bands)

also, it's not that i have to like the characters in a film, plenty of great films that have very unlikeable characters - in my top five always is The Good, the bad and the ugly - hardly a wholesome crew; wallach's character (the Ugly of the movie's title) is more offensive than any of those in the mafia films under discussion, cos i dont think any of them have rape on their rapsheet among the huge list of nefarious practices he's guilty of (basically think of anything loathesome and he's been guilty of it) - but the character, uncomfortably, has a charm about him, as loathe as i am to say that, and angel eyes is a hideous individual as well but once again, great character

and you've totally lost me in that you find it 'wild' that someone can differentiate between films in the same genre (and sets of characters of the same ilk in those movies, ie gangsters in this case, but it would apply across the board in film genres) - doesn't everyone do that all the time?

Quote from: Lastrador on September 17, 2021, 04:37:40 pm
Forrest Gump is your favourite movie, isn't it?  ;D

i hated that shit too  ;D

FWIW, my top 5 films change but always present is the already mentioned Good, bad, ugly and pulp fiction; plenty of unsavoury characters in those two alone
Offline Peabee

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 19, 2021, 01:56:04 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September 17, 2021, 10:07:46 am
Ha ha ha, cracks me up. I don't think Tommy, Jimmy or Henry are great people.

The same way in that I wouldn't really want to associate with anyone in Trainspotting. You aren't meant to think they are sound. They are works of fiction.

FWIW differentiating between different "gangsters" in different films is wild.

Just because Michael is higher up the chain than the characters in Goodfellas doesn't make them any better.

If you want to love characters in a film go watch a Disney film or a rom com.

Im probably horrible then because I love some of the bad characters in films. My favourite is Matt Dillons character in Drugstore Cowboy. Only because its fictional (as you say) and you can laugh at how grim they can be. In real life, Id obviously keep clear of Joe Pescis character in Goodfellas or Matt Dillons in DC, but I find them hilarious/interesting on screen. I generally cringe at the nice characters because its done too sickly and sweetly in the most part. I think Parks and Rec did a good job with Leslie Knope though, for example. But thats because they gave her some flaws.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 19, 2021, 09:37:01 am
Quote from: Peabee on September 19, 2021, 01:56:04 am
Im probably horrible then because I love some of the bad characters in films. My favourite is Matt Dillons character in Drugstore Cowboy. Only because its fictional (as you say) and you can laugh at how grim they can be. In real life, Id obviously keep clear of Joe Pescis character in Goodfellas or Matt Dillons in DC, but I find them hilarious/interesting on screen. I generally cringe at the nice characters because its done too sickly and sweetly in the most part. I think Parks and Rec did a good job with Leslie Knope though, for example. But thats because they gave her some flaws.

It absolutely doesn't make you horrible.

The "bad" characters are far more interesting. Look at what Ledger did compared to Bale.

It doesn't make Bale a lesser actor as he's equally capable (American Psycho).

The "dark, bad" characters will always fascinate most of us because they are so different to anything we know or experience.

Just because we are entertained and interested in them doesn't mean we "like them"

James Gandolfini wasn't a mob boss who was abusive to everyone he met.

Just because I enjoyed The Sopranos (and will be watching the Many Saints of Newark on Wednesday) doesn't mean I condone Mafia/mob tactics.

It's abhorrent, but so are a lot of the things we watch. As long as the brain can separate fact from fiction you don't have an issue. You shouldn't watch a Ted Bundy documentary and find him funny.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 20, 2021, 06:42:20 pm
Minari is a good enough watch on an afternoon.
Offline duvva

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 20, 2021, 08:47:56 pm
Just watched The Father. Bit of a headfuck and really confusing but I guess thats the idea. Horrible condition to live with and deal with for others. I thought it was cleverly done and can see why Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar
Online Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
September 22, 2021, 01:09:15 am
Been watching a bunch of Asian cinema lately. Here are a few I saw in the last month or so

Days of being wild - 7/10

Good movie. Well shot, well written, well-acted. The only complaint was that I hated the main character and had no sympathy for him.

Fallen Angels - 8/10

A more stylized and goofy Chungking Express. You need some suspension of disbelief for this one. The film and the characters are a bit over the top but it works.

2046 - 7/10

Last Wong-Kar-Wai film I watched. I was skeptical as I thought it was going to be a sci-fi film. It's not, it just has a sci-fi sub-plot. It works as a film but it's a bit disjointed. Too many characters play a cameo in this film from WKW's past films like In the Mood for Love and Days of Being Wild. It doesn't really focus on one story. But it still works on an emotional level as all the actors do a superb job.

A Brighter Summer Day  4/10

I was disappointed by this one. After watching Yi-Yi I had very high expectations. I sat through all four hours of this film and was thoroughly underwhelmed. The acting and writing are good. But pretty much all characters in the film are unlikeable. Even the I liked, became unlikeable by the end of the film.

Paprika - 10/10

It was a blast. If you want a fun psychological thriller anime film, this is it. It's like Inception but with a much wilder imagination and better execution.

Paris, Texas - 10/10

Harry Dean Stanton carries this film with his brilliant performance. The cinematography is brilliant and all the characters feel incredibly real and human-like which is a rarity in Hollywood films.




 
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 02:26:15 pm
Prisoners of the Ghostland is a neon-drenched Japanese fantasy western starring Nic Cage and directed by Sion Sono, which means it's an insane and cluttered film that takes in elements of Escape From New York, The Road Warrior and Tokyo Tribe. Obviously highly entertaining, even if it felt like elements of the plot - which has echoes of the Fukushima accident - had been left on the cutting room floor. Who would have thought five years ago Cage would be having a late-career renaissance in high-quality genre films?
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:10:10 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on September 22, 2021, 01:09:15 am
Been watching a bunch of Asian cinema lately. Here are a few I saw in the last month or so

Days of being wild - 7/10

Good movie. Well shot, well written, well-acted. The only complaint was that I hated the main character and had no sympathy for him.

Fallen Angels - 8/10

A more stylized and goofy Chungking Express. You need some suspension of disbelief for this one. The film and the characters are a bit over the top but it works.

2046 - 7/10

Last Wong-Kar-Wai film I watched. I was skeptical as I thought it was going to be a sci-fi film. It's not, it just has a sci-fi sub-plot. It works as a film but it's a bit disjointed. Too many characters play a cameo in this film from WKW's past films like In the Mood for Love and Days of Being Wild. It doesn't really focus on one story. But it still works on an emotional level as all the actors do a superb job.

A Brighter Summer Day  4/10

I was disappointed by this one. After watching Yi-Yi I had very high expectations. I sat through all four hours of this film and was thoroughly underwhelmed. The acting and writing are good. But pretty much all characters in the film are unlikeable. Even the I liked, became unlikeable by the end of the film.

Paprika - 10/10

It was a blast. If you want a fun psychological thriller anime film, this is it. It's like Inception but with a much wilder imagination and better execution.

Paris, Texas - 10/10

Harry Dean Stanton carries this film with his brilliant performance. The cinematography is brilliant and all the characters feel incredibly real and human-like which is a rarity in Hollywood films.

Paris, Texas is my favourite film.  Not sure any other film has portrayed loss and regret as accurately, everything is perfect, performances, cinematography and Ry Cooders score is just magnificent .  Id give it more than 10/10 if it was possible.  Cant wait for the day I sit down with my daughter to watch it, my lad couldnt sit through it, the silly arse.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:11:44 pm
I'd echo Max's shouts on Paprika, wonderful film.
Online Max_powers

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 08:59:52 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:10:10 pm
Paris, Texas is my favourite film.  Not sure any other film has portrayed loss and regret as accurately, everything is perfect, performances, cinematography and Ry Cooders score is just magnificent .  Id give it more than 10/10 if it was possible.  Cant wait for the day I sit down with my daughter to watch it, my lad couldnt sit through it, the silly arse.

It's a film that will stay with me for a while. I can see myself watching it every few months.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:11:31 pm
The Green Knight.


Right. A warning. Dismiss it at your peril. The spoiler is a PROPER spoiler and will ruin the entire film. Don't read this until you have seen the film


Spoiler

My missus hates dark films (As in films with very little light) and this film takes the biscuit over lack of lighting. Most of it is literally done in near total darkness

The plot was interesting and very strange - I think someone had seen 'Excaliber' and wanted to get some arty camera work in.

My missus gave up after an hour, but I was interested and  the plot was moving. Very strange in places and not much in the way of explanation.

The ending in particular was bizarre. No speaking and lots of stuff happening with nothing explained and things progressing  badly.

I had nearly given up on the film. Then.

The ending. The actual ending. Wow.

What a really, really clever and amazing plot twist.

I loved it. Totally off it's head (pardon the pun) and very slow. But if you have the patience and can wait for the ending. Wowzers.

8/10

[close]
Online Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:35:36 pm
Thought The Green Knight was ok. Interesting in parts. Thought it could have gone for more of the surreal at times instead of some of the boring bits in the middle. It felt like a modern day Terry Gilliam film.

Speaking of surreal, Chris Pratt has been cast as being Mario in the new Mario Brothers film. His voice anyway, as it's animated.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 10:59:07 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:35:36 pm
Thought The Green Knight was ok. Interesting in parts. Thought it could have gone for more of the surreal at times instead of some of the boring bits in the middle. It felt like a modern day Terry Gilliam film.

Speaking of surreal, Chris Pratt has been cast as being Mario in the new Mario Brothers film. His voice anyway, as it's animated.

I know what you mean about Terry Gilliam, but I thought it equated more to the dream-sequences in Excaliber (Which was obviously a brilliant film) - but that had it's share of bonkers moments and wibbly music as well

Spoiler

What did you think about the bit when he's not saying anything for ten minutes, looking miserable and you can tell he feels like a shithouse and a coward only to come back to himself.

I thought that saved the film

Otherwise I might have given it a 2 or 3/10

[/spoiiler]
[close]
