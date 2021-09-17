Ha ha ha, cracks me up. I don't think Tommy, Jimmy or Henry are great people.



The same way in that I wouldn't really want to associate with anyone in Trainspotting. You aren't meant to think they are sound. They are works of fiction.



FWIW differentiating between different "gangsters" in different films is wild.



Just because Michael is higher up the chain than the characters in Goodfellas doesn't make them any better.



If you want to love characters in a film go watch a Disney film or a rom com.



Forrest Gump is your favourite movie, isn't it?



well you totally missed the point on michael, it's nothing to do with the 'chain', he's the one son that didn't want to be part of the (gangster) family but is drawn into it after a Hit on his father - his descent from that point on is an interesting downward spiral through the filmsand for what it's worth, you hit the nail on the head, cos i loathe trainspotting as well lol, i got little time for druggies tho most of my mates have been in that world (kinda comes with the territory having a biker background and playing in bands)also, it's not that i have to like the characters in a film, plenty of great films that have very unlikeable characters - in my top five always is The Good, the bad and the ugly - hardly a wholesome crew; wallach's character (the Ugly of the movie's title) is more offensive than any of those in the mafia films under discussion, cos i dont think any of them have rape on their rapsheet among the huge list of nefarious practices he's guilty of (basically think of anything loathesome and he's been guilty of it) - but the character, uncomfortably, has a charm about him, as loathe as i am to say that, and angel eyes is a hideous individual as well but once again, great characterand you've totally lost me in that you find it 'wild' that someone can differentiate between films in the same genre (and sets of characters of the same ilk in those movies, ie gangsters in this case, but it would apply across the board in film genres) - doesn't everyone do that all the time?i hated that shit tooFWIW, my top 5 films change but always present is the already mentioned Good, bad, ugly and pulp fiction; plenty of unsavoury characters in those two alone