Just wasted 2hrs on The Green Knight.



What a load of shite.



Spoiler The last section pulls all the threads together and we see morgan (his mother in this telling) has been manipulating throughout and the many visual cues and themes become clear, a very different movie but in a similar way to Signs, and i guess it's whether this pulling together of threads is enough for the individual viewer to give the story telling merit or not - cos i think that's the crux, if you ultimately are onboard with how the story was laid out and told, it's a good movie, a damn good movie actually, but if that falls short to 'you', it was all a bit of a dirge

this is a strange film for me, originally i watched the first 'half' but was interrupted and i had no compulsion to go back and watch the last 'half' and kept putting it off - that in itself says somethinghowever, having watched it fully now, i think there's a lot of good about this movie, many things are done so well from a cinematic point of view, performances are very good and it is captivating in its mystery yet at the same time a bit of a dirge, quite literally and in viewing experienceand i feel that is where the problem lies in this film (if you view it negatively), everything about it is done extremely well but the pacing is agonisingly slow, and purposely so i believe and i clearly had a problem with that myself, seeing as i was in no rush to finish watching it having seen a fair portion of itim still unsure about it, im sure it's a good film, im not sure how good a film it is - i think so much is done so well it's dismissive to say it's shite, but i totally understand that as a fair comment on your experience watching it (cos i was kinda there with the first section of the film)btw, if you dont like Green Knight, dont bother with A Ghost Story (same writer/director), Green Knight is The Wild Bunch on acid compared to A Ghost Story - that movie is one hell of a slog (it's a philisophical piece not a horror movie, it has merit but to put it crudely, not worth the entrance fee for me)