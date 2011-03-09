« previous next »
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54120 on: August 30, 2021, 11:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 30, 2021, 11:17:23 am
Wait, what...?!

You thought the Evil Dead series wasn't meant to be funny?

The first one was quite amusing. The second was an out-and-out comedy and the third one was hilarious.

If you had any doubts whatsoever then the series should clarify the horror/comedy aspect of it ..

I've not watched them. My girlfriend stuck the remake on and I had no knowledge.

Maybe it's too high brow for me, I just think most horrors are a waste of time
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54121 on: August 30, 2021, 11:24:52 pm »
No Man of God is good.

https://youtu.be/gPFN2rvJOp0
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54122 on: August 31, 2021, 07:38:18 pm »
Recently rewatched My Man Godfrey. Forgot how funny and on-point it is 85+ years later. Screwball classic
Offline Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54123 on: September 1, 2021, 12:34:39 am »
Prometheus and Alien Covenant are to the Alien saga as to what Genysisisisis-i and Dark Turd are to the Terminator series.

i.e Why the fuck do they even exist for?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54124 on: September 1, 2021, 04:35:49 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September  1, 2021, 12:34:39 am
Prometheus and Alien Covenant are to the Alien saga as to what Genysisisisis-i and Dark Turd are to the Terminator series.

i.e Why the fuck do they even exist for?

At least Ridley Scott was at the helm for Prometheus and had some sort of vision for it, rather than a cash grab.

Shame it was utter dog shit.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54125 on: September 1, 2021, 07:41:10 pm »
Actually decided to put the original Candyman on. Whilst the acting is a little hammy at times, its better than a lot of crap trotted out as "horror" now.

Guess with Clive Barker involved it's not a surprise.
Offline Sarge

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54126 on: September 1, 2021, 07:42:42 pm »
Respect out friday week.
Offline duvva

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54127 on: September 1, 2021, 09:17:32 pm »
Just watched County Lines. Wont leave you with a happy glow but its a good film and seemed brutally realistic at times. Think Conrad Khan who played the main character was up for the newcomer BAFTA earlier this year.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54128 on: September 1, 2021, 09:20:00 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on September  1, 2021, 07:41:10 pm
Actually decided to put the original Candyman on. Whilst the acting is a little hammy at times, its better than a lot of crap trotted out as "horror" now.

Guess with Clive Barker involved it's not a surprise.

He was barely involved, Candyman and Barkers novella (The Forbidden) are really different.  candyman cant be summoned via a mirror in the novella for example, Bernard Rose should take all the credit for Candyman being a minor masterpiece, and Im a huge Clive Barker fan, Nightbreed is one of my favourite horror films.
Offline mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54129 on: September 1, 2021, 10:10:52 pm »
Kill Bill

Hot take: All Quentin Tarantino films are alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance. Most overrated film maker of all time. Utter crap.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54130 on: September 1, 2021, 10:17:17 pm »
The Night House

Spoiler

Er.

Started off shite. Meme city.

The build up was kind of interesting. The interactions boring.

Then! It suddenly seemed like someone dared to dream! They went for a world and a vision of HP Lovecrafts 'Dreams in the Witch House'

The geomitary, the angles, the spaces beyond space and it was so exciting.

Then it went shit.

The end.

Quite sad. Not like they even needed any budget. But that ending after all the build up?

What. The. Actual Fuck.

[close]

1/10
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54131 on: September 2, 2021, 08:07:29 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September  1, 2021, 09:20:00 pm
He was barely involved, Candyman and Barkers novella (The Forbidden) are really different.  candyman cant be summoned via a mirror in the novella for example, Bernard Rose should take all the credit for Candyman being a minor masterpiece, and Im a huge Clive Barker fan, Nightbreed is one of my favourite horror films.

Interesting. I'll hunt out the novella.

I guess seeing him in the credits it was just a "based on..." Or a executive producer credit.

Thanks
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54132 on: September 3, 2021, 08:45:03 am »
Quote from: dalarr on August 30, 2021, 02:10:48 pm
Prometheus. Pleasantly surprised. It was engaging and it dealt with the question of the origin of humanity without getting too preachy. Some of the locations and shots were mesmerizing. Ive seen movie nerds slaughter this film but as a casual I really enjoyed it.

Has to be said that I havent watched the originals, only Alien: Covenant.

prometheus, prometheus, i've spoken many times in many places about this movie i just can't do it again but suffice to say, there are many fantastic aspects to this film, and so many absolute fuckups that are hard to fathom considering scott was the director

and your last comment is why your first comment can exist in the same universe - which you suspected yourself before the ink dried, it appears
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54133 on: September 3, 2021, 08:58:20 am »
Quote from: mattD on September  1, 2021, 10:10:52 pm
Kill Bill

Hot take: All Quentin Tarantino films are alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance. Most overrated film maker of all time. Utter crap.

depends what you mean by style over substance, i can see where that comparison will be made (not that i necessarily agree with it tho) - eg, visual over story etc but, and i'm far from his greatest fan, if you dont think that dude can do dialogue, then i can't get onboard with that as dialogue is a huge aspect of movie making, whichever approach you're taking. im assuming you've seen Pulp Fiction (as you say 'All'), not mere style, plenty of substance, far from utter crap - i get it, you dont like his films but to lump Pulp Fiction in with 'no substance, utter crap' that's not a taste thing, that's a 'wood for the trees' thing



incidentally, i'm not sure tarantino himself would have a problem with the gist of your take - alpha male fantasies relying on mere style over substance
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54134 on: September 3, 2021, 10:33:06 am »
Our Ladies 9/10


A film about a bunch of Scottish schoolgirls and their trip to Edinburgh in a choir. I must admit that this isn't a film to watch on your own as a bloke, but the missus fancied it and she laughed her head off all the way through - she went to a Catholic school in Liverpool with nuns as well and she found it hilarious.

It was pretty funny, but also there were quite a few sad moments - really nice and well observed film about kids and their one time to spread their wings. Loads of foul language, sex and shady goings on, but if you liked Derry Girls and Father Ted then you'll probably enjoy this. Great film.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54135 on: September 3, 2021, 11:06:18 am »
Quote from: Sarge on August 30, 2021, 11:24:52 pm
No Man of God is good.

https://youtu.be/gPFN2rvJOp0

i think they've done a decent job there, dude who played bundy deserves some props going by the actual bundy recordings i've listened to, dude nailed the voice and ambience

however, not sure there's alot here for any who aren't interested in the subject matter

Quote from: Stevie-A on August 26, 2021, 10:17:14 pm
Clara (2018). Thought this was fantastic. Slow, mournful, but utterly engaging. You'll never go wrong with a healthy dose of astrophysics!

thanks for the heads up, i enjoyed it, having an interest in the backdrop matter helps for sure. this is an extremely predictable film, nothing happens that you dont see coming, but it's done well
« Last Edit: September 3, 2021, 01:00:47 pm by Armand9 »
Online Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54136 on: September 3, 2021, 06:41:24 pm »
Dune reviews have started to come out and it's pretty much universal acclamation.
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54137 on: September 3, 2021, 10:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September  3, 2021, 06:41:24 pm
Dune reviews have started to come out and it's pretty much universal acclamation.

I worked on this. one of the few times im excited to see something I worked on. Should be visually stunning at the least
Offline mallin9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54138 on: September 4, 2021, 12:39:46 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on September  3, 2021, 10:13:53 pm
I worked on this. one of the few times im excited to see something I worked on. Should be visually stunning at the least

Thats fucking cool, congrats
Online Ray K

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54139 on: September 4, 2021, 12:43:43 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on September  3, 2021, 10:13:53 pm
I worked on this. one of the few times im excited to see something I worked on. Should be visually stunning at the least
Wait a minute. Shatner's Bassoon.. Shatner is Canadian. As is the lead actor in this film.
Are you...Timothée Chalamet?  :P
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54140 on: September 4, 2021, 12:58:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September  4, 2021, 12:43:43 am
Wait a minute. Shatner's Bassoon.. Shatner is Canadian. As is the lead actor in this film.
Are you...Timothée Chalamet?  :P

sadly for my wife, shatner is probably a closer resemblance
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54141 on: September 4, 2021, 07:34:20 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September  3, 2021, 06:41:24 pm
Dune reviews have started to come out and it's pretty much universal acclamation.

i love dune, im really really hoping they've done it justice, prob my most aniticpated movie of the year
Offline duvva

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54142 on: September 4, 2021, 09:15:05 pm »
Watched Shang Chi tonight. Really good.

SPOILER ALERT - Marvel outed as LFC fans
Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54143 on: September 4, 2021, 10:51:05 pm »
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



awesome

The fight scenes were absolutely terrific, the action scenes were amazing, the sheer humanity and love in the film was just so fantastic to watch. THIS is why Marvel are just so much better than DC at films - there is heartbreak and horror and sadness, but it's so balanced that the whole film played out like an opera.

The 'bad guy' had so much humility, love and pain in him that even when the film ended you felt so, so sorry for him.

What a stonking film. Just brilliant.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54144 on: September 4, 2021, 10:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on September  3, 2021, 06:41:24 pm
Dune reviews have started to come out and it's pretty much universal acclamation.

Just noticed the release date has benn pushed back to 22/10.
Online Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54145 on: Yesterday at 12:50:40 am »
Watched "Free Guy" last night.  Pretty enjoyable movie for adults considering its a 12a.   Decent Action, a few good laughs and a bit of heart.

Had to google the actress name who played Bombshell.   All I can say is, Gronk is a lucky lucky man.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54146 on: Yesterday at 02:02:08 am »
Watched two quality family movies:

Cruella - Emma Stone is brilliant.
Soul - wonderful story.
Offline Armand9

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54147 on: Yesterday at 03:03:22 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 20, 2021, 10:13:00 pm
Just wasted 2hrs on The Green Knight.

What a load of shite.

this is a strange film for me, originally i watched the first 'half' but was interrupted and i had no compulsion to go back and watch the last 'half' and kept putting it off - that in itself says something

however, having watched it fully now, i think there's a lot of good about this movie, many things are done so well from a cinematic point of view, performances are very good and it is captivating in its mystery yet at the same time a bit of a dirge, quite literally and in viewing experience

and i feel that is where the problem lies in this film (if you view it negatively), everything about it is done extremely well but the pacing is agonisingly slow, and purposely so i believe and i clearly had a problem with that myself, seeing as i was in no rush to finish watching it having seen a fair portion of it

im still unsure about it, im sure it's a good film, im not sure how good a film it is - i think so much is done so well it's dismissive to say it's shite, but i totally understand that as a fair comment on your experience watching it (cos i was kinda there with the first section of the film)

Spoiler
The last section pulls all the threads together and we see morgan (his mother in this telling) has been manipulating throughout and the many visual cues and themes become clear, a very different movie but in a similar way to Signs, and i guess it's whether this pulling together of threads is enough for the individual viewer to give the story telling merit or not - cos i think that's the crux, if you ultimately are onboard with how the story was laid out and told, it's a good movie, a damn good movie actually, but if that falls short to 'you', it was all a bit of a dirge
[close]

btw, if you dont like Green Knight, dont bother with A Ghost Story (same writer/director), Green Knight is The Wild Bunch on acid compared to A Ghost Story - that movie is one hell of a slog (it's a philisophical piece not a horror movie, it has merit but to put it crudely, not worth the entrance fee for me)
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54148 on: Yesterday at 03:34:47 am »
Watched Cinderella last night kind of "Glee does fairy tales" the only fun bit was singing "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" to their version of Seven Nations army
Online Lastrador

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54149 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on September  3, 2021, 10:13:53 pm
I worked on this. one of the few times im excited to see something I worked on. Should be visually stunning at the least
Were you the guy pushing coffee for the main dogs, or did you do something cool? Do tell.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54150 on: Yesterday at 11:03:45 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:28:14 am
Were you the guy pushing coffee for the main dogs, or did you do something cool? Do tell.
Body double for Timotheé Chalamet.
Online ShatnersBassoon

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54151 on: Yesterday at 08:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:28:14 am
Were you the guy pushing coffee for the main dogs, or did you do something cool? Do tell.

body double for the worms

i do visual fx
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54152 on: Today at 02:40:58 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 30, 2021, 11:08:46 pm
I've not watched them. My girlfriend stuck the remake on and I had no knowledge.

Maybe it's too high brow for me, I just think most horrors are a waste of time

Watch Ash vs Evil Dead and you'll get the gist - hilarious with a load of gore and never taken seriously

Depends which horror you want - some daft slasher stuff or some really dark psychological affair.  The genre is very broad.
Online Alan_X

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54153 on: Today at 03:42:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September  1, 2021, 09:17:32 pm
Just watched County Lines. Wont leave you with a happy glow but its a good film and seemed brutally realistic at times. Think Conrad Khan who played the main character was up for the newcomer BAFTA earlier this year.

Watched it and thought it was really good.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54154 on: Today at 03:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:40:58 pm
Watch Ash vs Evil Dead and you'll get the gist - hilarious with a load of gore and never taken seriously

Depends which horror you want - some daft slasher stuff or some really dark psychological affair.  The genre is very broad.

Superb show,absolutely gutted that they cancelled it when they did,would have loved to see Ash is the distant future.
