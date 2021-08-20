Spoiler

Not what I expected. These aren't the droids you're.. er.. This wasn't the film I was looking for.From the trailers, I expected it to be a bit like Bladerunner, crossed with the Minority Report with a bit of Bioshock thrown in.Except I got what seemed like a great episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation.I honestly expected Dixon Hill to appear at one point and to see the girl morph into Minuet with Riker doing a Sax Solo.Jackman's voice got deeper and grittier as it progressed, but basically it was a film noir with a touch of the Godfather and a little Femme Fatale with a vague twist at the end.I love going to the pictures and I think that it was a decent film with a reasonable plot, but one certainly I wouldn't have been surprised to see being played on the Holodeck.Worth a watch. Raymond Chandler eat your heart out son