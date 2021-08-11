It is hyperbolic, its not even Shyamalans worst film, granted its not in lofty company, but its much better than Lady In The Water and The Visit.



the kids in the Visit did a far better job selling the script than the pretty great cast at his disposal in this. It was just horribly written and acted.they were just there dumping exposition in a laughably bad way. you could tell they had absolutely zero belief in anything they were saying and delivering lines like they had just shot out of a random sentence generator with no regard for what was said or done before and after.The overall idea wasnt bad. Just executed terribly.