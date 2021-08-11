« previous next »
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54040 on: August 11, 2021, 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 11, 2021, 07:05:23 pm
Very surprised no posts about "Blood Red Sky" that's currently up on Netflix

High-concept vampire action horror movie set onboard a transatlantic flight.

Well worth a watch.  A cracker.

Will give it a go. Ta :)


Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54041 on: August 12, 2021, 12:18:29 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on August 11, 2021, 01:21:20 am
Absolutely love the book, movie is hard to find stateside.

Looks to be available to stream for free via Kanopy if your local library offers that service. Otherwise available to rent from the usual sources (YouTube, Amazon etc)
Offline Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54042 on: August 12, 2021, 01:47:47 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on August 11, 2021, 01:21:20 am
Absolutely love the book, movie is hard to find stateside.

Have read and seen Cogan's Trade, by same author, book and movie both also very good...

Criterion released it on Blu-Ray  stateside, theres also a masters of cinema UK release that goes for about £12 if you have a region free Blu-Ray player.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54043 on: August 12, 2021, 04:34:30 pm »
Old... I dont like to be hyperbolic but its possibly the worst film ive ever seen

first time to the cinema in 18 months too  :'(
Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54044 on: August 12, 2021, 05:14:53 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 11, 2021, 07:05:23 pm
Very surprised no posts about "Blood Red Sky" that's currently up on Netflix

High-concept vampire action horror movie set onboard a transatlantic flight.

Well worth a watch.  A cracker.
Watched that last night.

Was a decent watch.


Offline Hedley Lamarr

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54045 on: August 12, 2021, 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on August 12, 2021, 04:34:30 pm
Old... I dont like to be hyperbolic but its possibly the worst film ive ever seen

first time to the cinema in 18 months too  :'(

It is hyperbolic, its not even Shyamalans worst film, granted its not in lofty company, but its much better than Lady In The Water and The Visit.
Offline ShatnersBassoon

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54046 on: August 12, 2021, 05:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August 12, 2021, 05:23:58 pm
It is hyperbolic, its not even Shyamalans worst film, granted its not in lofty company, but its much better than Lady In The Water and The Visit.

the kids in the Visit did a far better job selling the script than the pretty great cast at his disposal in this. It was just horribly written and acted.

they were just there dumping exposition in a laughably bad way. you could tell they had absolutely zero belief in anything they were saying and delivering lines like they had just shot out of a random sentence generator with no regard for what was said or done before and after.

The overall idea wasnt bad. Just executed terribly.
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54047 on: August 13, 2021, 04:32:57 am »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on August 12, 2021, 04:34:30 pm
Old... I dont like to be hyperbolic but its possibly the worst film ive ever seen

first time to the cinema in 18 months too  :'(

Yeah it was terrible.

The acting is among the worst I've seen in a film that made it to the cinema.


Online Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54048 on: August 14, 2021, 12:10:58 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 11, 2021, 07:42:56 pm
Will give it a go. Ta :)

It's pretty good. A decent twist on the vampire genre.


Offline Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54049 on: August 14, 2021, 03:46:12 pm »
Another head fuck cage film coming out...... I am radioactive!!!

The cinematography looks great  and one point I really thought is it a musical it sounded like they were about to burst into song

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RDBIKpbOY9M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RDBIKpbOY9M</a>




Offline red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54050 on: August 14, 2021, 10:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 11, 2021, 07:05:23 pm
Very surprised no posts about "Blood Red Sky" that's currently up on Netflix

High-concept vampire action horror movie set onboard a transatlantic flight.

Well worth a watch.  A cracker.

Thought it was abysmal. I laughed most of the way through it.

I know a "dubbed" movie suffers. But I thought it was a shit show
Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54051 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 11, 2021, 07:05:23 pm
Very surprised no posts about "Blood Red Sky" that's currently up on Netflix

High-concept vampire action horror movie set onboard a transatlantic flight.

Well worth a watch.  A cracker.

Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 14, 2021, 10:47:16 pm
Thought it was abysmal. I laughed most of the way through it.

I know a "dubbed" movie suffers. But I thought it was a shit show

I liked it a lot. So there :P

Can see why you'd think that though but I enjoyed it, but I am into these types of films.


Online Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54052 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August 14, 2021, 10:47:16 pm
Thought it was abysmal. I laughed most of the way through it.

I know a "dubbed" movie suffers. But I thought it was a shit show

I never use dubbed English, its best to watch it in its original language and use subtitles.


Offline rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54053 on: Yesterday at 03:33:35 pm »
Wolfwalkers. Great little film
Offline red_Mark1980

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54054 on: Yesterday at 08:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:09:58 am
I never use dubbed English, its best to watch it in its original language and use subtitles.

Yeah, if I'd picked it I probably would have put the subtitles on but I twigged soon and maybe that put me off.
Offline Jake

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54055 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm »
Still working my way through the Marvel films so I can say I've seen them.

Dr Strange yesterday

More like Dr Shite.

1/10


Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54056 on: Yesterday at 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm
Still working my way through the Marvel films so I can say I've seen them.

Dr Strange yesterday

More like Dr Shite.

1/10

So no Dr. Strange love from you?


Online Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54057 on: Today at 01:16:02 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:47:14 pm
Yeah, if I'd picked it I probably would have put the subtitles on but I twigged soon and maybe that put me off.

I think Netflix default to the dubbed audio. One of the many annoying things like skipping credits (I like a little break when binge watching) unless you change it in the settings.
