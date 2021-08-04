Just watched Suicide Squad 2.



Very bright opening and quite funny for the first part but found the film got gradually worse, has Gunn's signature all over it, the humour, the choice music, but it's trying to hard to be like GOTG sadly.



6/10.



I think I'd agree with that. It's got obvious quality stamped on it with the humour, and it's trying less hard to be cool like a 100% Snyder (influenced) film tries to be. The new characters are all good, with the worst arguably being Harley Quinn any time she was on screen. Not Margot's fault. She's great. It's just she's just a shite character that was probably brought down by the previous films. I agree it felt like the film was getting worse as it went on, and that it felt like it had some pacing issues. Probably could have done with being about half an hour shorter than what it was. Latter half felt derivative to Gunn's other films. Still gave me a few good laughs, though, which a few more laughs than DC's other efforts and was less obnoxious. As you say, it felt like an R-rated version of Guardians, which isn't a bad thing, but probably not necessary either.I'd probably rate it about a 7/10. It's entertaining and Elba is really good in it.