« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1346 1347 1348 1349 1350 [1351]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2651234 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,767
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54000 on: August 4, 2021, 01:42:08 pm »
Knives Out

Really enjoyed it, more than I thought I would.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,795
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54001 on: August 4, 2021, 04:07:45 pm »
I'll add in The Divide

Horrible film.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54002 on: August 4, 2021, 06:23:16 pm »
oooh new Scorsese film on the horizon. "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Stars DiCaprio and De Niro

"Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover."
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,767
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54003 on: August 4, 2021, 07:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  4, 2021, 06:23:16 pm
oooh new Scorsese film on the horizon. "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Stars DiCaprio and De Niro

"Members of the Osage tribe in the United States are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover."

Interesting.

Speaking of Scorcese, and De Niro, another film that I don't want to watch again is the Irishman.

It wasn't bad but ....
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54004 on: August 4, 2021, 07:40:19 pm »
DiCaprio doesnt play one of the main characters in Killers Of The Flower Moon, hes took a step back and will play the nephew of De Niros character, which is a secondary part.  Jesse Plemons is now the lead.

Its the main reason Paramount sold the film to Apple, it wasnt commercial enough for the former after Plemons took the main role.
Logged

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54005 on: August 5, 2021, 01:00:34 pm »
It's also based on a book by David Grann who is a terrific journalist if you can't wait for the movie!
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54006 on: August 5, 2021, 01:41:05 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on August  5, 2021, 01:00:34 pm
It's also based on a book by David Grann who is a terrific journalist if you can't wait for the movie!

I second this, its quite often in HMVs 2 for £6 book deal.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,489
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54007 on: August 5, 2021, 02:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August  4, 2021, 07:40:19 pm
DiCaprio doesnt play one of the main characters in Killers Of The Flower Moon, hes took a step back and will play the nephew of De Niros character, which is a secondary part.  Jesse Plemons is now the lead.

Its the main reason Paramount sold the film to Apple, it wasnt commercial enough for the former after Plemons took the main role.
Any idea why DiCaprio chose to take a back seat?

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August  4, 2021, 07:07:00 pm
Interesting.

Speaking of Scorcese, and De Niro, another film that I don't want to watch again is the Irishman.

It wasn't bad but ....
That's one I wouldn't watch again. Mainly because it was crap.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54008 on: August 5, 2021, 02:58:14 pm »
He just found the nephew character more morally complex, more interesting.  Apparently he fought to have half the script revised, to make it darker, less commercial.  Paramount then gave DiCaprios manager permission to shop the script around, hoping nobody would bite and it would bounce back to Paramount and they could film the original script (where DiCaprio was the hero). Unfortunately for them, Apple pounced and agreed to DiCaprios changes.

While DiCaprio is no longer one of the leads, its still a fairly substantial part.  He seems to be the driving force behind the film rather than Scorsese, although the latter has wanted to make Flower Moon for years.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54009 on: August 5, 2021, 03:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on August  5, 2021, 02:58:14 pm
He just found the nephew character more morally complex, more interesting.  Apparently he fought to have half the script revised, to make it darker, less commercial.  Paramount then gave DiCaprios manager permission to shop the script around, hoping nobody would bite and it would bounce back to Paramount and they could film the original script (where DiCaprio was the hero). Unfortunately for them, Apple pounced and agreed to DiCaprios changes.

While DiCaprio is no longer one of the leads, its still a fairly substantial part.  He seems to be the driving force behind the film rather than Scorsese, although the latter has wanted to make Flower Moon for years.


Interesting mate. Cheers

DiCaprio sounds like a class act to be fair.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,039
  • Trada
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54010 on: August 6, 2021, 12:24:42 pm »
The new Suicide squad is about now
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54011 on: Yesterday at 01:02:42 am »
Just watched Suicide Squad 2.

Very bright opening and quite funny for the first part but found the film got gradually worse, has Gunn's signature all over it, the humour, the choice music, but it's trying to hard to be like GOTG sadly.

6/10.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,247
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54012 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:02:42 am
Just watched Suicide Squad 2.

Very bright opening and quite funny for the first part but found the film got gradually worse, has Gunn's signature all over it, the humour, the choice music, but it's trying to hard to be like GOTG sadly.

6/10.
I think I'd agree with that. It's got obvious quality stamped on it with the humour, and it's trying less hard to be cool like a 100% Snyder (influenced) film tries to be. The new characters are all good, with the worst arguably being Harley Quinn any time she was on screen. Not Margot's fault. She's great. It's just she's just a shite character that was probably brought down by the previous films. I agree it felt like the film was getting worse as it went on, and that it felt like it had some pacing issues. Probably could have done with being about half an hour shorter than what it was. Latter half felt derivative to Gunn's other films. Still gave me a few good laughs, though, which a few more laughs than DC's other efforts and was less obnoxious. As you say, it felt like an R-rated version of Guardians, which isn't a bad thing, but probably not necessary either.

I'd probably rate it about a 7/10. It's entertaining and Elba is really good in it.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,570
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54013 on: Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm
I think I'd agree with that. It's got obvious quality stamped on it with the humour, and it's trying less hard to be cool like a 100% Snyder (influenced) film is. The new characters are all good, with the worst arguably being Harley Quinn any time she was on screen. Not Margot's fault. She's great. It's just she's just a shite character that was probably brought down by the previous films. I agree it felt like the film was getting worse as it went on, and that it felt like it had some pacing issues. Probably could have done with being about half an hour shorter than what it was. Latter half felt derivative to Gunn's other films. Still gave me a few good laughs, though, which a few more laughs than DC's other efforts and was less obnoxious. As you say, it felt like an R-rated version of Guardians, which isn't a bad thing, but probably not necessary either.
So..

Likely to see this with the missus this week.

Is this a sequel or a reboot?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,247
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54014 on: Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:36:28 pm
So..

Likely to see this with the missus this week.

Is this a sequel or a reboot?
It's a bit of both.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,560
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54015 on: Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm »
Woman in the Window. I wish shed drawn the curtains.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54016 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:42:33 pm
Woman in the Window. I wish shed drawn the curtains.

Where Everton playing?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,560
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #54017 on: Today at 12:00:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Where Everton playing?

Goodison Park still.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1346 1347 1348 1349 1350 [1351]   Go Up
« previous next »
 