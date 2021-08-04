He just found the nephew character more morally complex, more interesting. Apparently he fought to have half the script revised, to make it darker, less commercial. Paramount then gave DiCaprios manager permission to shop the script around, hoping nobody would bite and it would bounce back to Paramount and they could film the original script (where DiCaprio was the hero). Unfortunately for them, Apple pounced and agreed to DiCaprios changes.



While DiCaprio is no longer one of the leads, its still a fairly substantial part. He seems to be the driving force behind the film rather than Scorsese, although the latter has wanted to make Flower Moon for years.

