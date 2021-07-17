when im struggling for something to watch i'll take a look at '50 best films ever' lists etc for suggestions and basically i've seen them all but there's one that stands out like a sore thumb and usually placed high too - the previous post's Schindler's List. Like damomad, it's just such a depressing stain on humanity, to think of sitting thru a film that is centred on it, just can't get in the mindset to watch, tho i know it's very highly rated. And i suppose i have seen other films that deal with similar source material, at the least the historic setting but i just have a total block when it comes to that movie.on a lighter note, Cruella - thoroughly enjoyable movie, tho someone in production must have said 'let's see if we can get in the guiness book of records for how many songs we can throw in there', holy shit there's an absolute avalanche of them, even Sabbath featured