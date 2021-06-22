« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread

Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 11:30:31 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on June 21, 2021, 10:45:14 pm
Cruella

Hope that isn't the descent into tartiness, but I found the production amazing. The dresses, the action, the presentation, the leading ladies and the plot were great.

**Learnt that this is the first time that a leading character is openly gay in a Disney production. Having a few gay friends, this is nice to hear. I do hate to see 'gay' people shoehorned in - let's hope that people can be gay with no dramatics. They are gay. So fucking what?! I'm straight. So fucking what? You are gay/straight? Who gives a fucking shiny shite?


So. The dresses. Spoke to the missus after who loves fashion and it's an eye-opener but even a fat dullard bellend like myself was impressed

What a great film :)

I'm sure you must sink a dozen cans of Stella while you are at the pictures and then come home and write your reviews on here.
Logged

fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 11:35:27 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 22, 2021, 11:30:31 am
I'm sure you must sink a dozen cans of Stella while you are at the pictures and then come home and write your reviews on here.
Logged


Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 11:49:45 am
Watched Nobody last night.

A lo-fi John Wick movie that is Brilliant, glad to see a sequel is in the works.
Logged


Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 01:16:20 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 22, 2021, 11:30:31 am
I'm sure you must sink a dozen cans of Stella while you are at the pictures and then come home and write your reviews on here.

I did have a few bevvies in a post-film review to be fair :D


I do think that Lockdown has made me appreciate things a lot more. Going to the pictures is one of our favorite things we do together, so really missed it..


:)
Logged


Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 01:34:28 pm
Yeah same here. Missed the cinema so much. Its what I do with my son now hes grown up and lives in manc land.

Meeting him to watch F&F 9 and a bit of scran on Thursday actually.

Not really my bag but should be a good IMAX popcorn movie :)
Logged

Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 05:51:20 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 17, 2021, 10:11:48 pm
Never seen Hamilton but doesnt look my cup of tea either.


Wasn't mine, and I've never been a fan of theatre, but my daughters wanted to see it and we went to see it live last Feb, just before lockdown (great timing).

I fucking loved it.

We watched the 'film' version (ie, just the stage show recorded) several months later and without the live experience it definitely lacks.



Musicals are really not my thing, but for some unknown reason I do love Sound of Music. I had one of my first crushes on Liesl about the time my first pubes were sprouting. The actress who played her dies five years ago aged 73  :-\

Can we include rock operas? If so, I also love The Wall. A fucked-up film with unparalleled music, which I first watched when peaking on acid.

« Last Edit: June 22, 2021, 09:35:07 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged


moondog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 09:08:14 pm
Sweeny Todd was also a jolly good bloody musical.
Logged

Mutton Geoff

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 10:08:06 pm
watched The Father last week , stunning film, Hopkins deserved his oscar
Logged




Mutton Geoff

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 22, 2021, 10:12:25 pm
talking about musicals i managed to Watch Come From Away the night before the first lockdown and really enjoyed it
Logged




Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 24, 2021, 05:22:02 pm
Quote from: John_P on June 19, 2021, 07:30:06 pm
Singin' In the rain is a firm favourite of mine, enjoyed watching it for the first time in ages when the bbc had it on Christmas day.

Saw 'In The Heights' today and thought it was really well done. Definitely helped with the staging and feel that they shot it in Washington Heights (same time Spielberg was shooting his version of West Side Story). Probably the highlight being the outdoor pool set 96,000.

Spotted a few Hamilton references as well, one a cameo, and the other a song snippet but I'd imagine there's a few others as well.

Overall a very entertaining film, maybe slightly overlong in the middle. There's also a fun post credits scene (not setting up a shared cinematic universe or anything).

I've seen it twice now in the cinema, and really loved it both times.  I do agree it could be a little long in the middle, but I thought it did a great job at keeping attention throughout, and I'd be lying to say I didn't cry 2 or 3 times during the film.  The cameo is also because the person in question was in the original Broadway cast - and has worked extensively with Lin before both on screen in the likes of Moana, as well as both being part of the hip-hop troupe Freestyle Love Supreme.
Logged

Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 25, 2021, 12:19:54 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on June 12, 2021, 01:59:41 am
Watched it 5 times already.  I thought I was hyped before.  That was PERFECT - favourite opening to a film since Baby Driver, if not before, utterly, utterly jaw droppingly great.  I was going to wait until my local cinema has it out on friday, but on monday there are a few previews going, and bradford is like 20 mins on the train from me and the light has it, so might be going before the official release.

Quote from: Scottymuser on June 24, 2021, 05:22:02 pm
I've seen it twice now in the cinema, and really loved it both times.  I do agree it could be a little long in the middle, but I thought it did a great job at keeping attention throughout, and I'd be lying to say I didn't cry 2 or 3 times during the film.  The cameo is also because the person in question was in the original Broadway cast - and has worked extensively with Lin before both on screen in the likes of Moana, as well as both being part of the hip-hop troupe Freestyle Love Supreme.
You really liked this, huh?  ;D
Logged

John_P

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 25, 2021, 10:31:31 pm
Supernova

Saw this today the ever excellent Colin Firth (Sam), and Stanley Tucci (Tusker) are magnificent as a married couple on a road trip. Visiting memorable places from their relationship as well as friends and relatives. Whilst Sam is trying to continue as normal and finding ways to adapt it becomes clear that Tusker, aware with his early onset dementia, that this is in reality their last trip together as he fights his own brain to stay in control. Wanting to be remembered as who he was, not what he's about to become.

A beautifully understated film dealing with a major topic. Great acting, and really makes use of the beauty and desolation of the northern England countryside.

It would probably be a great companion piece for The Father, however I'm not sure seeing them both back to back would be a good idea for anyone.
Logged




dalarr

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 26, 2021, 07:22:59 am
Havent been to the cinema since before the pandemic so I joined my mate to watch Fast and the Furious 9. I watch a movie for what it is, but this one was a level of shit Ive never before experienced. Cardi B has a cameo appearance. I cant believe that I just wrote that sentence. Even if you are in the mood for a simple action movie, stay well clear of this one.
Logged

Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 26, 2021, 11:32:43 am
Luca - I liked it.

Quite a light-hearted Disney offering

My new super-duper special colour thingy wotsit big TV really gets to show it's stuff with films like this.

Quite a nice story done very well with several different characters and I found it all pretty endearing - a nice film to watch with the missus and a few lessons learned and a few paths taken.

Logged


moondog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 27, 2021, 03:27:16 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 20, 2021, 10:24:22 am
IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII wwwwwaaaaaassssssssssssssss Booooooooooooooooooorrrrrrrrrrrrrrrnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn under a waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaanderinnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn starrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr



Its on now, Lee Marvin and the young farmer in the saloon and back to the house for dinner just brilliant. What a talent Marvin was.
Logged

[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 27, 2021, 04:51:02 pm
Quote from: moondog on June 27, 2021, 03:27:16 pm


What a talent Marvin was.

Total Legend
Logged

RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 27, 2021, 07:29:36 pm
Watched The Ice Road, new Liam Neeson movie.

Typical Neeson movie, not much substance, he kicks ass and it's very cheesy.

6/10.



Logged


kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 27, 2021, 11:33:56 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on February 27, 2021, 12:19:06 pm
Another Round was fun...and sad but fun at the end.

The danes might be doing life better than us

Just seen this - great movie - the fun at the end was after a wake like  ;D

Putting the Hunt and Riders of Justice on the list to watch - I hardly ever watch movies with subtitles to give my eyes a rest but loved this one - I'm sure I can understand some of the Danish anyway - especially the drunk bits - which are extremely well acted - the bar scene is fantastic
Logged

Jake

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 12:03:16 am
Come on Kavah mate I was looking forward to that film and now I'm gonna go the whole way through
Spoiler
waiting for one of them to die
[close]
Logged


Another Red

  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 07:39:04 am
Forgive me for I am behind the times. But I did recently watch three great films:

Good Time (2017)

The Witch (2015)

Ex Machina (2014)

Good Time was probably my favourite of the three, but they were all superb. I think I liked Good Time even more than Uncut Gems.
Logged

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 08:11:35 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on June 27, 2021, 07:29:36 pm
Watched The Ice Road, new Liam Neeson movie.

Typical Neeson movie, not much substance, he kicks ass and it's very cheesy.

6/10.

It's like a 'Taken' version of Seven Psychopaths.
Logged


Stevie-A

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 11:39:10 am
Quote from: Another Red on June 28, 2021, 07:39:04 am
Forgive me for I am behind the times. But I did recently watch three great films:

Good Time (2017)

The Witch (2015)

Ex Machina (2014)

Good Time was probably my favourite of the three, but they were all superb. I think I liked Good Time even more than Uncut Gems.

All awesome though The Witch was absolutely outstanding. Ripe for a rewatch.
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 12:09:37 pm
Quote from: Stevie-A on June 28, 2021, 11:39:10 am
All awesome though The Witch was absolutely outstanding. Ripe for a rewatch.

Yeah I enjoyed it at the time, not seen it in a while.

Cant believe Chris Finch sold much paper to the Puritans though.
Logged

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 12:18:11 pm
Quote from: Another Red on June 28, 2021, 07:39:04 am
Forgive me for I am behind the times. But I did recently watch three great films:

Good Time (2017)

The Witch (2015)

Ex Machina (2014)

Good Time was probably my favourite of the three, but they were all superb. I think I liked Good Time even more than Uncut Gems.

If you liked Ex Machina you really should watch Devs by Alex Garland.
Logged


Stevie-A

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 12:54:34 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 28, 2021, 12:09:37 pm
Yeah I enjoyed it at the time, not seen it in a while.

Cant believe Chris Finch sold much paper to the Puritans though.

Fair point. I was waiting for him to lob his Pilgrim shoes over the barn.  ;)
Logged

BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 12:57:23 pm
Quote from: Stevie-A on June 28, 2021, 12:54:34 pm
Fair point. I was waiting for him to lob his Pilgrim shoes over the barn.  ;)

And that, Black Philip, is the real quiz.
Logged

RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 02:36:41 pm
Quote from: Another Red on June 28, 2021, 07:39:04 am
Forgive me for I am behind the times. But I did recently watch three great films:

Good Time (2017)

The Witch (2015)

Ex Machina (2014)

Good Time was probably my favourite of the three, but they were all superb. I think I liked Good Time even more than Uncut Gems.
Good time was the film that turned me into a fan of Robert Pattinson, he's fantastic in it.
Logged


RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 28, 2021, 02:37:51 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 28, 2021, 08:11:35 am
It's like a 'Taken' version of Seven Psychopaths.
The foe in the movie is like this guy.


Logged


Another Red

  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2021, 07:13:53 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 28, 2021, 12:18:11 pm
If you liked Ex Machina you really should watch Devs by Alex Garland.

Wil do, cheers. I only just realised it's the same Alex Garland who wrote The Beach.
Logged

Armand9

  
  
  
    
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2021, 08:12:14 am
joe rogan's latest podcast is tarantino... good times

worth three hours of your life if you're into his movies or movies in general, i would argue

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5cdu4y60lq6QXyUbhMpVWH
Logged




moondog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
June 30, 2021, 09:54:28 pm
Nobody was an exceptional shoot em up with a nice LFC surprise. Good stuff from Bob Odenkirk.
Logged

Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
July 2, 2021, 06:27:19 pm
The Tomorrow War is about now

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HgLirqzxJRY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HgLirqzxJRY</a>
Logged




RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 10:10:35 am
The Tomorrow War is laughably bad.

Avoid.

Steven Soderbergh's new movie is also out No sudden Move, has a decent cast, looks pretty good, will watch that tonight.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7GRDLX3a-IE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7GRDLX3a-IE</a>
Logged


Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 11:38:52 am
Just watched A Quiet Place 2, thought it was very good, a worthy follow-up to the first one. John Krasinski certainly can direct, I think he'll get offers based on this.
Logged


McrRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:16:14 pm
Quote from: moondog on June 30, 2021, 09:54:28 pm
Nobody was an exceptional shoot em up with a nice LFC surprise. Good stuff from Bob Odenkirk.
So glad you raised this one, I would've walked by otherwise. Great bit of fun movie. Really enjoyed it. And hands held high for the surprise ☺️
Logged

moondog

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:39:49 pm
Quote from: McrRed on Yesterday at 01:16:14 pm
So glad you raised this one, I would've walked by otherwise. Great bit of fun movie. Really enjoyed it. And hands held high for the surprise ☺️


Glad its not just me that enjoyed it! I reckon a sequel will appear too. Also great cameos from RZA and Christopher Lloyd.
Logged

RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:45:14 pm
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 01:39:49 pm

Glad its not just me that enjoyed it! I reckon a sequel will appear too. Also great cameos from RZA and Christopher Lloyd.
A sequel is deffo in the works according to the writer.
Logged


McrRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 01:55:52 pm
Has to be...
Spoiler
the Russians are going to want their obsak back...
...call it nobody else or nobody knows or.... they'll think of something..../
Spoiler
8)
[close]
[close]
Logged

John_P

  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:29:11 pm
Saw Another Round today, really good film and very funny in parts but also quite sad in others.

I imagine after it's Oscar success there'll be an American remake incoming (I believe Di Caprio has bought the rights) but I'm not sure how it'll work what with the Danes liberal regard to drinking.
Logged




Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 06:17:34 pm
I finally watched Bohemian Rhapsody last night.

I thought it was great. Historical accuracies aside (and they did rather annoy me), I thought it was very well done. Since Brian May and Roger Taylor had creative input into it I imagine that most of it was true. I'm glad they focused on the Queen aspect of it and not just Freddie's lifestyle and then subsequent disease and downfall. Rami Malek absolutely deserved his Oscar 100% as well.
Logged
