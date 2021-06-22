Supernova



Saw this today the ever excellent Colin Firth (Sam), and Stanley Tucci (Tusker) are magnificent as a married couple on a road trip. Visiting memorable places from their relationship as well as friends and relatives. Whilst Sam is trying to continue as normal and finding ways to adapt it becomes clear that Tusker, aware with his early onset dementia, that this is in reality their last trip together as he fights his own brain to stay in control. Wanting to be remembered as who he was, not what he's about to become.



A beautifully understated film dealing with a major topic. Great acting, and really makes use of the beauty and desolation of the northern England countryside.



It would probably be a great companion piece for The Father, however I'm not sure seeing them both back to back would be a good idea for anyone.