Never seen Hamilton but doesnt look my cup of tea either.



Wasn't mine, and I've never been a fan of theatre, but my daughters wanted to see it and we went to see it live last Feb, just before lockdown (great timing).I fucking loved it.We watched the 'film' version (ie, just the stage show recorded) several months later and without the live experience it definitely lacks.Musicals are really not my thing, but for some unknown reason I do love Sound of Music. I had one of my first crushes on Liesl about the time my first pubes were sprouting. The actress who played her dies five years ago aged 73Can we include rock operas? If so, I also love The Wall. A fucked-up film with unparalleled music, which I first watched when peaking on acid.