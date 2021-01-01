« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1341 1342 1343 1344 1345 [1346]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2613452 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,556
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53800 on: Today at 11:30:31 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:45:14 pm
Cruella

Hope that isn't the descent into tartiness, but I found the production amazing. The dresses, the action, the presentation, the leading ladies and the plot were great.

**Learnt that this is the first time that a leading character is openly gay in a Disney production. Having a few gay friends, this is nice to hear. I do hate to see 'gay' people shoehorned in - let's hope that people can be gay with no dramatics. They are gay. So fucking what?! I'm straight. So fucking what? You are gay/straight? Who gives a fucking shiny shite?


So. The dresses. Spoke to the missus after who loves fashion and it's an eye-opener but even a fat dullard bellend like myself was impressed

What a great film :)

I'm sure you must sink a dozen cans of Stella while you are at the pictures and then come home and write your reviews on here.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,309
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53801 on: Today at 11:35:27 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:30:31 am
I'm sure you must sink a dozen cans of Stella while you are at the pictures and then come home and write your reviews on here.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53802 on: Today at 11:49:45 am »
Watched Nobody last night.

A lo-fi John Wick movie that is Brilliant, glad to see a sequel is in the works.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,378
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53803 on: Today at 01:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:30:31 am
I'm sure you must sink a dozen cans of Stella while you are at the pictures and then come home and write your reviews on here.

I did have a few bevvies in a post-film review to be fair :D


I do think that Lockdown has made me appreciate things a lot more. Going to the pictures is one of our favorite things we do together, so really missed it..


:)
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,556
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53804 on: Today at 01:34:28 pm »
Yeah same here. Missed the cinema so much. Its what I do with my son now hes grown up and lives in manc land.

Meeting him to watch F&F 9 and a bit of scran on Thursday actually.

Not really my bag but should be a good IMAX popcorn movie :)
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,625
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53805 on: Today at 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 17, 2021, 10:11:48 pm
Never seen Hamilton but doesnt look my cup of tea either.


Wasn't mine, and I've never been a fan of theatre, but my daughters wanted to see it and we went to see it live last Feb, just before lockdown (great timing).

I fucking loved it.

We watched the 'film' version (ie, just the stage show recorded) several months later and without the live experience it definitely lacks.



Musicals are really not my thing, but for some unknown reason I do love Sound of Music. I had one of my first crushes on Liesl about the time my first pubes were sprouting. The actress who played her dies five years ago aged 73  :-\

Can we include rock operas? If so, I also love The Wall. A fucked-up film with unparalleled music, which I first watched when peaking on acid.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:35:07 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53806 on: Today at 09:08:14 pm »
Sweeny Todd was also a jolly good bloody musical.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53807 on: Today at 10:08:06 pm »
watched The Father last week , stunning film, Hopkins deserved his oscar
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #53808 on: Today at 10:12:25 pm »
talking about musicals i managed to Watch Come From Away the night before the first lockdown and really enjoyed it
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!
Pages: 1 ... 1341 1342 1343 1344 1345 [1346]   Go Up
« previous next »
 