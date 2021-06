Spoiler



When she kicks off the hearing aid and they get jiggy wid it - fair play they can shoot through it's armour with a shotgun or small rifle.



So... you're telling me with all the technology and firepower and armour and communication that the World Armies with modern tech couldn't defeat something that's basically got only melee attacks? An AWP from miles away could blow the shit out of it or how about missile launchers, bazookas, high calibre machine guns with a rpm of 10,000+? These things wouldn't rip these things to shit?



Same problem as the walking dead. Melee attacking creatures wouldn't have a hope against any well organised military.





A shout out to the least robbed shops in the history of looted shops goes to that one that STILL had drugs and shit in it a year after the first film. I mean WTAF. As if.