thejbs

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 24, 2021, 11:32:09 pm
Nomadland is great. McDormand is absolutely peerless. One of the finest character actors ever.
gazzalfc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 08:17:41 am
Like the look of this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tB9WUIv9KH8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tB9WUIv9KH8</a>

Probably the least 'Edgar Wright' film you could imagine
Phil M

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 11:19:46 am
Re-watched 'Magnolia' last night, beautiful film and some stunning performances all round.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 02:49:28 pm
Amazon has bought MGM for $8.45 Billion
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 02:56:52 pm
I'm sure Paramount and Lionsgate will be snapped up next, probably by Apple if they're serious about getting into the movie business. It's basically Disney, Universal, Discovery (ha!) as the big three
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 03:33:53 pm
Now the Paramount Decree has been overturned in America I wonder how long it'll be before any of these studios buy or invest into buying movie theatres.
AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 03:38:38 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 26, 2021, 02:49:28 pm
Amazon has bought MGM for $8.45 Billion

Is this bad for film or good?
rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 04:25:51 pm
Quote from: John_P on May 26, 2021, 03:33:53 pm
Now the Paramount Decree has been overturned in America I wonder how long it'll be before any of these studios buy or invest into buying movie theatres.

 Guaranteed they will. They'll get them for a song now. Whether they go back to block booking and the like is doubtable, but buying them back would allow for greater revenue guarantees.

If anything, it might end up being like what Canada had about two decades ago before the two main chains merged into one. Under that model, chains had preferential treatment for products from certain studios. For example, Famous Players which originated from Paramount's old chain had first dibs on Paramount and Disney titles. Under this system, titles would get limited to certain chains during the initial run. So for example, a film like Mission Impossible would only been shown at Famous Players locations, but not at the rival Cineplex theatres. That's gone by the wayside in Canada with tent pole and franchise films being shown on multiple screens at multiple locations leading to over saturation.

 The big benefit of the old system is that it gave room for smaller and more independent titles and thus allowed for niche films to build an audience and become word of mouth hits

Quote from: AndyMuller on May 26, 2021, 03:38:38 pm
Is this bad for film or good?

It's good for Amazon. They get a load of product for Prime (film and television) plus the Bond franchise. They don't have access to much of MGM's pre-1970 material (that was sold off decades ago to Ted Turner), but I doubt they care about that. They get material to take on Netflix and Disney, which may squeeze the former out a bit
gazzalfc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
May 26, 2021, 10:01:54 pm
A James bond section on Amazon Prime will be a big boost. First time the entire collection will have been available to stream together.

I know Barbara Broccoli is holding out for a cinema release for No Time to Die but any more covid lockdowns and people getting cold feet to return to the cinema and they will have an easy route to market.

Even having the Rocky film's there under the collection would be a good watch.

The TV division will be good as well. Handmaids tale and Fargo are good gets for them
Stevie-A

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 07:56:13 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 26, 2021, 10:01:54 pm
A James bond section on Amazon Prime will be a big boost. First time the entire collection will have been available to stream together.

My head went here,
"Twenty minutes. Well allow for complications. 6:15, You Only Live Twice. Tin of Directors. 8:20, Diamonds Are Forever. Put the roast on as soon as you see the moon buggy."
bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 02:21:32 pm
Quote from: Stevie-A on Yesterday at 07:56:13 am
My head went here,
"Twenty minutes. Well allow for complications. 6:15, You Only Live Twice. Tin of Directors. 8:20, Diamonds Are Forever. Put the roast on as soon as you see the moon buggy."

And if you stream them there's no danger of your PA, 50, spilling Sunny Delight all over your James Bond videos.
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 03:02:49 pm
Quote from: Stevie-A on Yesterday at 07:56:13 am
My head went here,
"Twenty minutes. Well allow for complications. 6:15, You Only Live Twice. Tin of Directors. 8:20, Diamonds Are Forever. Put the roast on as soon as you see the moon buggy."

haha first thing I though of

Russian shits in black jumpsuits with lemon piping
Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 04:20:48 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:02:49 pm
haha first thing I though of

Russian shits in black jumpsuits with lemon piping

Ooh bit of bush
RedSince86

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:13:42 pm
Watched that new Guy Ritchie movie last night with Jason Statham, Wrath Of Man.

Started off a decent watch in the the first act, then it went downhill from there, predictable AF by the end, pretty average fare.

I have a feeling Ritchie watched Spike Lee's Inside Man and tried to copy the cinematography and style of that movie, looks like he tried far to hard, pretty noticeable in the first act, then its like he realised i should stop doing it now for the rest of the film.
stara

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 03:28:26 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:13:42 pm
I have a feeling Ritchie watched Spike Lee's Inside Man and tried to copy the cinematography and style of that movie,

I tough he copied De Palma. Escpecially at the beginning, the camera movement was like watching Snake Eyes.
RJH

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 04:26:43 pm
Quote from: Damian V on May 23, 2021, 08:18:38 am
Just finished Army of the Dead as well.

Snyder is so far up his own arse, I don't think he's seen daylight in months. From the terrible opening sequence to spending about 30-40 minutes of character development for characters nobody ends up giving a shit about and shoehorned mini-stories as said above.
Also, not every shot needs to be as "epic as possible".

Just watched "Army of the Dead", and I'd agree with the above - bit rubbish really.
I was expecting a mindless action film, but it didn't even manage that.

At 2 and half hours, it's far too long, especially as, after the opening, it takes far too long for anything else interesting to happen.
Group shots where only half a person was in focus at a time got very annoying.


And the plot seemed to have been completely half-arsed
I'm not going to list everything, but just off the top of my head:
Spoiler
If Tanaka really did want the head more than the vault, why bother with it at all? (and for a second time!).
Sending in a team to capture a zombie would be 100x more straightfoward than one guy doing it under the cover of a heist.
And when the obvious bad guy traps them, why would the blonde one not use the fact she'd switched the head to negotiate for his help?

Why was Peters not bothered that the helicopter didn't work? Is it because she knew there was no way that thing could ever fit the whole team plus $200 million in cash anyway?

The enitre Geeta subplot is ridiculous - that the zombies would keep prisoners, that the humans would know this, and that the daughter could sneak out and get to the hotel without anyone (human or zombie) noticing, and then successfully find Geeta in this massive hotel.

[close]
