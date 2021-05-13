A Simple Plan - Sam Raimi has the director's credit, but I've always suspected it was made by a committee comprising of Sam and Ted Raimi and the Coen Brothers, after revisiting it, my suspicions are reinforced. The four go way back, Joel Coen was assistant editor on The Evil Dead, Joel and Ethan wrote Raimi's Crimewave. Despite being very different filmmakers their careers are somewhat intertwined and this is VERY reminiscent of the Coens.



A Simple Plan shares quite a bit with Fargo and Blood Simple but is more restrained (surprisingly for Raimi). Ordinary people finding themselves in extraordinary situations, high jinks ensue. Three friends find a downed plane and a bag full of money and of course money is the root of all evil, come to think of it Danny Boyles Shallow Grave treads a similar path. Bill Paxton really is great in A Simple Plan, his second best performance after his turn in Frailty (which he also directed), Bill-Bob Thornton is typically Billy-Bob Thornton. Whatever happened to Bridget Fonda ? She's really good in A Simple Plan, she hasn't done anything (bar marry Danny Elfman) for 20 years. It's a shame, I actually thought she was Oscar worthy in Jackie Brown. It's on iPlayer and well worth a watch.

