Watched bohemian rhapsody, rocketman (only half) and without remorse (again didnt finish it). Disappointed with all 3. Bohemian rhapsody felt like it only shown the bits that keep them looking good. Wish I know the band had final say on what went into the film. Think i was in a disappointed frame of mind over bohemian when starting rocketman and it never kept me interested enough. Neither a patch on walk the line or great balls of fire for musician bios for me. And without remorse as just shit, plot all over the place, acting piss poor and even the action wasnt great.



Last film I come away from that I was amazed by was parasite and thats been a while now. And even joker was just ok as felt like it is a half decent film in between a lot of shite thats being released at he minute Need some decent recommendations