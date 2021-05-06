My Fav Arnie film just ahead of Running Man.
"You're a funny man Sully. I like you. That's why I'm going to kill you last"
"Let off some steam Bennett"
Commando is premium entertainment, theres no doubt about it. The aeroplane escape, smelling the enemy coming, the sheer body count when he sets his legs and starts shooting. Best Arnie film going in my mind. Great villain too
For something even more batshit in a similar vein, Hard Target is something of a masterpiece. Early Western John Woo, a man character whos name is never uttered in the entire run time, a weird Cajun Santa Claus riding horseback and snake catching, mid air. Its got it all and fuck is it good.
Watched Place Beyond the Pines tonight. Didnt enjoy, I found Ryan Goslings section more compelling and it got duller and more protracted when it moved on. 2 hours 20 but shouldve been 40 minutes shorter and wouldve been all the better for it.