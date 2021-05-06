« previous next »
Had that knife too back then and so did most of my mates,they must've sold millions of them around the release of First Blood.  :D
Citizen Kane about to start on BBC 4 now if anyone is interested.
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on May  6, 2021, 08:00:06 pm
Citizen Kane about to start on BBC 4 now if anyone is interested.


Serious question, I know the film is "important" but do people enjoy it?

I attempted it twice, once during my media studies a level and once during a film studies course.

Couldn't make it through to the end
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  6, 2021, 08:29:05 pm

Serious question, I know the film is "important" but do people enjoy it?

I attempted it twice, once during my media studies a level and once during a film studies course.

Couldn't make it through to the end

Its alright, but its not as good as Paddington 2.
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  6, 2021, 08:29:05 pm

Serious question, I know the film is "important" but do people enjoy it?

I attempted it twice, once during my media studies a level and once during a film studies course.

Couldn't make it through to the end

It wouldn't get in my top three Welles.  I've watched it a couple of times, once for class, once on BBC2 on a Sunday morning.  Its an impressive film technically, but I doubt I'll ever watch it again.

I prefer Touch Of Evil, The Magnificent Ambersons (even in its butchered form), The Trial and maybe even The Lady From Shanghai.  Touch Of Evil is one of my favourite films.
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  3, 2021, 07:49:58 pm
The Mitchells vs The Machines on Netflix is great.

Same studio that did the Spiderverse film so similar animation style and loads of amazing touches and Easter eggs.
Loved it!

Also some of the takes in here are hilarious! "Spirited Away 1/10" ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ::) :butt Nout queer as Andy when it comes to taste in films like!
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May  6, 2021, 08:44:24 pm
Its alright, but its not as good as Paddington 2.
To be fair, there arent many things as good as Paddington 2.
Quote from: IgorBobbins on May  7, 2021, 09:47:41 am
To be fair, there arent many things as good as Paddington 2.

Well, nothing according to Rotten Tomatoes.
Feel like I'm the only person who thinks Paddington is better than Paddington 2.
Watched bohemian rhapsody, rocketman (only half) and without remorse (again didnt finish it). Disappointed with all 3. Bohemian rhapsody felt like it only shown the bits that keep them looking good. Wish I know the band had final say on what went into the film. Think i was in a disappointed frame of mind over bohemian when starting rocketman and it never kept me interested enough. Neither a patch on walk the line or great balls of fire for musician bios for me. And without remorse as just shit, plot all over the place, acting piss poor and even the action wasnt great.

Last film I come away from that I was amazed by was parasite and thats been a while now. And even joker was just ok as felt like it is a half decent film in between a lot of shite thats being released at he minute Need some decent recommendations
Both Paddington films are really good.
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on May  7, 2021, 02:06:17 pm
Feel like I'm the only person who thinks Paddington is better than Paddington 2.

I didn't really like Nicole Kidman's character/performance in the first, whereas Hugh Grant knocked it out the park.


Though I think I ruined Paddington 2 for my partner, when I pointed out that out that in a Very English Scandal, Hugh Grant had wanked off Paddington on the Southbank.
Tenet. Looked great. Confusing as hell though.
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  8, 2021, 06:54:09 pm
Tenet. Looked great. Confusing as hell though.

No idea what happened in the end, especially with that red team going forward or blue team going backward or some stuff like that.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on May  8, 2021, 07:12:21 pm
No idea what happened in the end, especially with that red team going forward or blue team going backward or some stuff like that.
Neither did Kelly Cates so we are in good company.
Quote from: RJH on May  7, 2021, 03:05:09 pm
I didn't really like Nicole Kidman's character/performance in the first, whereas Hugh Grant knocked it out the park.


Though I think I ruined Paddington 2 for my partner, when I pointed out that out that in a Very English Scandal, Hugh Grant had wanked off Paddington on the Southbank.

:lmao
Watched Commando again this afternoon before our game..

Holy shit. It's a batshit film.

Before that, Inglorious Basterds is still probably my favourite QT film.

Girlfriend hadn't seen it and she's very much a "what's happening" "what goes on here" type of viewer.

Had to pause it a few times
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on May  8, 2021, 11:50:22 pm
Watched Commando again this afternoon before our game..

Holy shit. It's a batshit film.


My Fav Arnie film just ahead of Running Man.

"You're a funny man Sully. I like you.  That's why I'm going to kill you last"

"Let off some steam Bennett"
Tenet...watched it three times this weekend. I didnt find it particularly difficult to understand. I think Nolan has some people in the media who dont like him and just tried to find a way to have a pop.

There are some issues with it...namely the ''battle'' near the end. But the general skeleton of it was good.
Quote from: b_joseph on May  9, 2021, 05:01:16 pm
Tenet...watched it three times this weekend. I didnt find it particularly difficult to understand. I think Nolan has some people in the media who dont like him and just tried to find a way to have a pop.

There are some issues with it...namely the ''battle'' near the end. But the general skeleton of it was good.

I understood it except the battle at the end. But I did only watch it once.
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  9, 2021, 12:35:44 am
My Fav Arnie film just ahead of Running Man.

"You're a funny man Sully. I like you.  That's why I'm going to kill you last"

"Let off some steam Bennett"
Commando is premium entertainment, theres no doubt about it. The aeroplane escape, smelling the enemy coming, the sheer body count when he sets his legs and starts shooting. Best Arnie film going in my mind. Great villain too  ;D

For something even more batshit in a similar vein, Hard Target is something of a masterpiece. Early Western John Woo, a man character whos name is never uttered in the entire run time, a weird Cajun Santa Claus riding horseback and snake catching, mid air. Its got it all and fuck is it good.

Watched Place Beyond the Pines tonight. Didnt enjoy, I found Ryan Goslings section more compelling and it got duller and more protracted when it moved on. 2 hours 20 but shouldve been 40 minutes shorter and wouldve been all the better for it.
Ive just watched Babyteeth, Shannon Murphys directorial debut released last year. Amazing performances from the whole cast, but Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn in particular. Incredible soundtrack too.
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  9, 2021, 12:35:44 am
My Fav Arnie film just ahead of Running Man.

"You're a funny man Sully. I like you.  That's why I'm going to kill you last"

"Let off some steam Bennett"

Commando;

John Matrix: Don't break radio silence until they see me.
Cindy: How will I know?
John Matrix: Because all fucking hell is going to break loose.

Iconic steel drums soundtrack by James Horner.
Commando, surely one of the most unintentional campy bad guys ever?
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:06:58 pm
Commando, surely one of the most unintentional campy bad guys ever?
Vernon Wells. Mad Max 2, Weird Science and Commando. There's my teens summed up in 3 movies!
Quote from: Stevie-A on Yesterday at 12:38:54 pm
Vernon Wells. Mad Max 2, Weird Science and Commando. There's my teens summed up in 3 movies!

Three awesome movies :D
Just seen Anti Life.

Wow. Such an awesome film and the effects!

Must see.
Terminator 2, 1, Predator, Total fucking recall!  And y'all bring up Commando!  Even Eraser is better than that shite. 
Watched Sound of Metal last night. It's a quite beautiful film with incredible performances from Riz Ahmed (as you'd expect) and Paul Raci, who I hadn't seen before but is just outstanding. The final scene is so perfect and deeply moving. Highly recommended.
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Yesterday at 10:19:42 pm
Terminator 2, 1, Predator, Total fucking recall!  And y'all bring up Commando!  Even Eraser is better than that shite.
Commando is a different type of film to all the others - they're legitimate action moves driven by big budgets and quality directors. Commando is almost B-Movie escapism, you can't compare them.
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  9, 2021, 12:35:44 am
"You're a funny man Sully. I like you.  That's why I'm going to kill you last"
