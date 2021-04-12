« previous next »
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Max_powers on April 12, 2021, 12:47:02 am
Watched the documentary Icarus on Netflix. Do recommend it for any sports fans. It covers the state sponsored doping by Russian athletes at Olympics.

What I found fascinating was the motivations of some of the characters to go along with the whole doping plan.

A very good documentary. I think part of its strength is that the film almost accidentally becomes a documentary take on political thriller halfway through with much bigger stakes. The first half with him doing a Super Size Me but with PEDs is intriguing but I'm not sure how much of it could have been sustained over a full runtime.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Redcap on April 12, 2021, 06:13:45 am
Yeah it's a good film.

Whether you like it largely depends on your capacity to watch a slow, fairly contemplative movie for a couple of hours driven mostly by:

1. An excellent character study of the central character,
2. A really interesting window into the very much real American nomad lifestyle
3. How much you enjoy seeing big, beautiful landscapes

I really liked it because after a year in which people were locked into their homes and perhaps more than for a long time, felt trapped by their circumstances, it presents this quite lovely, not at all preachy alternative lifestyle which (let's face, mostly the probably less advantaged) people can choose to live. It's balm in a time of economic desolation and exhaustion from the big existential issues press relentless down on us.
Ah nice one. Point 3 would be reason enough to watch it to be honest for me ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yup Icarus is a very good watch.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Redcap on April 12, 2021, 06:13:45 am
Yeah it's a good film.

Whether you like it largely depends on your capacity to watch a slow, fairly contemplative movie for a couple of hours driven mostly by:

1. An excellent character study of the central character,
2. A really interesting window into the very much real American nomad lifestyle
3. How much you enjoy seeing big, beautiful landscapes

I really liked it because after a year in which people were locked into their homes and perhaps more than for a long time, felt trapped by their circumstances, it presents this quite lovely, not at all preachy alternative lifestyle which (let's face, mostly the probably less advantaged) people can choose to live. It's balm in a time of economic desolation and exhaustion from the big existential issues press relentless down on us.

Really want to watch this, think its going to be on Disney+ at the end of the month. Is it on earlier anywhere else?.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Watched Blackkklansman, Young Promising Woman and Prisoners in the last week. All excellent movies. Highly recommend all of them.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Zack Snyders Army of the Dead  Official Trailer



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tI1JGPhYBS8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tI1JGPhYBS8</a>
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Sat1 on April  6, 2021, 12:12:16 pm
Watched The Mauritanian on Prime, about Mohamedou Slahi spending 15 years in Guantanamo.

I watched it at the weekend. I found it a tough watch (because of the subject matter) but very good and really interesting. It is very thought provoking and does make you pretty angry at the way the USA (and others) dealt with the rule of law and so on, even though their "cause" was precisely that i.e. the rule of law and freedom. As usual Jodie Foster was superb. Tahar Rahim was outstanding - even more watchable than the recent BBC series The Serpent, and Cumberbatch puts in a good performance as well.

Well worth watching but be prepared for it to make you angry and horrified at times - all of which you probably know about anyway but watching it doesn`t make it easier.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Qston on April 13, 2021, 04:36:51 pm
I watched it at the weekend. I found it a tough watch (because of the subject matter) but very good and really interesting. It is very thought provoking and does make you pretty angry at the way the USA (and others) dealt with the rule of law and so on, even though their "cause" was precisely that i.e. the rule of law and freedom. As usual Jodie Foster was superb. Tahar Rahim was outstanding - even more watchable than the recent BBC series The Serpent, and Cumberbatch puts in a good performance as well.

Well worth watching but be prepared for it to make you angry and horrified at times - all of which you probably know about anyway but watching it doesn`t make it easier.

Its very good, the lead in it has impressed me as i've only come across him of late in Shock and Awe, The Mauritanian and The Serpent, he is very good in all three.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Seebab on April 13, 2021, 02:42:59 pm
Watched Blackkklansman, Young Promising Woman and Prisoners in the last week. All excellent movies. Highly recommend all of them.

Sounds like the adult version of the film  ;)

Blackkklansman is great. Couldn't believe it was based on true events.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Haven't watched it yet but Sound of Metal turned up on Prime this week.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Sarge on April 14, 2021, 12:28:14 am
Its very good, the lead in it has impressed me as i've only come across him of late in Shock and Awe, The Mauritanian and The Serpent, he is very good in all three.

Hes also in The Looming Tower, pretty good in that as well.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 14, 2021, 02:14:27 pm
Sounds like the adult version of the film  ;)

Blackkklansman is great. Couldn't believe it was based on true events.

Oops haha
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  2, 2021, 12:43:21 pm
So, After 20 years I finally watched the first Harry Potter movie with the missus and thought it was absolutely wonderful.  I can see why children go mad for it and think I would have too if it had of been released in the 70s or 80s. 

Going to work our way through the whole film series and watch one when other tv stuff all gets a bit heavy.


I've just watched them all through again over several nights.

I read all the books first to my eldest daughter, starting around 2010, then watching the film before moving onto the next book, and so on. Then did the same with my youngest.

Watching them now so close together and without the girls was different, gave me a different perspective on a few things - and for a few reasons I found myself getting ridiculously emotional at times.

Overall, though, the books & films are magnificent stories.

The scene in DH1 where, after a succession of failures culminating in Ron storming off, Harry and Hermione dance, never really struck me as anything that special before but this time, especially after now knowing and having listened a bit to the song playing and hearing the lyrics, suddenly took on a whole deeper meaning. I now can't get 'O Children' by Nick Cave out of my head.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Nobody on Amazon prime  :shocked

Never in a million years did I think Bob Odenkirk could play a role like that and pull it off! way over the top, batshit crazy and I loved it!

And the soundtrack  :scarf :wellin

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7888964/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Henry Gale on April 15, 2021, 11:55:08 pm
Nobody on Amazon prime  :shocked

Never in a million years did I think Bob Odenkirk could play a role like that and pull it off! way over the top, batshit crazy and I loved it!

And the soundtrack  :scarf :wellin

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7888964/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
First third/half, I really enjoyed. Then it went a little too John Wick for me. Still a fun hour and a half.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Henry Gale on April 15, 2021, 11:55:08 pm
Nobody on Amazon prime  :shocked

Never in a million years did I think Bob Odenkirk could play a role like that and pull it off! way over the top, batshit crazy and I loved it!

And the soundtrack  :scarf :wellin

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7888964/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
How are you guys watching this? I didnt think it was out yet. And I cant see it on Prime  :-\
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Love and Monsters on Netflix. Really enjoyed it. Well worth a watch.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 07:46:36 am
How are you guys watching this? I didnt think it was out yet. And I cant see it on Prime  :-\

I downloaded the torrent, I've just checked my Prime and it's not on mine either so I'm guessing they have released it in the US first?

So you can either download the torrent like I did or use a VPN and change your location to America.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Henry Gale on April 15, 2021, 11:55:08 pm


Never in a million years did I think Bob Odenkirk could play a role like that and pull it off! way over the top, batshit crazy and I loved it!
And the soundtrack  :scarf :wellin

Yes !   Saw it on the big screen where I am and it was boss to have YNWA blasting out the cinema  ;D  mad scene like  ;D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 15, 2021, 11:10:58 pm

I've just watched them all through again over several nights.

I read all the books first to my eldest daughter, starting around 2010, then watching the film before moving onto the next book, and so on. Then did the same with my youngest.

Watching them now so close together and without the girls was different, gave me a different perspective on a few things - and for a few reasons I found myself getting ridiculously emotional at times.

Overall, though, the books & films are magnificent stories.

Spoiler
The scene in DH1 where, after a succession of failures culminating in Ron storming off, Harry and Hermione dance, never really struck me as anything that special before but this time, especially after now knowing and having listened a bit to the song playing and hearing the lyrics, suddenly took on a whole deeper meaning. I now can't get 'O Children' by Nick Cave out of my head.
[close]

I could never get on with the books for some reason, though they were a standard Christmas present for my nephews. I found the films a bit mixed, enjoyed the first two and probably the last two the most. One of those things, you have to give a try to at least.  :D
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Gave Alien: Covenant a watch yesterday. Wish I hadnt. Amazing visuals and scenery but hopeless characters. My word. It was almost like watching the first Scream movie. Never cared much for science fiction but I feel like I must watch the original Alien movie at some point.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 02:29:26 pm
Gave Alien: Covenant a watch yesterday. Wish I hadnt. Amazing visuals and scenery but hopeless characters. My word. It was almost like watching the first Scream movie. Never cared much for science fiction but I feel like I must watch the original Alien movie at some point.

I feel like the Alien movies quality has been in a steady decline since after the 2nd movie on and never recovered.

The original is still the best for me,one of the classics.
