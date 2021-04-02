Sherpa.Worth a watch. I'm fascinated by the idea of Everest, but never was fit or brave enough to ever think of attempting it (Although I ran up Snowdon onceThe Sherpas that work there and the mysticism, religion and respect is an amazing subject and having spoken to some people that have been to Base Camp and beyond, it's an incredible subject.Also shows the 'haves' and 'have-nots' of the world and just how dangerous the Khumba Icefall is. A shifting mess of moving ice, deep gullies and ever-changing. A trip that Sherpas have to make 30-40 times a season. Although it's an achievement for foreign visitors to summit, without the bravery, strength and commitment of the Sherpa and their teams, most wouldn't even make it to Camp 1. The Sherpas set up the routes, the ropes, the ladders, the tents, the camps, the food, the toilets. Everything. So that when Visitors come they just have to look after themselves.