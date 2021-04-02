« previous next »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  2, 2021, 11:43:12 am
Watched the Wolf of Wall Street few days ago. Alright movie but so crass, didn't expect there to be that much profanity and nudity. They hardly dived into any of the corruption and laundering issues that Belfort did.

Its Scorseses worst film without a doubt. Not just a poor Scorsese film but an outright terrible film. It just over indulges in all the hedonism and the film becomes so tedious with it. No exploration of the corrupt culture as you say. Great actors and great director so relative to what youd expect, its unbelievably bad. How its so popular I will never know.
Quote from: mattD on April  2, 2021, 08:24:06 pm
Its Scorseses worst film without a doubt. Not just a poor Scorsese film but an outright terrible film. It just over indulges in all the hedonism and the film becomes so tedious with it. No exploration of the corrupt culture as you say. Great actors and great director so relative to what youd expect, its unbelievably bad. How its so popular I will never know.
I suspect it's popular in the same way that makes the 'Hangover' films popular.
Anyway, just watched Arrival.

Cannot believe I have just watched it now. Wow, just wow. I found it emotionally devastating and thought provoking. A humanistic thought provoking sci film for sure, up there with Close Encounters and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is a masterpiece.
"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.

"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."

May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.
Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.
Quote from: mattD on April  3, 2021, 01:49:10 am
Anyway, just watched Arrival.

Cannot believe I have just watched it now. Wow, just wow. I found it emotionally devastating and thought provoking. A humanistic thought provoking sci film for sure, up there with Close Encounters and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is a masterpiece.

I loved it myself. The ideas, the build up and the execution were amazing and thought-provoking.

Mrs. Allerton thought it 'was shite'

Ho hum
Quote from: mattD on April  3, 2021, 01:49:10 am
Anyway, just watched Arrival.

Cannot believe I have just watched it now. Wow, just wow. I found it emotionally devastating and thought provoking. A humanistic thought provoking sci film for sure, up there with Close Encounters and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is a masterpiece.

Loved it on release and have viewed a few times since. Just gets better with every watch.
Quote from: red mongoose on April  3, 2021, 04:26:40 am
"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.

"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."

May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.
Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.

Cheers for the heads up Red M

Cannot wait to watch this :)
Watched The Kid Detective which I thought was really good dark comedy. Adam Brody of The O.C. fame, plays a once celebrated precocious 12-year old "kid detective", kind of like a Nancy Drew or a Hardy boy. As an adult, he's a bit washed up, depressed and struggling to move on from an unsolved case from his youth but things change when a high school girl approaches him for help investigating the murder of her boyfriend.
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  3, 2021, 03:50:46 pm
Cheers for the heads up Red M

Cannot wait to watch this :)

Happy to help, pal  ;) For the first little while it's a bit difficult to tell who is on which side (which ends up being part of the pleasure of the plot), but don't get discouraged - it all becomes very clear soon enough. Really excited to hear what you think of it - it took me completely by surprise and knocked my socks off.
Quote from: red mongoose on April  3, 2021, 04:26:40 am
"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.

"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."

May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.
Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.
Is this on Netflix?
Quote from: Zee_26 on April  3, 2021, 05:54:03 pm
Watched The Kid Detective which I thought was really good dark comedy. Adam Brody of The O.C. fame, plays a once celebrated precocious 12-year old "kid detective", kind of like a Nancy Drew or a Hardy boy. As an adult, he's a bit washed up, depressed and struggling to move on from an unsolved case from his youth but things change when a high school girl approaches him for help investigating the murder of her boyfriend.
I really enjoyed this. Nice recommendation.
"They Live" has just appeared on Netflix!

Awesome film!
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  4, 2021, 05:00:13 pm
Is this on Netflix?


I don't think so - I went and found a torrent.
Watched Minari at the weekend. Thought it was excellent. Certainly a different take on the idea of the American dream and all that encompasses.
Trial of the Chicago 7


Me and Mrs. Allerton enjoyed.
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on April  5, 2021, 10:35:53 pm
Trial of the Chicago 7


Me and Mrs. Allerton enjoyed.
Same. Surprisingly funny at times. Mark Rylance is brilliant in it.
Watched The Mauritanian on Prime, about Mohamedou Slahi spending 15 years in Guantanamo.
So disappointed by Godzilla vs Kong, awful stuff.  Somehow made a movie with two massive monsters in it feel really small.
Quote from: Sat1 on April  6, 2021, 12:12:16 pm
Watched The Mauritanian on Prime, about Mohamedou Slahi spending 15 years in Guantanamo.

The guy who plays him was on Graham Norton last week. He said the real man turned up at filming and he was humble and didnt bear a grudge.

Have this on my watchlist, might save it for the weekend
Quote from: tubby pls. on April  6, 2021, 01:08:38 pm
So disappointed by Godzilla vs Kong, awful stuff.  Somehow made a movie with two massive monsters in it feel really small.

My kids loved it so I was happy about that, but I wasn't impressed
Watched I Care A Lot on amazon

Good film, was almost disappointed by the ending but then I wasn't
After several years together and her refusing, my Girlfriend has finally relented to watching the Lord of the Rings with me, as she came under pressure from friends when she said she'd never seen it  ;D

We watched The Fellowship last night and she said afterwards she felt it was 'a bit cheesy but better than I was expecting.' She's agreed to carry on. I think she'll find the darker tone of the next two a bit more to her liking. We live in hope.
I've decided to watch the Golden Compass tonight. I saw it years ago and was really disappointed but I'm kind of curious to see whether I still feel the same way or whether its mellowed a bit. It won't be as good as the series or the books that's for sure.
Palm Springs.

Enjoyable film to watch the missus. Some really good laugh-out-loud moments and a decent take on 'Groundhog Day'

8/10
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
Palm Springs.

Enjoyable film to watch the missus. Some really good laugh-out-loud moments and a decent take on 'Groundhog Day'

8/10

Just watched that myself and can only echo the views above.

Clocks in at 90 minutes in length as well so it's a nice and easy watch.
Just watched Palm Springs as well. Fantastic. Can't remember a better, funnier rom-com that's come out in the last 10-15 years.
Haven't seen The Mauritanian, but did recently watch A Prophet (2009), the film Tahar Rahim made his name with. It's a brutal prison drama that totally justifies the hype it received, and he's excellent in it.
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
Palm Springs.

Enjoyable film to watch the missus. Some really good laugh-out-loud moments and a decent take on 'Groundhog Day'

8/10

I wouldn't complain about being stuck in time loop with Cristin Milioti

8/10 probably spot on
Looking for one we hadnt seen last night and ended up on Wild Bill (2011) set in Londons east end.  Excellent stuff. Grabbed us from the start and absolutely flew by.
Sherpa.

Worth a watch. I'm fascinated by the idea of Everest, but never was fit or brave enough to ever think of attempting it (Although I ran up Snowdon once :D )

The Sherpas that work there and the mysticism, religion and respect is an amazing subject and having spoken to some people that have been to Base Camp and beyond, it's an incredible subject.

Also shows the 'haves' and 'have-nots' of the world and just how dangerous the Khumba Icefall is. A shifting mess of moving ice, deep gullies and ever-changing. A trip that Sherpas have to make 30-40 times a season. Although it's an achievement for foreign visitors to summit, without the bravery, strength and commitment of the Sherpa and their teams, most wouldn't even make it to Camp 1. The Sherpas set up the routes, the ropes, the ladders, the tents, the camps, the food, the toilets. Everything. So that when Visitors come they just have to look after themselves.

Really enjoyed Bad Times at the El Royale. Quite a few surprises in it. It's on Disney+

Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 01:13:30 am
Haven't seen The Mauritanian, but did recently watch A Prophet (2009), the film Tahar Rahim made his name with. It's a brutal prison drama that totally justifies the hype it received, and he's excellent in it.

A Prophet's a great film and the film finishes with a great version of 'Mack the knife' as the Prophet is driven from prison.
Watched the Mighty Ducks Trilogy with my girls over the weekend, good fun and the TV Show is a nice watch so far.
Nomadland won best film at BAFTA's. Anyone seen it?
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
Palm Springs.

Enjoyable film to watch the missus. Some really good laugh-out-loud moments and a decent take on 'Groundhog Day'

8/10
I watched this today. Samberg is great. Good movie.
Just watched Hostiles on Netflix. Really liked it but the older I get the more i seem bothered by arseholes in films. I get a bit upset when a goody dies.
Just wish they could torture the bad guys instead of a quick bullet.
I remember reading an interview with the sci-fi author Ben Bova once and he said without a protagonist you dont have a story. I guess it's true but I sometimes like a stress free film in my old age.
 
