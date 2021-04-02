« previous next »
mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 2, 2021, 08:24:06 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  2, 2021, 11:43:12 am
Watched the Wolf of Wall Street few days ago. Alright movie but so crass, didn't expect there to be that much profanity and nudity. They hardly dived into any of the corruption and laundering issues that Belfort did.

Its Scorseses worst film without a doubt. Not just a poor Scorsese film but an outright terrible film. It just over indulges in all the hedonism and the film becomes so tedious with it. No exploration of the corrupt culture as you say. Great actors and great director so relative to what youd expect, its unbelievably bad. How its so popular I will never know.
Macphisto80

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 2, 2021, 09:10:27 pm
Quote from: mattD on April  2, 2021, 08:24:06 pm
Its Scorseses worst film without a doubt. Not just a poor Scorsese film but an outright terrible film. It just over indulges in all the hedonism and the film becomes so tedious with it. No exploration of the corrupt culture as you say. Great actors and great director so relative to what youd expect, its unbelievably bad. How its so popular I will never know.
I suspect it's popular in the same way that makes the 'Hangover' films popular.
mattD

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2021, 01:49:10 am
Anyway, just watched Arrival.

Cannot believe I have just watched it now. Wow, just wow. I found it emotionally devastating and thought provoking. A humanistic thought provoking sci film for sure, up there with Close Encounters and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is a masterpiece.
red mongoose

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2021, 04:26:40 am
"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.

"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."

May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.
Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2021, 09:44:21 am
Quote from: mattD on April  3, 2021, 01:49:10 am
Anyway, just watched Arrival.

Cannot believe I have just watched it now. Wow, just wow. I found it emotionally devastating and thought provoking. A humanistic thought provoking sci film for sure, up there with Close Encounters and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is a masterpiece.

I loved it myself. The ideas, the build up and the execution were amazing and thought-provoking.

Mrs. Allerton thought it 'was shite'

Ho hum
Stevie-A

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2021, 01:19:22 pm
Quote from: mattD on April  3, 2021, 01:49:10 am
Anyway, just watched Arrival.

Cannot believe I have just watched it now. Wow, just wow. I found it emotionally devastating and thought provoking. A humanistic thought provoking sci film for sure, up there with Close Encounters and 2001: A Space Odyssey. It is a masterpiece.

Loved it on release and have viewed a few times since. Just gets better with every watch.
Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2021, 03:50:46 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on April  3, 2021, 04:26:40 am
"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.

"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."

May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.
Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.

Cheers for the heads up Red M

Cannot wait to watch this :)
Zee_26

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2021, 05:54:03 pm
Watched The Kid Detective which I thought was really good dark comedy. Adam Brody of The O.C. fame, plays a once celebrated precocious 12-year old "kid detective", kind of like a Nancy Drew or a Hardy boy. As an adult, he's a bit washed up, depressed and struggling to move on from an unsolved case from his youth but things change when a high school girl approaches him for help investigating the murder of her boyfriend.
red mongoose

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 3, 2021, 09:09:27 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  3, 2021, 03:50:46 pm
Cheers for the heads up Red M

Cannot wait to watch this :)

Happy to help, pal  ;) For the first little while it's a bit difficult to tell who is on which side (which ends up being part of the pleasure of the plot), but don't get discouraged - it all becomes very clear soon enough. Really excited to hear what you think of it - it took me completely by surprise and knocked my socks off.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2021, 05:00:13 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on April  3, 2021, 04:26:40 am
"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.

"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."

May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.
Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.
Is this on Netflix?
Agent99

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 4, 2021, 05:01:13 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on April  3, 2021, 05:54:03 pm
Watched The Kid Detective which I thought was really good dark comedy. Adam Brody of The O.C. fame, plays a once celebrated precocious 12-year old "kid detective", kind of like a Nancy Drew or a Hardy boy. As an adult, he's a bit washed up, depressed and struggling to move on from an unsolved case from his youth but things change when a high school girl approaches him for help investigating the murder of her boyfriend.
I really enjoyed this. Nice recommendation.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 5, 2021, 12:52:45 am
"They Live" has just appeared on Netflix!

Awesome film!
red mongoose

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 5, 2021, 01:02:40 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  4, 2021, 05:00:13 pm
Is this on Netflix?


I don't think so - I went and found a torrent.
John_P

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 5, 2021, 01:32:14 pm
Watched Minari at the weekend. Thought it was excellent. Certainly a different take on the idea of the American dream and all that encompasses.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 5, 2021, 10:35:53 pm
Trial of the Chicago 7


Me and Mrs. Allerton enjoyed.
Red_Mist

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 5, 2021, 10:49:13 pm
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on April  5, 2021, 10:35:53 pm
Trial of the Chicago 7


Me and Mrs. Allerton enjoyed.
Same. Surprisingly funny at times. Mark Rylance is brilliant in it.
Sat1

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 6, 2021, 12:12:16 pm
Watched The Mauritanian on Prime, about Mohamedou Slahi spending 15 years in Guantanamo.
tubby pls.

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 6, 2021, 01:08:38 pm
So disappointed by Godzilla vs Kong, awful stuff.  Somehow made a movie with two massive monsters in it feel really small.
Nitramdorf

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 6, 2021, 04:55:07 pm
Quote from: Sat1 on April  6, 2021, 12:12:16 pm
Watched The Mauritanian on Prime, about Mohamedou Slahi spending 15 years in Guantanamo.

The guy who plays him was on Graham Norton last week. He said the real man turned up at filming and he was humble and didnt bear a grudge.

Have this on my watchlist, might save it for the weekend
rob1966

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 6, 2021, 05:25:58 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on April  6, 2021, 01:08:38 pm
So disappointed by Godzilla vs Kong, awful stuff.  Somehow made a movie with two massive monsters in it feel really small.

My kids loved it so I was happy about that, but I wasn't impressed
Jake

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 7, 2021, 10:19:23 pm
Watched I Care A Lot on amazon

Good film, was almost disappointed by the ending but then I wasn't
Drinks Sangria

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
April 8, 2021, 10:22:29 am
After several years together and her refusing, my Girlfriend has finally relented to watching the Lord of the Rings with me, as she came under pressure from friends when she said she'd never seen it  ;D

We watched The Fellowship last night and she said afterwards she felt it was 'a bit cheesy but better than I was expecting.' She's agreed to carry on. I think she'll find the darker tone of the next two a bit more to her liking. We live in hope.
jillc

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Yesterday at 05:49:52 pm
I've decided to watch the Golden Compass tonight. I saw it years ago and was really disappointed but I'm kind of curious to see whether I still feel the same way or whether its mellowed a bit. It won't be as good as the series or the books that's for sure.
Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Today at 09:40:53 pm
Palm Springs.

Enjoyable film to watch the missus. Some really good laugh-out-loud moments and a decent take on 'Groundhog Day'

8/10
