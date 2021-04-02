"Assassination" (2015) Holy shit, was this ever great. I had no idea it was going to be this killer. Seriously, seriously great.



"A group of Korean resistance fighters working in China have a plan to assassinate a highly ranked Japanese officer. Their plan involves breaking a sniper out of prison, but they also need to deal with a traitor in their midst."



May just be the flush of excitement having just finished it, but for me it joins "Shoplifters," "Your Name," and "Parasite" at the pinnacle of Asian films released in the last 10 years.

Easily belongs in that sort of company. Brilliant.