Watched the Wolf of Wall Street few days ago. Alright movie but so crass, didn't expect there to be that much profanity and nudity. They hardly dived into any of the corruption and laundering issues that Belfort did.



Itís Scorseseís worst film without a doubt. Not just a poor Scorsese film but an outright terrible film. It just over indulges in all the hedonism and the film becomes so tedious with it. No exploration of the corrupt culture as you say. Great actors and great director so relative to what youíd expect, itís unbelievably bad. How itís so popular I will never know.