Just watched Godzilla vs. Kong the human stories got on my nerves it's ok nothing special



I've seen the first Kong movie in this series, and the first Godzilla movie.They both sucked but the Kong movie was arguably less bad because it was more monster focused.It's a perennial problem with the giant monster genre (it also applies to Transformers movies). The main subject of the films are actually these huge creatures/robots which often have limited personality or agency to empathise with, but are what the audience is here to see. That leaves filmmakers wanting to create some human characters that audiences can relate to. But in the large proportion of these cases these stories are absolutely asinine and make me want to break something.There are a few exceptions to this - noting that I haven't seen any of the Japanese kaiju type films so I don't know whether they do it much better.Peter Jackson's Kong I thought was a masterwork, because it spent a lot of time on King Kong's personality and his connection with the Naomi Watts character. It was less about the wanton destruction and more about the monster as an actual character, rather than just a monster truck freakshow.Pacific Rim is also a kaiju film, but the kaiju themselves were an existential threat for humans to slay. We had real human characters that we're about to care about, who have agency and who are the monster slayers - who just happen to be in giant mecha. This formulation also works well.The common element between the two is that we're able to actually relate to something that's happening on the screen, rather than just watching a destruction derby. It's not that hard a concept, but it's something the film industry's not prioritised, because they think audiences are just witless sheep who'll buy the tickets anyway. It's a somewhat similar depressing logic to the DC universe.