You might know how to make a hell of a username, but you have improperly identified the worst Van Helsing!  That was the Hugh Jackman crossbows are machine guns as van Helsing. I genuinely confuse memories of that Van Helsing with Danny McBride in Your Highness.
Quote from: Armand9 on March 16, 2021, 11:21:10 pm
Clarice has had the same effect on me, made me want to watch Silence again, as the show is just leaving me frustrated with what an insipid job they're doing with such good source material (whereas Hannibal the TV show overall did a good job - tho not a fan of the end, seemed rushed as tho they were just tying up lose ends before being canned)

with regard to your second point, while hopkins does ham it up as Hannibal, i think he gets away with it (in that the character is quite mesmerising to watch) - which he most definitely doesn't as Van Helsing in Bram Stoker's Dracula (he's fucking woeful, probably the worst Van Helsing protrayal i've ever had to suffer), incidentally, while i like BSD, don't get me started on that fucking film title - utter bullshit and a terrible reflection on how they handled the story and the characterisation of dracula

if you want a less eccentric version of hannibal (and closer to the book portrayal imo), try brian cox in Manhunter, unfortunately only a brief cameo in film minutes but still good

I thought the TV series Hannibal was really not very good at all. More than anything, it annoyed the crap out of me how cheap it was. It was basically CSI with Hannibal characters. I HATED Will's pseudo-superpower of crime scene reconstruction. I found the weird sexual tension between the two of them to be pointlessly sleazy. It was easily the worst Hannibal product I'd seen.
Quote from: mallin9 on March 17, 2021, 02:05:24 am
You might know how to make a hell of a username, but you have improperly identified the worst Van Helsing!  That was the Hugh Jackman crossbows are machine guns as van Helsing. I genuinely confuse memories of that Van Helsing with Danny McBride in Your Highness.

to be frank i dont count that, tho you're right (and their are others of this ilk, as there are pure comedy takes), as i consider it (and the others) as a parody (or more acurate would be a reimagining i suppose) of the character, while hopkin's was meant to be playing the actual character of van helsing from the novel - especially considering the extraordinary decision of coppola to call it Bram Stoker's Dracula
Watched The Gentlemen on Amazon last night.

Better than most the recent Guy Ritchie stuff. I'd put it third behind Lock Stock and Snatch
Quote from: Redcap on March 17, 2021, 02:49:22 am
I thought the TV series Hannibal was really not very good at all. More than anything, it annoyed the crap out of me how cheap it was. It was basically CSI with Hannibal characters. I HATED Will's pseudo-superpower of crime scene reconstruction. I found the weird sexual tension between the two of them to be pointlessly sleazy. It was easily the worst Hannibal product I'd seen.


Love it,Mads took the character and made it his own & the final season was one of the best of any show for me.
Watched The Godfather: Part II again last night for the first time in about 15 years or so....stating the obvious, but man alive - what a film...what a film. Pure cinema heaven. 10/10
Quote from: Pistolero on March 24, 2021, 12:51:43 pm
Watched The Godfather: Part II again last night for the first time in about 15 years or so....stating the obvious, but man alive - what a film...what a film. Pure cinema heaven. 10/10

Yes - a perfect film for me. All the greatness of the first film but with the addition of De Niro who is just mesmerising and the scenes of early New York in the Italian quarter which are stunning, and then you add in the Cuban story line too .... Just works     
Quote from: Pistolero on March 24, 2021, 12:51:43 pm
Watched The Godfather: Part II again last night for the first time in about 15 years or so....stating the obvious, but man alive - what a film...what a film. Pure cinema heaven. 10/10

I've not seen them for a while, I have the 7 hour Godfather - A Novel for Television 1977 UNCENSORED EXTENDED to watch that puts everything in chronological order. Will have to watch it over a few sessions
Finding Steve McQueen


Me and the missus enjoyed it. Bit of a slow-burner, but quite engaging.


6/10

Quote from: Pistolero on March 24, 2021, 12:51:43 pm
Watched The Godfather: Part II again last night for the first time in about 15 years or so....stating the obvious, but man alive - what a film...what a film. Pure cinema heaven. 10/10

And with the added bonus of Uncle Junior playing the sleazy Johnny Ola.
Quote from: Pistolero on March 24, 2021, 12:51:43 pm
Watched The Godfather: Part II again last night for the first time in about 15 years or so....stating the obvious, but man alive - what a film...what a film. Pure cinema heaven. 10/10
There's so much greatness in the film... My favourite have to be the scenes between Pacino and Cazale though. Brilliance.
Off Topic a bit here.... but just a quick look at '40 facts of behind-the-scenes of some great movies' ..  8)

https://www.boredpanda.com/greatest-movies-behind-the-scenes-facts/
Bad Trip is a good laugh. Eric Andre is fucking wild.
Quote from: B0151? on March 26, 2021, 11:10:12 pm
There's so much greatness in the film... My favourite have to be the scenes between Pacino and Cazale though. Brilliance.

Funniest is between Vito and Signor Roberto in his office. The panic is hilarious.
A couple to add to the Korean cinema list, both on Prime. "The Classified File" (2015) is about a cop and a psychic working to solve a kidnapping while swerving the interference of the bent/useless coppers around them. Really tightly made - sort of the opposite of "Mank" in that regard ("Mank" being one of the sloppiest messes I have seen an otherwise excellent filmmaker spew out). "Masquerade" (2012) is a lovely bit of period goodness - the king is poisoned and a lookalike is called in to deputize. With the scrumptious Han Hyo-joo in a supporting role as the queen. Funny and heart-warming and well-made.
Watched "The Perfect Host" last night. Crazy, funny movie
Quote from: BarryCrocker on March 28, 2021, 03:27:24 am
Funniest is between Vito and Signor Roberto in his office. The panic is hilarious.

The landlord?
Been trying to watch more old movies lately. Criterion Channel added some von Sternberg movies starring Marlene Dietrech. I saw Morocco, Shanghai Express, and The Blue Angel. The Blue Angel was my favorite of those three so far. Shame that Emil Jannings was a Nazi, but he had a great performance. Dietrech was wonderful as well.

Watched Citizen Kane for the first time as well. It's weird watching movies that have so much cultural cache where you already vaguely know what happens in the movie. It was still a thoroughly enjoyable film.

Continued my Kurosawa watchthrough with The Most Beautiful. This was subject to editing and approval from Japan's censorship bureau during the war and its undeniably a propaganda film. It's a shame, because a movie about working women could be good, and the film does a good job showing the sacrifice of these young women. But any conflict is resolved with "let's do our best for our country." Boring film overall. He made some decent movies later, though.

I love Shanghai Express. Just a pure exercise in style.

Promising Young Woman is quite good. Total Marmite film though
Watching Dunkirk again.

Really enjoying it more second time around. Music is incredible at really building the tension.

Love the characters and the feeling of loneliness and desperation is incredible.
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 30, 2021, 08:22:29 pm
Watching Dunkirk again.

Really enjoying it more second time around. Music is incredible at really building the tension.

Love the characters and the feeling of loneliness and desperation is incredible.

this guy totally pulls Dunkirk apart though

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwdFurGVd9g

Just watched Godzilla vs. Kong the human stories got on my nerves it's ok nothing special

At one point in a fight I was thinking I wonder how nay people died on the Aircraft cattier bat no one seemed to care
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
Just watched Godzilla vs. Kong the human stories got on my nerves it's ok nothing special

At one point in a fight I was thinking I wonder how nay people died on the Aircraft cattier bat no one seemed to care

Yeah just finished it too, stupid as fuck from start to finish and surely thousands massacred during the whole thing.

The fights were cool though.
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 08:54:27 pm
Just watched Godzilla vs. Kong the human stories got on my nerves it's ok nothing special

I've seen the first Kong movie in this series, and the first Godzilla movie.

They both sucked but the Kong movie was arguably less bad because it was more monster focused.

It's a perennial problem with the giant monster genre (it also applies to Transformers movies). The main subject of the films are actually these huge creatures/robots which often have limited personality or agency to empathise with, but are what the audience is here to see. That leaves filmmakers wanting to create some human characters that audiences can relate to. But in the large proportion of these cases these stories are absolutely asinine and make me want to break something.

There are a few exceptions to this - noting that I haven't seen any of the Japanese kaiju type films so I don't know whether they do it much better.

Peter Jackson's Kong I thought was a masterwork, because it spent a lot of time on King Kong's personality and his connection with the Naomi Watts character. It was less about the wanton destruction and more about the monster as an actual character, rather than just a monster truck freakshow.

Pacific Rim is also a kaiju film, but the kaiju themselves were an existential threat for humans to slay. We had real human characters that we're about to care about, who have agency and who are the monster slayers - who just happen to be in giant mecha. This formulation also works well.

The common element between the two is that we're able to actually relate to something that's happening on the screen, rather than just watching a destruction derby. It's not that hard a concept, but it's something the film industry's not prioritised, because they think audiences are just witless sheep who'll buy the tickets anyway. It's a somewhat similar depressing logic to the DC universe.
The original Japanese Godzilla is an environmental, anti-nuclear parable. Scientific ethics is a massive theme and the film oozes resignation and despair. The new Godzilla farcically does a 180 right from the start. In the original, Godzilla was the product of nuclear testing; in the Edwards film

Spoiler
Post WW2 nuclear testing in the Pacific was an attempt to destroy Godzilla... er, ok ::) And I honestly thought Godzilla was going to get a fucking ticker tape parade at the end of the Edwards film. He's pretty much an employee of the U.S. military in the past two films
[close]

The less said about Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the better. Kermode had it right: wet Transformers
