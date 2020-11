Anybody else going to buy/watch The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone?



New beginning and ending...? Or one final payday for Don Coppola?



I am, I actually think Part III' is a decent film in its own right, just not up to the lofty standards of the first two.I'm more interested in what he's cut, it's five minutes shorter than the theatrical release. From what I gather the Vatican bank stuff opens the film now. The Death Of Michael Corleone was III's original title.I doubt any tinkering will be able replace Sofia Coppola with Winona Ryder though.