Couple of recent ones on my end, with my recommendations underlined.



Short Term 12 (2013) - 4/5

Brilliant indie film about the supervisors at a foster care facility.



Honest Thief (2020) - 2/5

Liam Neeson in what seems to be Taken, installment 17.



Mommy (2014) - 5/5

This one is really special, wow. Struggling single mom takes her unstable teenage son back in. Everything about this is just right, from the music to the acting to the cinematography. It's shot in 5:4 aspect, which works really really well.



On The Rocks (2020) - 3.5/5

Sofia Coppola back to better movies after The Bling Ring. Revolves around a wife suspecting her husband is cheating on her, but in reality it's more about her relationship with her father.



The Boys in The Band (2020) - 3.5/5

Based on a theatre play, it's a birthday party with 7 homosexual friends. Starts off fun and entertaining but quickly turns dark and introspective. A very nice touch is that all actors are gay men in reality too.



Rebecca (2020) - 1.5/5

The less said, the better. Absolute dross.



Borat 2 (2020) - 2/5

I guess I might've found this funny when I was 16. A lot of peepee and poopoo jokes. Few funny scenes but ehhh.



Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962) - 4/5

2 hours in the life of a French singer where she wanders through Paris, awaiting the results of a medical test.



The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) - 4/5

Aaron Sorkin's writing is exquisite on this, his directing is above par but nothing that amazing. Stellar performances and amazing dialogue.



The Devil All the Time (2020) - 2.5/5

Another one for Netflix' "wasting a great cast of a mediocre movie" list.



Kajillionaire (2020) - 3.5/5

Quirky comedy about a family of loser con-artists.



Miss Juneteenth (2020) - 3.5/5

A struggling mother tries to make her daughter win a Beauty contest, because she herself won the same one but never made anything of her life after it. Revolves around regret, the daughter's semi-absent father and her mother-daughter relationship. I thought Nicole Beharie was brilliant in this as the lead.



The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020) - 3.5/5

In the same vein as Jim Cumming's debut Thunder Road, but this time with a larger story and a larger budget. Dark humour in a horror-ish mystery.



Come and See (1985) - 5/5

Two grueling hours of the war in Russia. Jesus, this one was f*cking intense. It's an experience. Not sure I'd want to recommend people to watch it, but you should watch it because it's so good.