« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1302 1303 1304 1305 1306 [1307]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2388451 times)

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52240 on: July 17, 2020, 07:01:45 PM »
Saw David Fincher's The Game for the first time. Thought it was okay, I was more into how it looked than any story elements though. More understated and less obvious than something like Seven or Fight Club, but still manages to draw you in somehow. I found the same to be true of Mindhunter, something about his style has me transfixed.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,058
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52241 on: July 17, 2020, 07:06:39 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 17, 2020, 05:12:23 PM
Yeah the back story could have been developed a bit more.

Have you noticed how the generic bad guy CEO's have moved on from the mature Cheney/Rumsfeld type to the younger hipster Musk/Zuckenberg type?

Yup, complete with hoodie/tshirt/blazer combo every time.
Logged

Offline Binomial AKA TheAllMy-TyR

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • In a world where you can be anything, be kind.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52242 on: July 17, 2020, 08:04:16 PM »
Saw The Old Guard last night, really enjoyed it...1 of the better films Netflix have put out.

It's a bit like Tomb Raider meets A-Team to go on a military adventure....Other than Theron and Ejiofor I didn't recognise any of the other cast members but they all gelled together nicely.

& just watched Ryan Reynolds Buried and wow was I surprised, cool guy and a funny actor in films I've seen previously but didn't know he could act this well...great film for such a low budget.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,592
  • Dutch Class
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52243 on: July 18, 2020, 01:11:51 PM »
Really disappointed with Ad Astra aka Heart of Darkness in Space. Another entry in the recent disappointing trend of visually impressive sci-fi films with an emotionally tortured protagonist who ends up finding some resolution through their work (i.e Arrival/Gravity).  Solaris pretty much perfected this. I'm not sure why they've gone back to draw from the well so many times.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain get.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52244 on: July 18, 2020, 01:16:58 PM »
A very good movie is leaving Netflix tomorrow (in the US at least). Was lucky to catch it last night -- "Room".

"Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time."

It was excellent. I've never really considered Larson much more that a pretty face, but she won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and Bafta for this performance, and young Jacob Tremblay was great as well maybe even better than her. It's basically 1/4 part thriller and 3/4 part mother-child relationship examination. I'm not a parent and it hit me hard. I can only imagine how this would affect a parent watching it.
« Last Edit: July 18, 2020, 01:27:00 PM by soxfan »
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,674
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52245 on: July 18, 2020, 10:56:09 PM »
Possibly a late review, but 'Vast of Night' was fantastic. Amazing cinematography, allied to a really engaging story. Nice to have a story that let the characters emerge and then get subsumed into the narrative.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52246 on: July 19, 2020, 11:16:27 PM »
Opening Night is terrific. It's hard to go wrong with Cassavetes/Rowlands but just a great display of acting and direction, and it's female centred in a way that feels natural as opposed to forced. On YouTube too.
Logged

Online pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52247 on: July 20, 2020, 09:15:50 AM »
Saw it and it chapter 2 yesterday. Enjoyed both, the first more though.
Logged
Keira 29/04/1999
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,299
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52248 on: July 20, 2020, 10:02:13 AM »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52249 on: July 20, 2020, 01:31:15 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 20, 2020, 10:02:13 AM
Saw what?

Saw Saw, that was probably it
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,171
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52250 on: July 20, 2020, 07:54:51 PM »
TENET is never coming out.
Logged

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52251 on: July 20, 2020, 10:03:57 PM »
Just saw Uncut Gems. Brilliant film even though it is anxiety inducing for the complete duration. Edge of the seat action. That ending too, wow. Did not expect that.
Logged

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52252 on: Yesterday at 12:12:37 AM »
Quote from: Hendollama on July 20, 2020, 10:03:57 PM
Just saw Uncut Gems. Brilliant film even though it is anxiety inducing for the complete duration. Edge of the seat action. That ending too, wow. Did not expect that.

Have you seen Good Time, the Safdie brothers' other movie? Exactly the same kind of sensation. They're real talents although I think they're going to have to vary up their style or it's going to get to be a bit much at some point. I hope to see something a bit different from them for their next film - potentially something a bit more mainstream. It would be nice for them to enjoyed big a bigger audience.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain get.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52253 on: Yesterday at 01:55:26 AM »
Quote from: Hendollama on July 20, 2020, 10:03:57 PM
Just saw Uncut Gems. Brilliant film even though it is anxiety inducing for the complete duration. Edge of the seat action. That ending too, wow. Did not expect that.
Really that good? I expected it was going to be slower paced than that. Hmmm. I've had it off and on my watch list. Not a huge Adam Sandler fan, but your review might have convinced me to give it a go. Thanks.
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52254 on: Yesterday at 04:25:41 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 01:55:26 AM
Really that good? I expected it was going to be slower paced than that. Hmmm. I've had it off and on my watch list. Not a huge Adam Sandler fan, but your review might have convinced me to give it a go. Thanks.

It's extremely tense pretty much from start to finish.
Logged

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52255 on: Yesterday at 11:46:40 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 12:12:37 AM
Have you seen Good Time, the Safdie brothers' other movie? Exactly the same kind of sensation. They're real talents although I think they're going to have to vary up their style or it's going to get to be a bit much at some point. I hope to see something a bit different from them for their next film - potentially something a bit more mainstream. It would be nice for them to enjoyed big a bigger audience.
I haven't seen Good Time. But I will give it a go based on your suggestion. Cheers.
Logged

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52256 on: Yesterday at 11:49:51 AM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 01:55:26 AM
Really that good? I expected it was going to be slower paced than that. Hmmm. I've had it off and on my watch list. Not a huge Adam Sandler fan, but your review might have convinced me to give it a go. Thanks.
Personally think it was very good. Dont want to hype it up too much in case you get very high expectations. But I dont think you will be disappointed. Cheers Sox.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,154
  • Believer
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52257 on: Yesterday at 12:22:52 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 18, 2020, 01:11:51 PM
Really disappointed with Ad Astra aka Heart of Darkness in Space. Another entry in the recent disappointing trend of visually impressive sci-fi films with an emotionally tortured protagonist who ends up finding some resolution through their work (i.e Arrival/Gravity).  Solaris pretty much perfected this. I'm not sure why they've gone back to draw from the well so many times.

I actually enjoyed Ad Astra. I know it hasn`t been particularly popular but I thought it was very atmospheric.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,181
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52258 on: Yesterday at 12:47:37 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:22:52 PM
I actually enjoyed Ad Astra. I know it hasn`t been particularly popular but I thought it was very atmospheric.

Really? It was just boring. And I like Brad Pitt a lot but it was such a boring performance
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain get.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52259 on: Yesterday at 12:48:21 PM »
Thanks for the tips on Uncut Gems folks. Will give it a watch over the weekend. :wave
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,822
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52260 on: Yesterday at 03:55:15 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 12:48:21 PM
Thanks for the tips on Uncut Gems folks. Will give it a watch over the weekend. :wave

Me too. Been meaning to watch it for a while but always hearing mixed things.
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,267
  • J.F.T.96
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52261 on: Yesterday at 04:19:19 PM »
Watched three billboards recently on all 4.

Really enjoyed it, thought pretty much everything about it was perfect.

Although I feel like I've seen the girl who plays Penelope in something else, despite looking at her past credits I can't think where I've seen her. Seen people say she looks like Margot Robbie. Don't see that myself.

Wish I'd watched it earlier
Logged
I'm running Shropshire Way and Chicago marathon for bowel cancer in 2020.

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markdavidroberts

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,564
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52262 on: Today at 12:03:44 AM »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 04:19:19 PM
Watched three billboards recently on all 4.

Really enjoyed it, thought pretty much everything about it was perfect.

Although I feel like I've seen the girl who plays Penelope in something else, despite looking at her past credits I can't think where I've seen her. Seen people say she looks like Margot Robbie. Don't see that myself.

Wish I'd watched it earlier

All blonde Aussie sheilas look the same, mate ;)

You might have seen her in Ready or Not, Guns Akimbo or possibly, if you get it as well as Neighbours, Home and Away ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1302 1303 1304 1305 1306 [1307]   Go Up
« previous next »
 