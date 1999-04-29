A very good movie is leaving Netflix tomorrow (in the US at least). Was lucky to catch it last night -- "Room".



"Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time."



It was excellent. I've never really considered Larson much more that a pretty face, but she won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and Bafta for this performance, and young Jacob Tremblay was great as well maybe even better than her. It's basically 1/4 part thriller and 3/4 part mother-child relationship examination. I'm not a parent and it hit me hard. I can only imagine how this would affect a parent watching it.