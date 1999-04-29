« previous next »
The RAWK Film Thread

Offline S

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52240 on: July 17, 2020, 07:01:41 PM
Saw David Fincher's The Game for the first time. Thought it was okay, I was more into how it looked than any story elements though. More understated and less obvious than something like Seven or Fight Club, but still manages to draw you in somehow. I found the same to be true of Mindhunter, something about his style has me transfixed.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52241 on: July 17, 2020, 07:06:39 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 17, 2020, 05:12:23 PM
Yeah the back story could have been developed a bit more.

Have you noticed how the generic bad guy CEO's have moved on from the mature Cheney/Rumsfeld type to the younger hipster Musk/Zuckenberg type?

Yup, complete with hoodie/tshirt/blazer combo every time.
Offline Binomial AKA TheAllMy-TyR

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52242 on: July 17, 2020, 08:04:16 PM
Saw The Old Guard last night, really enjoyed it...1 of the better films Netflix have put out.

It's a bit like Tomb Raider meets A-Team to go on a military adventure....Other than Theron and Ejiofor I didn't recognise any of the other cast members but they all gelled together nicely.

& just watched Ryan Reynolds Buried and wow was I surprised, cool guy and a funny actor in films I've seen previously but didn't know he could act this well...great film for such a low budget.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52243 on: July 18, 2020, 01:11:51 PM
Really disappointed with Ad Astra aka Heart of Darkness in Space. Another entry in the recent disappointing trend of visually impressive sci-fi films with an emotionally tortured protagonist who ends up finding some resolution through their work (i.e Arrival/Gravity).  Solaris pretty much perfected this. I'm not sure why they've gone back to draw from the well so many times.
Offline soxfan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52244 on: July 18, 2020, 01:16:58 PM
A very good movie is leaving Netflix tomorrow (in the US at least). Was lucky to catch it last night -- "Room".

"Held captive for years in an enclosed space, a woman (Brie Larson) and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) finally gain their freedom, allowing the boy to experience the outside world for the first time."

It was excellent. I've never really considered Larson much more that a pretty face, but she won the Academy Award, Golden Globe and Bafta for this performance, and young Jacob Tremblay was great as well maybe even better than her. It's basically 1/4 part thriller and 3/4 part mother-child relationship examination. I'm not a parent and it hit me hard. I can only imagine how this would affect a parent watching it.
Offline Stevie-A

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52245 on: July 18, 2020, 10:56:09 PM
Possibly a late review, but 'Vast of Night' was fantastic. Amazing cinematography, allied to a really engaging story. Nice to have a story that let the characters emerge and then get subsumed into the narrative.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52246 on: July 19, 2020, 11:16:27 PM
Opening Night is terrific. It's hard to go wrong with Cassavetes/Rowlands but just a great display of acting and direction, and it's female centred in a way that feels natural as opposed to forced. On YouTube too.
Offline pazcom

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52247 on: Yesterday at 09:15:50 AM
Saw it and it chapter 2 yesterday. Enjoyed both, the first more though.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52248 on: Yesterday at 10:02:13 AM
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52249 on: Yesterday at 01:31:15 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:02:13 AM
Saw what?

Saw Saw, that was probably it
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52250 on: Yesterday at 07:54:51 PM
TENET is never coming out.
Offline Hendollama

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52251 on: Yesterday at 10:03:57 PM
Just saw Uncut Gems. Brilliant film even though it is anxiety inducing for the complete duration. Edge of the seat action. That ending too, wow. Did not expect that.
Offline Redcap

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52252 on: Today at 12:12:37 AM
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 10:03:57 PM
Just saw Uncut Gems. Brilliant film even though it is anxiety inducing for the complete duration. Edge of the seat action. That ending too, wow. Did not expect that.

Have you seen Good Time, the Safdie brothers' other movie? Exactly the same kind of sensation. They're real talents although I think they're going to have to vary up their style or it's going to get to be a bit much at some point. I hope to see something a bit different from them for their next film - potentially something a bit more mainstream. It would be nice for them to enjoyed big a bigger audience.
Offline soxfan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
Reply #52253 on: Today at 01:55:26 AM
Quote from: Hendollama on Yesterday at 10:03:57 PM
Just saw Uncut Gems. Brilliant film even though it is anxiety inducing for the complete duration. Edge of the seat action. That ending too, wow. Did not expect that.
Really that good? I expected it was going to be slower paced than that. Hmmm. I've had it off and on my watch list. Not a huge Adam Sandler fan, but your review might have convinced me to give it a go. Thanks.
