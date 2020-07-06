« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2379883 times)

Online MBL?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52200 on: July 6, 2020, 11:13:27 PM »
Yeah its one of the best films set during ww2
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52201 on: July 6, 2020, 11:29:23 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on July  6, 2020, 09:09:21 PM
Was amazing mate. So amazing I had a lump in my throat.

Reallty felt moved by it.

But the Jaja Ding Dong was great as well

I said to the missus that these are the song we miss in Eurovision :)

Went off in ours when Jaja Ding Dong came on at the end.
Offline rebel23

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52202 on: July 7, 2020, 11:55:00 AM »
SCARFACE is  now on Netflix. I want to see that again ... good film.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52203 on: July 7, 2020, 03:38:31 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on July  6, 2020, 05:38:36 PM
Don't you be talking about my bald transparent girlfriend like that! :-* :P


:D

Two pints of Castrol GTX and she's anybodys!
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52204 on: July 7, 2020, 03:41:15 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on July  6, 2020, 10:39:19 PM
Thoughts on The Pianist? Worth a watch? Its got a good rating on RT just thought Id double check in here before i invest 2+ hours in it :)

Very good and very, very sad :(
Offline soxfan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52205 on: July 7, 2020, 04:37:10 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on July  7, 2020, 03:38:31 PM

:D

Two pints of Castrol GTX and she's anybodys!
;D
Offline Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52206 on: July 7, 2020, 07:42:00 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on July  6, 2020, 12:43:28 PM
Also, Ex Machina qualified, but I've seen it already. It's leaving Netflix at the end of July, so if you like smart sci-fi, put it on your list!

Just seen this is on Film4 tonight, for anyone who hasn't seen it, it's well worth watching.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52207 on: July 7, 2020, 11:39:31 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on July  7, 2020, 07:42:00 PM
Just seen this is on Film4 tonight, for anyone who hasn't seen it, it's well worth watching.

You should try and see Devs the mini-series also by Alex Garland.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52208 on: July 8, 2020, 11:41:56 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 29, 2020, 12:32:12 PM

Im going to go watch Black Water:Abyss (2017). Aussie horror about a pack of Crocodiles. Sounds corny but gets 79% on RT.

Just happy to be getting back to the cinema to be honest :)

Back at the cinema last night and watching this reminds me just how fucking good JAWS is to this day.

Often-imitated but never matched

Plus, "Black Water: Abyss (2020)" appears to be a reboot of a 2007 movie simply called "Black Water" and by the same director.  It was the original that scored 79% on RT.  This new movie won't be scoring anywhere near that highly I can assure you :)
Offline Redcap

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52209 on: Yesterday at 12:32:56 AM »
Got to the cinemas for the first time in 4 months, and saw The Personal History of David Copperfield. What an utter delight it was.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52210 on: Yesterday at 12:45:32 AM »
Greyhound is out today.

Really looking forward to watching it,not read anything,the trailer did it for me.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52211 on: Yesterday at 11:20:57 AM »
Watched The Hurt Locker the other day for the first time since it came out. I remember liking it but never really giving it any further thought after that but having rewatched it I think I'd put it as one of the best war films I've seen. Renner and Mackie are so good and the tension in the bomb disarming scenes is insane.

Definitely worth a watch for anyone this film may have passed by. I know it was a Best Picture winner so not exactly a hidden gem but it feels like a film that's kind of been forgotten about over the course of the last ten years.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52212 on: Yesterday at 11:39:12 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:45:32 AM
Greyhound is out today.

Really looking forward to watching it,not read anything,the trailer did it for me.

Yes will give that a watch tomorrow also The Old Guard is about.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MP-IfMYhSX0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MP-IfMYhSX0</a>

Offline BER

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52213 on: Yesterday at 11:48:53 AM »
Finally some new releases that don't look like they belong in the bargain bin.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52214 on: Yesterday at 11:54:53 AM »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:48:53 AM
Finally some new releases that don't look like they belong in the bargain bin.

 ;D

It's been shite for a while now. Same for TV shows. Normally I have 5-6 on my weekly planner but currently there's zero. Not one show I look forward to watching on a weekly basis.
Offline soxfan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52215 on: Yesterday at 12:54:06 PM »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 11:20:57 AM
Watched The Hurt Locker the other day for the first time since it came out. I remember liking it but never really giving it any further thought after that but having rewatched it I think I'd put it as one of the best war films I've seen. Renner and Mackie are so good and the tension in the bomb disarming scenes is insane.

Definitely worth a watch for anyone this film may have passed by. I know it was a Best Picture winner so not exactly a hidden gem but it feels like a film that's kind of been forgotten about over the course of the last ten years.
Definitely worth watching. And as you said, the tension in some of the scenes was off the chart. Makes me so thankful that I never had to fight in a war. Those men and women are so brave - not enough credit can be given to them.
Offline soxfan

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52216 on: Yesterday at 12:57:53 PM »
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 11:39:12 AM
The Old Guard is about.
Looking forward to it. It has gotten mostly good reviews. Theron is a solid actress, even in mediocre movies.
Offline Trada

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52217 on: Today at 01:44:14 AM »
Also, Palm Springs was released today a groundhog day type time travel movie

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NfKoy5V9Dr0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NfKoy5V9Dr0</a>

Offline Ultimate Bromance

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52218 on: Today at 04:54:39 AM »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 01:44:14 AM
Also, Palm Springs was released today a groundhog day type time travel movie

Watched it last night, I really enjoyed it. Some fun twists on familiar tropes.
Offline Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52219 on: Today at 09:28:42 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  7, 2020, 11:39:31 PM
You should try and see Devs the mini-series also by Alex Garland.

Worth watching then? It's on iPlayer but I think it got mixed reviews when it came out? If it's anything like Ex-Machina I'm up for it.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52220 on: Today at 09:35:31 AM »
Watched The Truman Show last night having never seen it before. Thought it and Jim Carrey were great.
Online Stevie-A

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52221 on: Today at 09:51:18 AM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:28:42 AM
Worth watching then? It's on iPlayer but I think it got mixed reviews when it came out? If it's anything like Ex-Machina I'm up for it.

I thought it was superb. Second only to The Boys in terms of the best TV of the year, IMHO. I enjoyed it more than Ex Machina, more because the story was given time to breathe.
Offline Hazell

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52222 on: Today at 10:55:59 AM »
Quote from: Stevie-A on Today at 09:51:18 AM
I thought it was superb. Second only to The Boys in terms of the best TV of the year, IMHO. I enjoyed it more than Ex Machina, more because the story was given time to breathe.

Nice one, will check it out, just need the football season to end to get some time to watch it :P
Online MBL?

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52223 on: Today at 10:45:28 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 12:45:32 AM
Greyhound is out today.

Really looking forward to watching it,not read anything,the trailer did it for me.
Watched this tonight. Created tension very well and gets to the point quickly. By no means a classic but I would recommend for anyone even remotely interested in the genre.
Online Skeeve

Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #52224 on: Today at 11:13:36 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on Yesterday at 12:57:53 PM
Looking forward to it. It has gotten mostly good reviews. Theron is a solid actress, even in mediocre movies.

I tend to skip a lot of the movies on netflix unless it is a rewatch, but gave the old guard a try and enjoyed it, pretty good with a solid cast and plenty of action scenes that take advantage of the movie's premise.

It will be interesting to see if it does well enough to generate any sequels as they have left themselves room to do so.
