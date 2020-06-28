Did a bit of Netflix research last night. I went on IMDB and searched for movies with a rating of 7.5 or above that I (or you!) might be interested in. Yes, I realize that IMDB isn't a guarantee that I will enjoy a film, but it's a decent starting point.



Anyway, the following are on Netflix right now and met the criteria. There were several others (romances mainly) that I wasn't interested in or had seen already:



Remember

Drive

The Invisible Guest

Room

Frost/Nixon

End Of Watch

About Time

The Town

Trumbo

Roma

Inside Man

Uncut Gems

Zodiac



Also, Ex Machina qualified, but I've seen it already. It's leaving Netflix at the end of July, so if you like smart sci-fi, put it on your list!