If there was an Oscar for "Movie Based On A Great Book, That Has An Incredible Cast, But Is Confusing As Hell & Doesn't Meet Its Potential", then "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" would win it hands down.
Spy thriller set in 1973. Look up the cast -- unbelievable talent assembled -- Oldman, Hurt, Firth, Hardy, the list goes on. More of a slow chess match than an exciting Bourne-like action thriller, but that's perfectly fine if you can follow it. The problem is that I needed to use the back button on my remote control about 10 times during the film to try to figure out what I just saw. A frustrating movie. The actors all handled their lines very well, but the plot's timeline and pacing failed their collective talent.