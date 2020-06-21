Watched Trumbo tonight.



Superb film, lovely cinematography and period detail and a really interesting story portrayed well, closely based on real life events and the individual of the title, though if you have little or no awareness, or any interest, of that Un-American Activities period and the effect on Hollywood it may well pass you by.



Watched this yesterday, really good film and Bryan Cranston was great. I didn't know too much about that era of American politics (aside from them hating communism) or Hollywood's reaction to it so that was really interesting. It seems quite apt to day as well with the current political situation in America and how the government goes about things.The thing it made me want to be was a writer, the script made me jealous of how witty Trumbo and Arlen Herd were.Oh, John Goodman was awesome in it