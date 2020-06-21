Watched the 1991 remake of "Cape Fear". Good film. Directed by Martin Scorcese. I never realized that it had such an amazing cast. Robert DeNiro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis, Joe Don Baker, Fred Thompson, Illeana Douglas. With legends Gregory Peck, Martin Balsam and Robert Michum in small roles!
Special kudos to Juliette Lewis. I've never really paid much attention to her career. Great performance by her at 17 years old. Was nominated for an Oscar, Best Actress in a Supporting Role.