Been on a good streak recently.



Burning and Earthquake Bird, set in South Korea and Japan respectively, are both captivating. There's a lot of parallels between the two strangely enough. Burning is the stronger film. Based on a Murakami story and manages to capture his aesthetic and mood, which isn't easy.



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a lot of fun. The dynamic between Pitt and Di Caprio makes it, it really felt like a genuine bond yet was never overstated. There's normally one portion of a Tarantino film I can't stand but there really wasn't here. The part with Di Caprio talking to his younger co-star was possibly the highlight. Some genuinely hilarious moments too.



Knives Out is great. I kind of worked it out as it was going on unfortunately, but still a lot of fun to watch. Looking forward to more from Craig now his Bond stint is over.