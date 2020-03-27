Call it being prescient, or just good luck, but before all this shite started I picked up the Hitchcock collection on Bluray, also a bunch that weren't included such as North By Northwest, Strangers On A Train and a couple of others. I watched To Catch A Thief last night, a film I never thought much of before, absolutely loved it this time. Cary Grant is the most magnetic actor of all time, despite looking a great deal older than Grace Kelly and it's probably Hitchcock's most playful film. Beautifully filmed and the French Riviera just is a fantastic bit of escapism.
Going to watch Marnie tonight.