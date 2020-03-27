« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1291 1292 1293 1294 1295 [1296]   Go Down

Author Topic: The RAWK Film Thread  (Read 2299469 times)

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,921
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51800 on: March 27, 2020, 09:06:36 AM »
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 26, 2020, 09:33:51 PM
EVO doing their bit during these difficult times! All out in the usual places!

Bloodshot 2020 1080p WEB-DL H264 AC3-EVO

The Gentlemen 2020 1080p WEB-DL H264 AC3-EVO

The Invisible Man 2020 1080p WEB-DL H264 DD+5.1-EVO

Onward 2020 1080p WEB-DL H264 AC3-EVO

The Hunt 2020 1080p WEB-DL H264 AC3-EVO

Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn 2020 1080p WEB-DL H264 AC3-EVO

Underwater 2020 1080p HDRip X264 AC3-EVO

Bad Boys for Life 2020 1080p HDRip X264 AC3-EVO

I forgot one....

Emma 2020 HDRip XviD AC3-EVO
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51801 on: March 27, 2020, 09:08:45 AM »
Quite enjoyed Underwater. Yes it's predictable and stupid but I'll watch anything at the moment.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51802 on: March 27, 2020, 12:02:25 PM »

Finaaly got round to watching Once upon a time .....

Wasn't expecting too much but enjoyed it . Brad Pitt was bang on as always !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline legendkiller

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,399
  • Never get out of bed before noon
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51803 on: March 27, 2020, 07:49:38 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on March 26, 2020, 09:42:11 PM
Watched Spenser Confidential last night, that Mark Wahlberg is in it.

Decent enough film, don't know if it was intentional, but very similar character to Patriots Day (which is a fantastic film), its probably because Wahlberg plays a Boston cop in that too.

Film reminded me a lot of Cop Land with Sly Stallone from a few years back, defo worth a watch though.

Get it on Netflix.
It was ok . Watchable for Wahlberg .................any place to watch newish movies online . Usually go to cinema but that gone now
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51804 on: March 27, 2020, 11:11:02 PM »
Quote from: legendkiller on March 27, 2020, 07:49:38 PM
It was ok . Watchable for Wahlberg .................any place to watch newish movies online . Usually go to cinema but that gone now

Ololo is pretty decent.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,979
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51805 on: March 28, 2020, 03:34:30 PM »
Watched The Autopsy of Jane Doe on Netflix last night. Father and son coroners try to solve the death of a young woman. 95% of the movie takes place in their morgue. Pretty good whodunit/horrorfest 7/10. Not recommended for anyone uncomfortable around blood, as they undertake two autopsies in great detail.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51806 on: March 28, 2020, 04:13:58 PM »
Quote from: soxfan on March 28, 2020, 03:34:30 PM
Watched The Autopsy of Jane Doe on Netflix last night. Father and son coroners try to solve the death of a young woman. 95% of the movie takes place in their morgue. Pretty good whodunit/horrorfest 7/10. Not recommended for anyone uncomfortable around blood, as they undertake two autopsies in great detail.

Watched this a few months ago - really enjoyed it .

Certainly one of the better ( and original ) horror films of the last few years . Trippy.
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,979
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51807 on: March 28, 2020, 04:41:43 PM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on March 28, 2020, 04:13:58 PM
Watched this a few months ago - really enjoyed it .

Certainly one of the better ( and original ) horror films of the last few years . Trippy.
Very effective usage of...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,198
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51808 on: March 30, 2020, 05:53:26 PM »
Hey lads, could you vote on these matchups in the MOVIE Draft?   :wave

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345095.0
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,615
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51809 on: March 30, 2020, 06:25:43 PM »
No.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Kopite Tom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51810 on: March 30, 2020, 08:43:14 PM »
Anyone seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Colour out of Space? Both next on my list to watch, heard great reviews about POALOF & hoping COOS is similar to Mandy which I enjoyed a hell of a lot & need to rewatch at some point.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51811 on: March 30, 2020, 09:03:29 PM »
Quote from: Kopite Tom on March 30, 2020, 08:43:14 PM
Anyone seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Colour out of Space? Both next on my list to watch, heard great reviews about POALOF & hoping COOS is similar to Mandy which I enjoyed a hell of a lot & need to rewatch at some point.

Not as good as Mandy but well worth your time,not watched POAL yet but make sure you swerve Vivarium.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,507
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51812 on: March 30, 2020, 11:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Kopite Tom on March 30, 2020, 08:43:14 PM
Anyone seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Colour out of Space? Both next on my list to watch, heard great reviews about POALOF & hoping COOS is similar to Mandy which I enjoyed a hell of a lot & need to rewatch at some point.

Portrait is probably this year's Call Me By Your Name. IMO it's not quite as good, but that might be because I'm a man and I can't identify with being a young woman as well as I could with being a teenage boy (long ago as that was). Very good looking movie. Similar emotional notes and themes.

I heard COOS was random af, so I'm probably not going to go for that one.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51813 on: March 31, 2020, 02:36:04 AM »
Quote from: Kopite Tom on March 30, 2020, 08:43:14 PM
Anyone seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Colour out of Space? Both next on my list to watch, heard great reviews about POALOF & hoping COOS is similar to Mandy which I enjoyed a hell of a lot & need to rewatch at some point.

I loved COOS but I am not particularly impartial when it comes to Nic Cage.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,291
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51814 on: March 31, 2020, 12:30:26 PM »
Apollo 11 documentary on Netflix is a bloody gem. Quality and variety of the footage is incredible, not only does ir capture the event, but it really captures the era as well.
Logged

Online mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 166
  • this is the end.....
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51815 on: March 31, 2020, 02:00:45 PM »
Watched the wall in german yesterday
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,303
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51816 on: March 31, 2020, 02:06:26 PM »
Quote from: Kopite Tom on March 30, 2020, 08:43:14 PM
Anyone seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Colour out of Space? Both next on my list to watch, heard great reviews about POALOF & hoping COOS is similar to Mandy which I enjoyed a hell of a lot & need to rewatch at some point.
POALOF is the best film I've seen in years.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesligas shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,661
  • Everyone loves a Luis
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51817 on: March 31, 2020, 03:15:12 PM »
Ford v Ferrari is terrific - Christian Bale is a simply magnificent actor.
Logged
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 13, 2019, 01:13:06 PM
Better than the Invincibles. Better than Mourinho's Chelsea. Better than the fabled Man Utd treble team. I'm alright with that.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51818 on: March 31, 2020, 11:00:28 PM »
What's the best free streaming sites for movies these days?
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,553
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51819 on: April 1, 2020, 12:02:45 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on March 31, 2020, 11:00:28 PM
What's the best free streaming sites for movies these days?

Ololo.to
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,921
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51820 on: April 1, 2020, 02:10:58 PM »
I watched I Smile Back this morning. No idea why as it's bloody depressing. Probably one of the hardest movies to watch ever.

Sarah Silverman was brilliant in it though.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51821 on: April 1, 2020, 05:11:33 PM »
Has anyone seen Horse Girl on Netflix?

I'm only watching it because of Alison Brie, who is currently my favourite lady of all time, but I have no idea what's going on. I'm half way through but not sure if I will finish.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,838
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51822 on: April 1, 2020, 09:47:55 PM »
Quote from: mainone on March 31, 2020, 02:00:45 PM
Watched the wall in german yesterday

Great film, saw it down at the BFI when it came out with my media studies group.

Oh no wait I'm thinking of The Wave :lmao
Everyone should watch The Wave.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 947
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51823 on: April 2, 2020, 02:16:54 PM »
Quote from: Jake on April  1, 2020, 09:47:55 PM
Great film, saw it down at the BFI when it came out with my media studies group.

Oh no wait I'm thinking of The Wave :lmao
Everyone should watch The Wave.
The Wave book and film are good though
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51824 on: April 2, 2020, 04:45:37 PM »
Call it being prescient, or just good luck, but before all this shite started I picked up the Hitchcock collection on Bluray, also a bunch that weren't included such as North By Northwest, Strangers On A Train and a couple of others.  I watched To Catch A Thief last night, a film I never thought much of before, absolutely loved it this time.  Cary Grant is the most magnetic actor of all time, despite looking a great deal older than Grace Kelly and it's probably Hitchcock's most playful film.  Beautifully filmed and the French Riviera just is a fantastic bit of escapism.

Going to watch Marnie tonight.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51825 on: April 2, 2020, 05:15:06 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on April  2, 2020, 04:45:37 PM
Call it being prescient, or just good luck, but before all this shite started I picked up the Hitchcock collection on Bluray, also a bunch that weren't included such as North By Northwest, Strangers On A Train and a couple of others.  I watched To Catch A Thief last night, a film I never thought much of before, absolutely loved it this time.  Cary Grant is the most magnetic actor of all time, despite looking a great deal older than Grace Kelly and it's probably Hitchcock's most playful film.  Beautifully filmed and the French Riviera just is a fantastic bit of escapism.

Going to watch Marnie tonight.
I really like To Catch a Thief but for me, Charade is the archetype of that kind of suave Cary Grant in Europe film. It's probably in my top 10 of all time. The plot, the dialogue, the supporting cast (Matthau, Coburn, George Kennedy) and the interplay between Grant and Audrey Hepburn is all just amazing. You can also watch it all for free on YouTube.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51826 on: April 2, 2020, 05:20:07 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on April  2, 2020, 05:15:06 PM
I really like To Catch a Thief but for me, Charade is the archetype of that kind of suave Cary Grant in Europe film. It's probably in my top 10 of all time. The plot, the dialogue, the supporting cast (Matthau, Coburn, George Kennedy) and the interplay between Grant and Audrey Hepburn is all just amazing. You can also watch it all for free on YouTube.

Charade is just wonderful, it's the first Cary Grant film I watched, must of been around thirteen. They certainly don't make them like they used to.
Logged

Online Damian V

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51827 on: Yesterday at 09:28:21 AM »
Too many to type out...
Yesterday & the day before included:
Memories of Murder - 4.5/5
Reservoir Dogs (rewatch) - 4.5/5
This Is England - 4/5

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:32:18 AM by Damian V »
Logged

Online Damian V

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51828 on: Yesterday at 09:31:41 AM »
Quote from: Kopite Tom on March 30, 2020, 08:43:14 PM
Anyone seen Portrait of a Lady on Fire or Colour out of Space? Both next on my list to watch, heard great reviews about POALOF & hoping COOS is similar to Mandy which I enjoyed a hell of a lot & need to rewatch at some point.
Portrait is beautiful, both the story and the photography
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,841
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51829 on: Yesterday at 03:02:32 PM »
Guardian journalists have started rooting through my posts on here for their recommendations. Watch it if you haven't already.

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2020/apr/03/breakdown-film-1997-kurt-russell-my-streaming-gem
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,841
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51830 on: Yesterday at 03:09:22 PM »
Been on a good streak recently.

Burning and Earthquake Bird, set in South Korea and Japan respectively, are both captivating. There's a lot of parallels between the two strangely enough. Burning is the stronger film. Based on a Murakami story and manages to capture his aesthetic and mood, which isn't easy.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a lot of fun. The dynamic between Pitt and Di Caprio makes it, it really felt like a genuine bond yet was never overstated. There's normally one portion of a Tarantino film I can't stand but there really wasn't here. The part with Di Caprio talking to his younger co-star was possibly the highlight. Some genuinely hilarious moments too.

Knives Out is great. I kind of worked it out as it was going on unfortunately, but still a lot of fun to watch. Looking forward to more from Craig now his Bond stint is over.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51831 on: Yesterday at 03:16:40 PM »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 09:28:21 AM
Too many to type out...
Yesterday & the day before included:
Memories of Murder - 4.5/5
Reservoir Dogs (rewatch) - 4.5/5
This Is England - 4/5



Good to see another Letterboxd user.

Whats your name on it mate and Ill give you a follow?
Logged

Online Damian V

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51832 on: Yesterday at 04:26:54 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:16:40 PM
Good to see another Letterboxd user.

Whats your name on it mate and Ill give you a follow?
its DamianV, Ill follow you back when I see the notification. Thanks!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yowe big fat chubby git
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,189
  • One theory to rule them all
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51833 on: Today at 01:01:19 AM »
Dead Zone with Christopher Walken (Also Captain Dallas from Alien) and Martin Sheen

Not bad.
Logged
Superstring theory is an attempt to explain all of the particles and fundamental forces of nature in one theory by modeling them as vibrations of tiny supersymmetric strings.

'Superstring theory' is a shorthand for supersymmetric string theory because unlike bosonic string theory, it is the version of string theory that accounts for both fermions

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51834 on: Today at 02:02:14 AM »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 01:01:19 AM
Dead Zone with Christopher Walken (Also Captain Dallas from Alien) and Martin Sheen

Not bad.

That movie came to mind when Trump was running for President.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yowe big fat chubby git
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,189
  • One theory to rule them all
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51835 on: Today at 12:28:06 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:02:14 AM
That movie came to mind when Trump was running for President.

Yeah :)

Missus saw it years ago, but somehow I missed the book and the film. Saw it was on Amazon Prime, so gave it a watch
Logged
Superstring theory is an attempt to explain all of the particles and fundamental forces of nature in one theory by modeling them as vibrations of tiny supersymmetric strings.

'Superstring theory' is a shorthand for supersymmetric string theory because unlike bosonic string theory, it is the version of string theory that accounts for both fermions

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,841
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51836 on: Today at 02:58:41 PM »
The Mule is enjoyable. Quite an effort by Eastwood to produce another such film so late in his career.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
Re: The RAWK Film Thread
« Reply #51837 on: Today at 03:09:42 PM »
Quote from: Damian V on Yesterday at 04:26:54 PM
its DamianV, Ill follow you back when I see the notification. Thanks!

Done mate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1291 1292 1293 1294 1295 [1296]   Go Up
« previous next »
 