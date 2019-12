I have seen the feline film and it is one of the most joyously demented pieces of cinema I have ever been subjected to. An absolutely baffling assault on your own sanity, you become transfixed on the screen as Jason Derulo screams "MIIIIIIIIILK" and you watch legendary theatre actor and Knight of the Realm Sir Ian McKellen meowing and lapping up milk with his tongue. What is this thing? What is a jellicle moon? What's up with the nightmarish, human-faced cockroaches? Why is every second so unspeakably horny? I have no answers. There's possibly no answers. God has abandoned us. We are all alone and have to live our lives knowing this exists in the world.



Cats will fascinate and repulse you, make you laugh and haunt your nightmares. How can anyone be expected to put a star rating to this? It defies all normal grading systems, simultaneously existing at five stars and negative ten stars at every garish moment. I cannot express how utterly bonkers it is. All I know is it has Ray Winstone as a mangy pirate cat and that was something I didn't even know I needed to see.