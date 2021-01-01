« previous next »
Happy Halloween

Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #800 on: Today at 09:28:29 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:52:30 am
Duck apple was a big thing with us growing up, did that every year as a kid and I remember eating toffee apples. Don't remember ever dressing up and there certainly wasn't any Trick or Treat

Mate of mine posted about Samhain on FB last night, we should concentrate more on the Pagan origins of things we celebrate, rather than the churches or the American versions.

Probably ;D



Remember as a kid putting on a plastic mask and carrying a hollowed-out swede around knocking on doors begging 'penny for the lantern'.

The whole 'trick or treat' thing starting drfting in when we were early teens.

But 'trick or treat' I think is just an evolution of a Samhain tradition of 'guising'.

Our eldest was born on Halloween so we've always made an effort, adding more and more stuff to the garden. We're those twats who go big on it.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #801 on: Today at 12:37:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:52:30 am
Duck apple was a big thing with us growing up, did that every year as a kid and I remember eating toffee apples. Don't remember ever dressing up and there certainly wasn't any Trick or Treat...
Same around our way back then. Duck apple was a big thing, as was carving lanterns out of turnips. No pumpkins back then. They were difficult to carve too, but we loved making them.

Duck apple in bowls of water. Trying to take bites out of apples hung up on strings. Toffee apples.  🍏

After it was over we'd hang the lanterns on the bonfire we'd already built in the back garden, ready for the 5th November. 😊

There was no Trick or Treat then. That came from American much later on.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #802 on: Today at 01:00:54 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 06:35:26 pm
I know I sound like a moaning git but I'm sat here literally praying for a torrential downpour.

1, I haven't got nothing in for my tea and if I order something I'll open the door thinking its the delivery guy, only to find a sea of kids,

and 2, I want to put my bin out before I settle down for the night.
Well, that downpour certainly arrived. We were in town late afternoon then walked up to the Caladonian for a Guinness and some food. Whilst in there it pissed down. When we came out we walked up to Peter Kavanagh's and got a healthy soaking doing so. A few Guinness' later we decided to walk home along Prince's Avenue where the rain became torrential. We got absolutely drowned. A car went through a flood and covered us both with an arc of rainwater, but it didn't matter anyway as we were like drowned rats already. At that time there was no one on the streets trick or treating.

I don't actually mind Halloween itself these days. It's the night before it that I hate. Mischief Night, or Gobshite Night, as I call it. Halloween itself sees lots of little kids dressing up and having a lot of fun. I do like seeing them walking around with their parents and enjoying themselves. I'm less keen on them knocking on people's doors though. It can intimidate elderly people and annoy the hell out of most others.

I notice round my mum's way the parents tend to let the little ones knock at homes of people they know and at houses decked out in Halloween stuff, whilst avoiding other houses. I think that's a good idea. I made the mistake of carving a pumpkin for my mum and putting it on show in her porch one year. The bell never stopped ringing. If the kids/parents think you're into it, they'll knock. The last couple of years were quiet because I put a note up asking people not to knock due to Covid. I wanted to protect my mum. I did notice she'd bought a ton of sweets last week though.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #803 on: Today at 01:35:12 pm
In Ireland in the 80's we used to go trick or treating, bobbing for apples, used to have a mound of flour with a grape on top where you would try to eat the grape without getting covered in flour and my mum used make barm brack, a currant loaf with a pea, a rag, a coin and a match stick inside.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #804 on: Today at 01:38:17 pm
Well we had around 20 kids to the house last night. Probably double what it was last year, but still a pretty small amount considering the neighborhood.

Best costume had to be the dad who was shepherding his 2 daughters around, he was in a giant inflatable unicorn suit. Hilarious.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #805 on: Today at 01:53:30 pm
We're not doing it again after this year.
Our street was rammed with groups of people who we'd never seen before in our lives.
People carriers full of kids were pulling up, the kids were then knocking on the doors, and grabbing handfuls of sweets each before the owners could stop them.
All then piling back in the carrier and off to the next destination.
My wife said that people were asking on their local Facebook page where the best streets for getting stuff were.
Its supposed to be a bit of fun for the kids that's been ruined by greedy bastards.
Next year we are going out to our neighbours, who we know have young children, and delivering sweets to them; the locusts can fuck right off!
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #806 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 01:53:30 pm
We're not doing it again after this year.
Our street was rammed with groups of people who we'd never seen before in our lives.
People carriers full of kids were pulling up, the kids were then knocking on the doors, and grabbing handfuls of sweets each before the owners could stop them.
All then piling back in the carrier and off to the next destination.
My wife said that people were asking on their local Facebook page where the best streets for getting stuff were.
Its supposed to be a bit of fun for the kids that's been ruined by greedy bastards.
Next year we are going out to our neighbours, who we know have young children, and delivering sweets to them; the locusts can fuck right off!

what i do is buy a poundland bucket write on it in scary writing 'happy halloween' then put a note by it saying 'please only take one sweet and think of others thank you'

but i put it out empty so i save £££s and all the visitors think someone before them has been greedy

wha? ain't that the true spirit of halloween? to be horrible  ;D
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #807 on: Today at 02:04:53 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 01:58:34 pm
what i do is buy a poundland bucket write on it in scary writing 'happy halloween' then put a note by it saying 'please only take one sweet and think of others thank you'

but i put it out empty so i save £££s and all the visitors think someone before them has been greedy

wha? ain't that the true spirit of halloween? to be horrible  ;D
I like the way you think  ;D
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #808 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm
I can remember doing halloween in the late 90s / early 00s as a kid, but it wasn't the occasion you see in the movies, it was just the adults in my family joining forces to keep me and my cousins occupied for the night playing duck apple. I don't recall too much of us going off on our own to knock on doors. I think we only did it when at one auntie's house in particular, because she lived on a nice estate.

I know people say halloween is becoming more of 'a thing' in the UK, but I'm not personally seeing the signs beyond the themed sweets in the asda and recommended spotify playlists. I've lived at two different addresses since it was a family night for me and twenty years later it's still rare that anyone comes trick or treating at my house. Maybe it just depends where you live.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #809 on: Today at 02:28:39 pm
Quote from: kellan on Today at 02:21:53 pm
I can remember doing halloween in the late 90s / early 00s as a kid, but it wasn't the occasion you see in the movies, it was just the adults in my family joining forces to keep me and my cousins occupied for the night playing duck apple. I don't recall too much of us going off on our own to knock on doors. I think we only did it when at one auntie's house in particular, because she lived on a nice estate.

I know people say halloween is becoming more of 'a thing' in the UK, but I'm not personally seeing the signs beyond the themed sweets in the asda and recommended spotify playlists. I've lived at two different addresses since it was a family night for me and twenty years later it's still rare that anyone comes trick or treating at my house. Maybe it just depends where you live.


Think you're more likely to see it on estates.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #810 on: Today at 02:39:25 pm
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #811 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 02:39:25 pm

He also wished that the terrorists that had kidnapped Ken Bingley would "just get on with it" so the prick can go and fuck himself as far as I'm concerned  :wanker

*Not having a go at you Musky  :wave
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #812 on: Today at 05:10:05 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:04:14 pm
He also wished that the terrorists that had kidnapped Ken Bingley would "just get on with it" so the prick can go and fuck himself as far as I'm concerned  :wanker

*Not having a go at you Musky  :wave
I can't stand sight nor sound of him since he made that grotesque comment.

Connelly, not Musky.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #813 on: Today at 05:30:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:00:54 pm
Well, that downpour certainly arrived. We were in town late afternoon then walked up to the Caladonian for a Guinness and some food. Whilst in there it pissed down. When we came out we walked up to Peter Kavanagh's and got a healthy soaking doing so. A few Guinness' later we decided to walk home along Prince's Avenue where the rain became torrential. We got absolutely drowned. A car went through a flood and covered us both with an arc of rainwater, but it didn't matter anyway as we were like drowned rats already. At that time there was no one on the streets trick or treating.

I don't actually mind Halloween itself these days. It's the night before it that I hate. Mischief Night, or Gobshite Night, as I call it. Halloween itself sees lots of little kids dressing up and having a lot of fun. I do like seeing them walking around with their parents and enjoying themselves. I'm less keen on them knocking on people's doors though. It can intimidate elderly people and annoy the hell out of most others.

I notice round my mum's way the parents tend to let the little ones knock at homes of people they know and at houses decked out in Halloween stuff, whilst avoiding other houses. I think that's a good idea. I made the mistake of carving a pumpkin for my mum and putting it on show in her porch one year. The bell never stopped ringing. If the kids/parents think you're into it, they'll knock. The last couple of years were quiet because I put a note up asking people not to knock due to Covid. I wanted to protect my mum. I did notice she'd bought a ton of sweets last week though.

Yeah I made the pumpkin decoration mistake once, I thought I could just make it look nice, but apparently it's a sign that you are "taking part" and are handing out sweets. No decoration, no kids knocking. Also the nextdoor app this year wanted people to "add their home to the map", so I reckon in the future the kids will just have an app that tells them which houses to knock at. Maybe that's a good thing, it allows some people to have fun, and the rest to have peace. But it's somehow not the same as having a bunch of kids blackmailing you into giving them sweets, or they'd mess your front door up with flour or whatever.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #814 on: Today at 05:32:06 pm
If I had known that I would have used the Batman meme instead.

Anyway, the main point is, trick or treat is an American nonsense. It always has been guisers and they go out guising and actually have to work for their monkey nuts by singing or telling a joke. You don't just get your stuff by chapping a door.
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #815 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 05:04:14 pm
He also wished that the terrorists that had kidnapped Ken Bingley would "just get on with it" so the prick can go and fuck himself as far as I'm concerned  :wanker

*Not having a go at you Musky  :wave

Never knew that, he can go fuck himself as far as I'm concerned now :wanker
Re: Happy Halloween
Reply #816 on: Today at 05:33:37 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:30:58 pm
Yeah I made the pumpkin decoration mistake once, I thought I could just make it look nice, but apparently it's a sign that you are "taking part" and are handing out sweets. No decoration, no kids knocking. Also the nextdoor app this year wanted people to "add their home to the map", so I reckon in the future the kids will just have an app that tells them which houses to knock at. Maybe that's a good thing, it allows some people to have fun, and the rest to have peace. But it's somehow not the same as having a bunch of kids blackmailing you into giving them sweets, or they'd mess your front door up with flour or whatever.

Fucking good job Jimmy Saville is dead, he'd love that
