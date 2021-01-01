I know I sound like a moaning git but I'm sat here literally praying for a torrential downpour.



1, I haven't got nothing in for my tea and if I order something I'll open the door thinking its the delivery guy, only to find a sea of kids,



and 2, I want to put my bin out before I settle down for the night.



Well, that downpour certainly arrived. We were in town late afternoon then walked up to the Caladonian for a Guinness and some food. Whilst in there it pissed down. When we came out we walked up to Peter Kavanagh's and got a healthy soaking doing so. A few Guinness' later we decided to walk home along Prince's Avenue where the rain became torrential. We got absolutely drowned. A car went through a flood and covered us both with an arc of rainwater, but it didn't matter anyway as we were like drowned rats already. At that time there was no one on the streets trick or treating.I don't actually mind Halloween itself these days. It's the night before it that I hate. Mischief Night, or Gobshite Night, as I call it. Halloween itself sees lots of little kids dressing up and having a lot of fun. I do like seeing them walking around with their parents and enjoying themselves. I'm less keen on them knocking on people's doors though. It can intimidate elderly people and annoy the hell out of most others.I notice round my mum's way the parents tend to let the little ones knock at homes of people they know and at houses decked out in Halloween stuff, whilst avoiding other houses. I think that's a good idea. I made the mistake of carving a pumpkin for my mum and putting it on show in her porch one year. The bell never stopped ringing. If the kids/parents think you're into it, they'll knock. The last couple of years were quiet because I put a note up asking people not to knock due to Covid. I wanted to protect my mum. I did notice she'd bought a ton of sweets last week though.