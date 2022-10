Does anyone believe in ghosts?



I do. Had a few weird experiences in my old room in Southport, I felt odd stuff, brother and an ex girlfriend both, years apart and without discussing it with each other, saw the same image of a middle aged woman. My Stepdad told me years later that they had a couple lodging with them when he was a kid and she died in the room.We also felt all kinds of weird, nasty shit the day of my Mums funeral.