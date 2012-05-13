Lord Frodsham, 33, currently with SC Bastia (Ligue 1, managed by Claude Makelele) plans to retire from football at the end of this season from injuryBastia striker Djibril Cisse has revealed he is likely to retire at the end of season due to injury.Cisse has been struggling with back and groin problems for the last six months and he has been playing through the pain barrier.The 33-year-old, who joined Bastia last January from Russian side Kuban Krasnodar, admits he is in constant pain and that he cannot see himself playing on beyond this season when his contract expires."24 hours a day I am in pain. In the evening, when Im watching TV, it is there the whole time," Cisse told L'Equipe."I will be in pain my whole life, unless I get a prothesis."For one season, I can grin and bear it, but two or three It is not playable. So this is my last season I think.----------------Sounds painful, but all too common a story from professional athletes at all stages of their careers.I wish him a good recovery after his playing days are over.