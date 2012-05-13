« previous next »
Author Topic: Djibril Cissé  (Read 198704 times)

Offline Franck Le Poof

  • Blonde transvestite who is utterly haunted by the idea of sitting in other mens piss. Has ticked the box for no publicity ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,322
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3120 on: May 13, 2012, 10:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Silent Violet on May 13, 2012, 10:52:25 pm
I'll be honest, but I forgot about his pen in the CL ;D
I don't know how folks remember all those details to be honest! It's all just one big blur of total euphoria in my mind
Whenever I meet a French girl I kiss her on both cheeks. Then I stand up and say hello

Offline Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,342
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3121 on: May 13, 2012, 11:24:04 pm »
Was great to see him go mental with nasri  ;D
Offline And Could He Play

  • aka And Could He Play.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,448
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3122 on: May 13, 2012, 11:44:24 pm »
he scored 19 goals for us the year he left us, just saying like,.
www. ... .com      RAWK Clique Leader
Quote from: kop end lad on February 21, 2012, 07:54:54 pm
Not saying my ex girlfriend was a slag but even the label in her knickers said next.

Offline 'Mondzz'

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,835
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3123 on: May 14, 2012, 09:45:54 am »
Quote from: And Could He Play on May 13, 2012, 11:44:24 pm
he scored 19 goals for us the year he left us, just saying like,.

Mostly playing right wing coming off the bench.
Quote from: Finn Solomon on June 21, 2011, 01:55:13 pm
THOSE AREN'T FINGERS. THOSE ARE SCARF TASSELLS.

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,958
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3124 on: May 14, 2012, 09:47:19 am »
Quote from: And Could He Play on May 13, 2012, 11:44:24 pm
he scored 19 goals for us the year he left us, just saying like,.

well he is not an intelligent player, not a LFC type player, bla bla bla :P
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Offline MassDriver

  • Custom Tit... Shithouse lover... Politically correct and metrosexual cave dweller.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,518
  • Hasta la victoria siempre
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3125 on: May 14, 2012, 09:56:42 am »
Still a very good player , will take him back in a heartbeat.
You will never walk alone , Shanklyboy. RIP.

I am the Eye in the Sky, looking at you, I can read your mind. I am the maker of rules, dealing with fools, I can cheat you blind. Looking at you, I can read your mind

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,523
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3126 on: May 14, 2012, 10:02:19 am »
Quote from: GBF on May 14, 2012, 09:47:19 am
well he is not an intelligent player, not a LFC type player, bla bla bla :P

He is more of an impulsive player who relies on his instincts thaan an intelligent player. There is a room for both of these ypes of players in our squad, though the former is more frustrating but is capable of coming up with magic from out of no where. The fact his, give him the chances that we have had this season and he will bury most of them.
Offline koptician

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Hail to the King!
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3127 on: May 14, 2012, 10:13:44 am »
Quote from: GBF on May 14, 2012, 09:47:19 am
well he is not an intelligent player, not a LFC type player, bla bla bla :P

Yes, we're brimming with intelligence now...let's see, Downing, Enrique, Spearing....
Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,958
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3128 on: May 14, 2012, 10:14:07 am »
Quote from: LFC_4_life on May 14, 2012, 10:02:19 am
He is more of an impulsive player who relies on his instincts thaan an intelligent player. There is a room for both of these ypes of players in our squad, though the former is more frustrating but is capable of coming up with magic from out of no where. The fact his, give him the chances that we have had this season and he will bury most of them.

our club sadly does not cater for those kind of players.  We rely on players who can do the defending, attacking, goalkeeping, sitting on the bench with their mouth shut and probably peel potatoes in the kitchen as well
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Offline koptician

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,449
  • Hail to the King!
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3129 on: May 14, 2012, 10:16:16 am »
Quote from: GBF on May 14, 2012, 10:14:07 am
our club sadly does not cater for those kind of players.  We rely on players who can do the defending, attacking, goalkeeping, sitting on the bench with their mouth shut and probably peel potatoes in the kitchen as well

Can you imagine, if we had both Cisse and Torres at the same time and Cisse would deputise when Torres was out?  We'd have probably won it in 08-09
Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,857
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3130 on: May 14, 2012, 10:31:36 am »
Basically a French Darren Bent. Scores goals wherever he's been and was actually quite an effective player for us, despite people being unwilling to acknowledge it. I'd have him back as another option, no doubt about it. It'd never happen though.
Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,523
Re: Djibril Cisse watch
« Reply #3131 on: May 14, 2012, 04:50:30 pm »
Quote from: 5BigCups on May 14, 2012, 10:31:36 am
Basically a French Darren Bent. Scores goals wherever he's been and was actually quite an effective player for us, despite people being unwilling to acknowledge it. I'd have him back as another option, no doubt about it. It'd never happen though.

Difference being that Cisse has actually performed at the top level in Europe for top clubs like Marseille and Liverpool.
Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,483
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3132 on: November 6, 2014, 10:56:11 pm »
Lord Frodsham, 33, currently with SC Bastia (Ligue 1, managed by Claude Makelele) plans to retire from football at the end of this season from injury

http://www1.skysports.com/football/news/11095/9541183/former-liverpool-striker-djibril-cisse-plans-to-retire-at-the-end-of-the-season

Bastia striker Djibril Cisse has revealed he is likely to retire at the end of season due to injury.

Cisse has been struggling with back and groin problems for the last six months and he has been playing through the pain barrier.

The 33-year-old, who joined Bastia last January from Russian side Kuban Krasnodar, admits he is in constant pain and that he cannot see himself playing on beyond this season when his contract expires.

 "24 hours a day I am in pain. In the evening, when Im watching TV, it is there the whole time," Cisse told L'Equipe.

"I will be in pain my whole life, unless I get a prothesis.

"For one season, I can grin and bear it, but two or three It is not playable. So this is my last season I think.

----------------

Sounds painful, but all too common a story from professional athletes at all stages of their careers. 

I wish him a good recovery after his playing days are over.
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline DaveCharlie

  • RAWK Hidden Gem #1
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,306
  • Former Formbyite, in Australia, was back, now NZ
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3133 on: November 7, 2014, 02:54:01 am »
Quote from: zabadoh on November  6, 2014, 10:56:11 pm
Sounds painful, but all too common a story from professional athletes at all stages of their careers. 

I wish him a good recovery after his playing days are over.

Sad to read that he is still struggling with injuries. I enjoyed his stint at the club and I'm sure everyone wishes him well. Hopefully see him at Anfield supporting the reds at some point soon.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,653
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3134 on: November 7, 2014, 03:54:29 am »
Not as good as we'd hoped( few are). Not as bad as many made him out to be. Seemed a decent fellah.  Wish him all the best and hope he can sort out pain issues.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Manav

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,944
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3135 on: October 13, 2015, 12:35:52 pm »
http://www.sportsjoe.ie/football/former-liverpool-striker-djibril-cisse-incustody-over-sextape-blackmail-of-france-star/43999

Ex-Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has been taken into police custody over a case of possible blackmail of France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena.

The 34-year-old striker was one of four people arrested by French authorities.

The case revolves around an alleged sextape of Lyon midfielder Valbuena that, according to AFP, is in the possession of the other three individuals involved.

However, the French news agency is reporting that Cisse, currently playing his football on the island of Reunion for JS Saint Pierroise, should be released 'imminently' and 'put out of the question' with regard to the case.
Offline Mr Kipling

  • Manhattanite
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,843
  • "Dream of Kloppifornication"
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3136 on: October 13, 2015, 03:03:37 pm »
Bizarre
Offline conman

  • Ohh aaaah just a little bit, Ooh aahh, a little bit more. Aerial stalker perv. Not cool enough to get the lolz.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 27,498
    • Cocopoppyhead
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3137 on: October 13, 2015, 06:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Mr Kipling on October 13, 2015, 03:03:37 pm
Bizarre
did he get a Cisse and desist order?
Offline JoeCole

  • Spoiler!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,916
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3138 on: October 14, 2015, 09:29:21 pm »
He's appearing on the French version of Strictly Come Dancing in a couple of weeks apparently despite not officially being retired
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 85,129
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3139 on: October 14, 2015, 09:31:03 pm »
He's played for 10 other clubs, 9 after he was at us, some more than Liverpool. Why is he always the Ex-Liverpool player?
Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,578
  • Cool as
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3140 on: October 14, 2015, 09:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 14, 2015, 09:31:03 pm
He's played for 10 other clubs, 9 after he was at us, some more than Liverpool. Why is he always the Ex-Liverpool player?

Well "ex Kuban Krasnodar striker Djibril Cisse" doesn't have the same ring to it, does it? ;D
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 85,129
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3141 on: October 14, 2015, 09:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on October 14, 2015, 09:39:54 pm
Well "ex Kuban Krasnodar striker Djibril Cisse" doesn't have the same ring to it, does it? ;D

Sounds fine to me :P
Offline LFCDynamic

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,289
  • To support a team in bad times shows character!
    • LFCDynamic - I Have a Question
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3142 on: October 14, 2015, 09:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 14, 2015, 09:41:30 pm
Sounds fine to me :P

It's because most people only know him for his playing days for us
To support a team in success is easy. But, to support a team even during bad times shows real character.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,671
  • Bam!
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3143 on: October 14, 2015, 09:45:39 pm »
Quote from: JoeCole is for life, not just Christmas! on October 14, 2015, 09:29:21 pm
He's appearing on the French version of Strictly Come Dancing in a couple of weeks apparently despite not officially being retired

Doesn't he play in Reunion or something?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 99,214
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3144 on: October 14, 2015, 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October 14, 2015, 09:45:39 pm
Doesn't he play in Reunion or something?

He appeared for a Liverpool Legends side once if that's what you mean? *

He didn't.
Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,336
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3145 on: October 16, 2015, 05:11:54 am »
On the page where I read this it said "ex-QPR and Newcastle striker"! No mention of us!! :D Made me laugh to be honest, had forgotten he went to the Toon!
We are a team of one half.

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,324
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3146 on: October 19, 2015, 03:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on October 16, 2015, 05:11:54 am
On the page where I read this it said "ex-QPR and Newcastle striker"! No mention of us!! :D Made me laugh to be honest, had forgotten he went to the Toon!

Cisse?  Don't think he ever played for Newcastle.....played for Sunderland though!
Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,789
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3147 on: October 20, 2015, 09:42:15 am »
He's officially retired from playing football now
Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,336
  • The runaway train.....
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3148 on: October 20, 2015, 10:56:31 am »
Quote from: Dubred on October 19, 2015, 03:25:47 pm
Cisse?  Don't think he ever played for Newcastle.....played for Sunderland though!
That will be why they! :D But either way it didn't mention us! It prob just said QPR and Sunderland. Apologies!
We are a team of one half.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,490
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3149 on: November 24, 2016, 09:00:30 pm »
His ex wife is "starring" in a documentary on S4C, in Welsh, about the WAG from Anglesey i e her wandering around Crufts giving a running commentary, in Welsh.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,012
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3150 on: November 25, 2016, 06:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on October 20, 2015, 10:56:31 am
That will be why they! :D But either way it didn't mention us! It prob just said QPR and Sunderland. Apologies!

Different Cisse??!!
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline 007.lankyguy

  • Subject of a restraining order by a regular member of the HIGNFY crew. Hasn't got a clue when Liverpool play next. Fully stopped.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3151 on: February 7, 2017, 04:16:05 pm »
Retiring in order to focus on being a DJ http://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2017/02/07/djibril-cisse-retires-football-put-mind-body-soul-dj/

As someone on Twitter said, that might be the most Djibril Cisse thing ever.
"Mind you, I've been here during the bad times too - one year we came second." Sir Bob

Offline KiNki

  • Smicer devotee supreme, Sammy Lee impersonator extraordinaire.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,247
  • i am an_nik_ki.
    • http://hfdinfo.com/digital
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3152 on: February 7, 2017, 10:05:07 pm »
Quote from: And Could He Play on May 13, 2012, 05:02:21 pm
COME ON, GIFS of him celebrating please



 :o
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,490
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3153 on: February 7, 2017, 10:50:59 pm »
Quote from: KiNki on February  7, 2017, 10:05:07 pm


 :o

Oh dear!

His genitalia look just like a snooker ball.
Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,483
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3154 on: February 28, 2017, 05:29:48 pm »
Another article about Cisse and his new hustles.  http://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/2017/2/26/14740172/djibril-cisse-talks-about-life-after-football-djing-for-mariah-carey

Apparently he has a clothing line:  Mr Lenoir http://www.mrlenoir.com/en/

Low crotch sweat pants are too hip for me though.
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline Andy Hunter

  • Rip Van Walford. Committed Iron Pumper! Full of hot air. Due to weighty issues, currently seeking a new hobby.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,015
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3155 on: July 4, 2017, 02:21:17 pm »
Has just come out of retirement.
Did Shevchenko score his rebound?
Why was there an ambulance behind the goal for Tommason's Penalty?
HOW DID GUDJOHNSEN MISS??

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,415
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3156 on: Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm »
.
Some info and videos on Djibril Cisse...






LFCHistory.net Player Profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/898

Liverpool Wiki page: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Djibril_Cisse

Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Djibril_Ciss%C3%A9










'Djibril Cissé's 24 goals for Liverpool FC':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gI6QLfkcM3U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gI6QLfkcM3U</a>



'Djibril Cissé's 24 Goals for Liverpool':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f56Q-DkcsoA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f56Q-DkcsoA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/f56Q-DkcsoA



'Djibril Cisse - All 24 Goals Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x6174rz



'Djibril Cisse The Best 10 goals Liverpool FC':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5xu7b6



'Djibril Cissé's five best goals in red!':-

https://twitter.com/101greatgoals/status/829393113047195648



'Djibril Cisse Best Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9SzzqMrNKdo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9SzzqMrNKdo</a>



Cisse goal vs Everton in 2005:-

https://twitter.com/ReadLiverpoolFC/status/814071302583709696 & www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10154976629367573



'ISTANBUL 05: Liverpool 3-3 Milan | HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GREATEST EVER FINAL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ojXHf293M8</a>



Cisse's penalty in the 2005 Champions League Final:-

https://twitter.com/planetfutebol/status/1558095665070235648



'Liverpool vs CSKA Moscow 3-1 Highlights & Goals - Super Cup Final 2005':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p1CqD1Qcg8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p1CqD1Qcg8I</a>



'Liverpool v West Ham (2005/6 FA Cup Final)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hFgn1xvsyP4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hFgn1xvsyP4</a>



'Cisse's goal in the 2006 FA Cup Final':-

https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1264233284806094848



'Liverpool v Chelsea - 2006 Community Shield)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OpBKoWZ-ofo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OpBKoWZ-ofo</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/OpBKoWZ-ofo



'Thank you This Is Anfield ! I missed you ! Liverpool FC #youllneverwalkalone' in 2018:-

www.facebook.com/djibrilcisseofficial/videos/173202706900043



Cisse goal for the Liverpool Legends vs Milan Glorie in 2019:-

https://twitter.com/twt_liverpool/status/1109818358189314048

























best goals djibril cissé aj Auxerre:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eMFoGrkeouo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eMFoGrkeouo</a>



'Djibril Cissé All Goals Marseille':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bgfKml54Y1M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bgfKml54Y1M</a>



Djibril Cissé's 11 Goals for Sunderland:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/S34hLyLHlBM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/S34hLyLHlBM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/S34hLyLHlBM



'Djibril Cisse - All 55 goals for Panathinaikos':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/daWk93l_XCE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/daWk93l_XCE</a>



'Djibril Cissè - All goals for Lazio (2011-2012)':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4-AmeTzTEBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4-AmeTzTEBI</a>



'Djibril Cissé - All 6 goals SC Bastia':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aqWqWJOGhM4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aqWqWJOGhM4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/aqWqWJOGhM4



'Djibril Cissé | All 9 Goals for France':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5NPE3bv36qg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5NPE3bv36qg</a>







Some articles on Djibril Cisse...


Djibril Cissé in profile: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/386

Cissé becomes Lord of the Manor of Frodsham: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/669

How Liverpool striker Djibril Cissé became Frodsham's Lord of the Manor: www.cheshire-live.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/how-liverpool-striker-djibril-ciss-23327418

Djibril Cisse '30 minutes' away from having foot amputated (1st leg break): www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-djibril-cisse-foot-amputated-23725653

The severity of Cisse's injury: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/611

Djibril can win his battle: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3476

Cissé's amazing recovery: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/638

Cisse back on target: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1542

Happier Cisse now chasing 20 goals: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3477

Cissé out for France after breaking leg in friendly (2nd leg break): www.theguardian.com/football/2006/jun/08/worldcup2006.sport10

Cissé off the bench to inspire victory: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/824

Djibril Cisse interview | Why Istanbul 2005 was destiny for Liverpool: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/features/395807-djibril-cisse-interview-lfc-pride-istanbul-destiny-and-more

Djibril Cisse: I felt no pressure on Istanbul penalty: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/255147-djibril-cisse-i-felt-no-pressure-on-istanbul-penalty

"I actually found Istanbul a lot of fun, rather than feeling the pressure!": www.fourfourtwo.com/features/liverpool-hero-djibril-cisse-i-actually-found-istanbul-a-lot-of-fun-rather-than-feeling-the-pressure

Djibril Cisse shares truth around Liverpool exit and regrets: www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-djibril-cisse-rafa-benitez-18654061

Djibril Cisse: A wonderful striker denied Liverpool greatness by injury: www.planetfootball.com/nostalgia/djibril-cisse-and-the-perils-of-a-career-of-almost-greatness

Cisse announces retirement from football (2015): www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/196260-cisse-announces-retirement-from-football

Ex-Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse retires from football (2017): www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/ex-liverpool-striker-djibril-cisse-12567143

Ex-Liverpool striker wants to come out of retirement to reach 100 Ligue 1 goals: www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/11992466/djibril-cisse-ex-liverpool-striker-wants-to-come-out-of-retirement-to-reach-100-ligue-1-goals

Djibril Cisse player profile info at Transfermarkt:  https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/djibril-cisse/profil/spieler/3966














---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------






 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World...


www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.0

« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:00 am by oojason »
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,160
Re: Djibril Cissé
« Reply #3157 on: Today at 01:56:06 am »
Quality player for us on his day. I always remember some of his crispy long range goals.

God save the Lord of Frodsham.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
