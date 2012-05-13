I'll be honest, but I forgot about his pen in the CL
Not saying my ex girlfriend was a slag but even the label in her knickers said next.
he scored 19 goals for us the year he left us, just saying like,.
THOSE AREN'T FINGERS. THOSE ARE SCARF TASSELLS.
well he is not an intelligent player, not a LFC type player, bla bla bla
He is more of an impulsive player who relies on his instincts thaan an intelligent player. There is a room for both of these ypes of players in our squad, though the former is more frustrating but is capable of coming up with magic from out of no where. The fact his, give him the chances that we have had this season and he will bury most of them.
our club sadly does not cater for those kind of players. We rely on players who can do the defending, attacking, goalkeeping, sitting on the bench with their mouth shut and probably peel potatoes in the kitchen as well
Basically a French Darren Bent. Scores goals wherever he's been and was actually quite an effective player for us, despite people being unwilling to acknowledge it. I'd have him back as another option, no doubt about it. It'd never happen though.
Sounds painful, but all too common a story from professional athletes at all stages of their careers. I wish him a good recovery after his playing days are over.
Bizarre
He's played for 10 other clubs, 9 after he was at us, some more than Liverpool. Why is he always the Ex-Liverpool player?
Well "ex Kuban Krasnodar striker Djibril Cisse" doesn't have the same ring to it, does it?
Sounds fine to me
He's appearing on the French version of Strictly Come Dancing in a couple of weeks apparently despite not officially being retired
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Doesn't he play in Reunion or something?
Crosby Nick never fails.
On the page where I read this it said "ex-QPR and Newcastle striker"! No mention of us!! Made me laugh to be honest, had forgotten he went to the Toon!
Cisse? Don't think he ever played for Newcastle.....played for Sunderland though!
That will be why they! But either way it didn't mention us! It prob just said QPR and Sunderland. Apologies!
COME ON, GIFS of him celebrating please
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.17]