Sorry to hear that, Phil. I'm glad you're ok now.
I used to get very severe hay fever. My eyes would swell up and close. My lips would swell up and I'd get hives. The sneezing was insane, and I've had my head in the freezer many a time in desperation for clean, cold air relief.
I eventually had to have steroid injections to calm it, but now I start on prescription antihistamines, nasal spray and eye drops at the start of May and through to the end of September. My allergy is grass, nettle and weed pollen. Tree pollen doesn't affect me, hence not having to medicate until May.
I'd not wish hay fever on anyone. It's absolutely horrendous. My meds routine keeps it at bay now, but even I've felt it a bit this year, so the pollen counts must be astronomical.
Anyway, hopefully you don't ever have it so bad again.