Hayfever

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #400 on: June 13, 2023, 11:59:56 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on June 12, 2023, 05:41:44 pm
Was in an absolutely foul mood on Saturday, almost ruptured my eyeballs they were itching so much. Bought some mist stuff that you spray on your eyelids, didn't work. Went back to Piriteze tablets yesterday and hopefully coincidentally felt like I had a chest infection afterwards, I've been fine with them before.

Can deal with the sneezing and runny nose quite eaaily though the sneezing fits can be annoying, it's the itchy eyes and irritated roof of the mouth that gets me down. Had hoped that taking the tablets before the pollen count started rising would work, didn't though unless I'm just using ineffective tablets.

Hi mate, I use these due to a tip off here.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Allacan-Cetirizine-Hayfever-Allergy-Tablets/dp/B01HYFNA50/ref=sr_1_4?crid=2YOLGZ2E6OLAJ&keywords=cetirizine&qid=1686654011&s=drugstore&sprefix=cetirizine%2Cdrugstore%2C64&sr=1-4

Dont know how early you started taking them but I pretty much take them for 10 months of the year now and things are a lot better. Also these are so much cheaper than in the shops. Good luck.
Offline tubby

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #401 on: June 14, 2023, 10:38:57 am »
Thought I'd got away with it this year but it just smacked me right in the nose yesterday.  Think it was the downpour we got in the middle of the heat that got it really going.

Bleagh.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #402 on: June 14, 2023, 02:16:51 pm »
Mine has been horrendous for a while now.

Using two types of tablets and two nose sprays - got a sea salt one that is pretty good.

Link here: https://www.boots.com/sterimar-isotonic-nasal-hygiene-spray-100ml-10028386
Offline keano7

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #403 on: June 14, 2023, 06:50:42 pm »
Does anyone else experience it worse in one eye than both? My left eye is constantly weeping but my right is fine most of the day.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #404 on: June 15, 2023, 02:18:34 am »
Quote from: keano7 on June 14, 2023, 06:50:42 pm
Does anyone else experience it worse in one eye than both? My left eye is constantly weeping but my right is fine most of the day.

Sometimes yeah

I'm wearing contacts pretty much all the time except sleep at the moment as it seems to block my eyes being affected

Though, as always, been taking antihistamines for months already I am not doing bad at all luckily
Offline PhilV

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #405 on: June 15, 2023, 09:12:36 am »
I had the worst hayfever attack of my life at the weekend.

Always just needed over counter anti histamines, every now and then a prescription one but yeah... this weekend just gone, in West Midlands Safari Park with my girlfriend... suddenly started feeling breathless... wheezing couldn't breathe.... she called 111 and they sent an ambulance right away, guys hook me up to the oxygen measuring thingie and it's low 80's, get put on oxygen with salbutamol and start feeling better, taken to hospital and eventually prescribed an inhaler and prescription anti histamines etc. Basically I had an asthmatic attack type thing even though I am not asthmatic, it was brutal, I was legit scared.

Dr said apparently lots of people having serious issues and including people who are normally not that affected by hayfever. Stay safe out there kids, this is like the plot from The Happening.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #406 on: June 15, 2023, 09:52:33 am »
^
Sorry to hear that, Phil. I'm glad you're ok now.

I used to get very severe hay fever. My eyes would swell up and close. My lips would swell up and I'd get hives. The sneezing was insane, and I've had my head in the freezer many a time in desperation for clean, cold air relief.

I eventually had to have steroid injections to calm it, but now I start on prescription antihistamines, nasal spray and eye drops at the start of May and through to the end of September. My allergy is grass, nettle and weed pollen. Tree pollen doesn't affect me, hence not having to medicate until May.

I'd not wish hay fever on anyone. It's absolutely horrendous. My meds routine keeps it at bay now, but even I've felt it a bit this year, so the pollen counts must be astronomical.

Anyway, hopefully you don't ever have it so bad again.
Offline PhilV

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #407 on: June 15, 2023, 10:54:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 15, 2023, 09:52:33 am
^
Sorry to hear that, Phil. I'm glad you're ok now.

I used to get very severe hay fever. My eyes would swell up and close. My lips would swell up and I'd get hives. The sneezing was insane, and I've had my head in the freezer many a time in desperation for clean, cold air relief.

I eventually had to have steroid injections to calm it, but now I start on prescription antihistamines, nasal spray and eye drops at the start of May and through to the end of September. My allergy is grass, nettle and weed pollen. Tree pollen doesn't affect me, hence not having to medicate until May.

I'd not wish hay fever on anyone. It's absolutely horrendous. My meds routine keeps it at bay now, but even I've felt it a bit this year, so the pollen counts must be astronomical.

Anyway, hopefully you don't ever have it so bad again.

Appreciate that, hay fever is such a spectrum that I think a lot of people don't realise how bad it can get, I like you wouldn't wish it on anyone, it is junk, ruins my fav months at times!

1 question for you, how did you test for the allergies you know you have, I am trying to look at my options in doing that so I can better manage it in future.
Offline Claire.

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #408 on: June 15, 2023, 10:57:56 am »
I don't know how big it was but I remember seeing a lot of 'no mow may' and I know a lot of local authorities have been cutting back (pun not intended) on the landscaping and letting areas get overgrown - good for the environment but I guess shitty for hay fever sufferers.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #409 on: June 15, 2023, 11:27:50 am »
Quote from: amir87 on June 12, 2023, 09:04:10 am
What's allowed to be taken when pregnant?

And before anyone starts taking the piss I just want to say, no I don't have hayfever myself.

Offline paulrazor

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #410 on: June 15, 2023, 01:15:04 pm »
my 5 year old was going mad with his

mine is ok. Vicks nasal spray helps sometimes
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #411 on: June 15, 2023, 04:32:03 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on June 15, 2023, 10:54:28 am
Appreciate that, hay fever is such a spectrum that I think a lot of people don't realise how bad it can get, I like you wouldn't wish it on anyone, it is junk, ruins my fav months at times!

1 question for you, how did you test for the allergies you know you have, I am trying to look at my options in doing that so I can better manage it in future.
I didn't actually get tested. I just worked it out myself because it was easy to do so in my case. As a youngster I didn't get hay fever at all. Not until we made a den in tall grass on our back field. I suddenly had a terrible reaction. My eyes became so swollen I couldn't see. I didn't know what was going on. Ever since that day, grass pollen has caused a terrible reaction in me.

When a teenager I used to go fishing on the canal. Not the towpath side, but the other, overgrown side. That was full of nettles and massive weeds. I reacted badly to that too.

Another thing is mould spores. I did a garden for my father-in-law some years back and lots of leaves had rotted down and were full of mould. That kicked me off too, but it's not difficult to avoid getting into that situation again.

I know I'm not allergic to tree pollen because I just don't get hay fever in tree pollen season, which comes before grass and weed pollen season.

Allergies are weird. I didn't know I had a problem with aspirin until I took some one night the ended up in the Royal on a drip by morning because I looked like the elephant man. Lumps and sweeping all over the place. Face and lips like Pete Burns.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #412 on: June 15, 2023, 07:14:18 pm »
Just reporting the 'take months in advance' thing I am seeing the benefit of.

Have had itchy eyes a bit, but during the week I wear contact lenses. A sub benefit of which is they act as a kind of guard.

I sneezed today. That was it. Hard like. When was my last post? Feels hard to post 'no problem here' haha bless yous who are suffering I hate this thing it is awful.

Mundane thread territory  ;D It feels like it's almost getting to me but... That's what I wanted

Thanks, old doctor who told me this. Mindful I might need to switch out brands, as tolerance, but might do that soon - have allergies all the time, I'm allergic to cats and dogs ffs thanks God, so this routine hasn't been bad for me
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #413 on: July 7, 2023, 12:40:09 pm »
Eyes have been driving me mad this week. Walking round in a haze like I have glaucoma or something as well as the itching.
Offline rowan_d

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #414 on: June 3, 2024, 05:38:43 pm »
Hit me today, quite late this year

Just bunged up thankfully, won't be long until the itchy throat, itchy eyes and sneezing fits though :(
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #415 on: June 3, 2024, 06:18:55 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on June  3, 2024, 05:38:43 pm
Hit me today, quite late this year

Just bunged up thankfully, won't be long until the itchy throat, itchy eyes and sneezing fits though :(

Feels like a pollen bomb has gone off the last couple of days. My whole household has stremaing eyes and runny noses.
Offline John C

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #416 on: June 3, 2024, 07:56:22 pm »
Does anyone take Fexofenadine tablets daily?
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #417 on: June 3, 2024, 08:11:32 pm »
Tablets are crap. The nasal sprays work like a charm for me.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #418 on: June 3, 2024, 09:04:08 pm »
Loratadine tablets, Beconase nasal spray and Opticrom eye drops daily for me. I start on May 1st and go through to September.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #419 on: June 4, 2024, 01:45:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  3, 2024, 07:56:22 pm
Does anyone take Fexofenadine tablets daily?
Ive been on these for a couple of months for sinus issues. Dont seem to have made any difference.

And from a hayfever point of view Im still getting an itchy irritable nose whenever the pollen counts high
Offline Kalito

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #420 on: June 4, 2024, 02:18:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  3, 2024, 07:56:22 pm
Does anyone take Fexofenadine tablets daily?
I do - have in the last couple of days (only during pollen season). Prescribed, 180mg. Does barely fuck all though.  :)

Voice box is fucked due to intense sneezing, cannae speak now.

Offline Ziltoid

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #421 on: June 4, 2024, 04:09:11 pm »
Need to start taking daily in March if doing the tablets.  My mum swears with nasal spray which i have found to be good if you need a quick fix cos you let the tablets go for a couple of weeks
Offline John C

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #422 on: June 4, 2024, 07:51:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  4, 2024, 01:45:41 pm
Ive been on these for a couple of months for sinus issues. Dont seem to have made any difference.

And from a hayfever point of view Im still getting an itchy irritable nose whenever the pollen counts high
Quote from: Kalito on June  4, 2024, 02:18:27 pm
I do - have in the last couple of days (only during pollen season). Prescribed, 180mg. Does barely fuck all though.  :)
That's a shame both, I swear by Fexofenadine. I suffered for years, sometimes with weekly attacks that would wipe me out, and I got really fed up last November. GP prescribed 180mg/day and I've suffered a day of sneezing or irritation since.
She also gave me a Dymista spray which won't be getting prescribed again, the tablets are a godsend.
Offline John C

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #423 on: June 4, 2024, 07:57:27 pm »
There's an immune defence study being undertaken by Southampton university.
https://www.southampton.ac.uk/idstudy/index.page#:~:text=Immune%20Defence%20is%20a%20research,colds%20and%20similar%20respiratory%20infections.

I participated for about a year - of course I don't know if I had a medicine or a placebo - but it irritated my sinus, and didn't relieve symptoms so I jibbed the study when I started Fexofenadine.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #424 on: June 5, 2024, 07:25:11 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  4, 2024, 07:51:36 pm
That's a shame both, I swear by Fexofenadine. I suffered for years, sometimes with weekly attacks that would wipe me out, and I got really fed up last November. GP prescribed 180mg/day and I've suffered a day of sneezing or irritation since.
She also gave me a Dymista spray which won't be getting prescribed again, the tablets are a godsend.

This is exactly what my GP has just prescribed me and I've kinda fallen off the Dymista spray. It was helpful at first but now I'm not really seeing much of a difference with our without it. The Fexofenadine is doing a great job I think
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #425 on: June 6, 2024, 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: John C on June  4, 2024, 07:51:36 pm
That's a shame both, I swear by Fexofenadine. I suffered for years, sometimes with weekly attacks that would wipe me out, and I got really fed up last November. GP prescribed 180mg/day and I've suffered a day of sneezing or irritation since.
She also gave me a Dymista spray which won't be getting prescribed again, the tablets are a godsend.
Theyve just upped my dosage of fexofenadine to 180mg today and prescribed the dymista nasal spray as well. Also found out Im slightly allergic to cat dander. We have a very fluffy cat, which doesnt help (before anyone suggests it, Teddy is going nowhere!). Main allergy is grass pollen though.
Offline John C

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #426 on: June 9, 2024, 06:45:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  6, 2024, 11:22:10 am
Theyve just upped my dosage of fexofenadine to 180mg today and prescribed the dymista nasal spray as well. Also found out Im slightly allergic to cat dander. We have a very fluffy cat, which doesnt help (before anyone suggests it, Teddy is going nowhere!). Main allergy is grass pollen though.
I haven't been near a cat for many, many years. Even with the tablet I think I'd nearly die, proper allergic.

At first I was prescribed 180mg twice a day by my GP and it was my trainee (at the time) pharmacist daughter that said I should only be on 1 a day. When I went back to the GP for an update I mentioned this and she mumbled something about my daughter being technically right and something about a licence for 2. Anyway, been on 1 since January and it's all good mate.
Make sure you take it every single day.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #427 on: June 9, 2024, 11:54:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  9, 2024, 06:45:25 pm
I haven't been near a cat for many, many years. Even with the tablet I think I'd nearly die, proper allergic.

At first I was prescribed 180mg twice a day by my GP and it was my trainee (at the time) pharmacist daughter that said I should only be on 1 a day. When I went back to the GP for an update I mentioned this and she mumbled something about my daughter being technically right and something about a licence for 2. Anyway, been on 1 since January and it's all good mate.
Make sure you take it every single day.

Funnily enough, the nurse practitioner I saw said if this didnt work that we could double the dosage on the tablets as well!

However even after a few days of the increase plus the Dymista my sinuses feel better than they have in a while (been suffering since before Christmas).
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #428 on: Today at 07:17:04 am »
Quote from: John C on June  4, 2024, 07:51:36 pm
That's a shame both, I swear by Fexofenadine. I suffered for years, sometimes with weekly attacks that would wipe me out, and I got really fed up last November. GP prescribed 180mg/day and I've suffered a day of sneezing or irritation since.
She also gave me a Dymista spray which won't be getting prescribed again, the tablets are a godsend.
Been reading this thread and spoke to my GP. Managed to get on the same 180mg of Fexofenadine. Was given a nasal spray as well but haven't used that as of yet.

Has anyone used or gone down the pre exempt certificates for getting medication. Had never heard of it until went chemist to get the above.
