Appreciate that, hay fever is such a spectrum that I think a lot of people don't realise how bad it can get, I like you wouldn't wish it on anyone, it is junk, ruins my fav months at times!



1 question for you, how did you test for the allergies you know you have, I am trying to look at my options in doing that so I can better manage it in future.



I didn't actually get tested. I just worked it out myself because it was easy to do so in my case. As a youngster I didn't get hay fever at all. Not until we made a den in tall grass on our back field. I suddenly had a terrible reaction. My eyes became so swollen I couldn't see. I didn't know what was going on. Ever since that day, grass pollen has caused a terrible reaction in me.When a teenager I used to go fishing on the canal. Not the towpath side, but the other, overgrown side. That was full of nettles and massive weeds. I reacted badly to that too.Another thing is mould spores. I did a garden for my father-in-law some years back and lots of leaves had rotted down and were full of mould. That kicked me off too, but it's not difficult to avoid getting into that situation again.I know I'm not allergic to tree pollen because I just don't get hay fever in tree pollen season, which comes before grass and weed pollen season.Allergies are weird. I didn't know I had a problem with aspirin until I took some one night the ended up in the Royal on a drip by morning because I looked like the elephant man. Lumps and sweeping all over the place. Face and lips like Pete Burns.