Thanks for this tip mate. Just had a look and found them some on amazon for £6.78p. for a years worth.
Ive been buying branded and Tescos own for years and it gets expensive after a while.
No problem, mate. I was the same as you. I work at a hospital so I get a slight discount at the onsite pharmacy here but still was costing me a couple of quid every couple of weeks. Especially as sometimes I am taking a couple a day!
Not seen those wipes before. I have tried nose sprays and eye drops in the past but they dont seem to be as effective as tablets for me and if anything the spray just made me sneeze more and I started to be taste it which wasnt pleasant. I find washing your hands, face, eyes and nose every couple hours with cold water helps a lot especially if you have itchy eyes.