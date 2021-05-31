« previous next »
Online tinner777

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #320 on: May 31, 2021, 11:10:49 pm »
Suffered with this shit all my life, Telfast (Fexofenadine, which is now available over the counter) is the only thing that helps me.

I have to take it every day of the year.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #321 on: June 1, 2021, 09:24:41 am »
Quote from: tinner777 on May 31, 2021, 11:10:49 pm
Suffered with this shit all my life, Telfast (Fexofenadine, which is now available over the counter) is the only thing that helps me.

I have to take it every day of the year.

You never thought about taking the injection (triamcinolone)? NHS don't do it but my brother pays about £70 a year for it at a private clinic and can last the entire summer. He suffers with heyfever much worse than me. But I still have to take a tablet every morning this time of year.

Don't buy your heyfever tablets from supermarkets or chemists. Buy online. I get 360 Cetirizine for £9.99
Online tinner777

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #322 on: June 1, 2021, 09:20:20 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on June  1, 2021, 09:24:41 am
You never thought about taking the injection (triamcinolone)? NHS don't do it but my brother pays about £70 a year for it at a private clinic and can last the entire summer. He suffers with heyfever much worse than me. But I still have to take a tablet every morning this time of year.

Don't buy your heyfever tablets from supermarkets or chemists. Buy online. I get 360 Cetirizine for £9.99
Hi Dave, I'm in Ireland so I'm not sure it's available. I'd be slow to swap though given the telfast is working for me. Should of thought about my life choices before moving to the middle of the Irish countryside...
Online Macphisto80

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #323 on: June 2, 2021, 12:10:01 am »
These might have already been suggested in here, but has anyone tried these:



I suffer mildly from hayfever, but a mate of mine gets it bad. He pulled out a packet of these the other day and he swears by them, as do others he talked to that use them. He says they work better than anything else he's tried.

Offline Nitramdorf

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #324 on: June 2, 2021, 06:57:46 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on June  1, 2021, 09:24:41 am
You never thought about taking the injection (triamcinolone)? NHS don't do it but my brother pays about £70 a year for it at a private clinic and can last the entire summer. He suffers with heyfever much worse than me. But I still have to take a tablet every morning this time of year.

Don't buy your heyfever tablets from supermarkets or chemists. Buy online. I get 360 Cetirizine for £9.99

Thanks for this tip mate. Just had a look and found them some on amazon for £6.78p. for a years worth.

Ive been buying branded and Tescos own for years and it gets expensive after a while.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #325 on: June 2, 2021, 09:37:54 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  2, 2021, 12:10:01 am
These might have already been suggested in here, but has anyone tried these:



I suffer mildly from hayfever, but a mate of mine gets it bad. He pulled out a packet of these the other day and he swears by them, as do others he talked to that use them. He says they work better than anything else he's tried.


Im quite allergic to tea tree oil.. so no! 

What are they for?
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #326 on: June 2, 2021, 10:03:31 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on June  2, 2021, 06:57:46 am
Thanks for this tip mate. Just had a look and found them some on amazon for £6.78p. for a years worth.

Ive been buying branded and Tescos own for years and it gets expensive after a while.


No problem, mate. I was the same as you. I work at a hospital so I get a slight discount at the onsite pharmacy here but still was costing me a couple of quid every couple of weeks. Especially as sometimes I am taking a couple a day!

Not seen those wipes before. I have tried nose sprays and eye drops in the past but they dont seem to be as effective as tablets for me and if anything the spray just made me sneeze more and I started to be taste it which wasnt pleasant. I find washing your hands, face, eyes and nose every couple hours with cold water helps a lot especially if you have itchy eyes.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #327 on: June 2, 2021, 10:17:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  2, 2021, 09:37:54 am
Im quite allergic to tea tree oil.. so no! 

What are they for?
You wipe them around your face, eyes and nose. It puts a coat on the inside corners of your eyes and nostrils and traps pollen, but doesn't allow it in. They work amazingly well, apparently.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #328 on: June 2, 2021, 10:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  2, 2021, 10:17:07 pm
You wipe them around your face, eyes and nose. It puts a coat on the inside corners of your eyes and nostrils and traps pollen, but doesn't allow it in. They work amazingly well, apparently.
It sounds like BS to me

Would like to hear from people who have had them work
Online Macphisto80

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #329 on: June 3, 2021, 12:56:42 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  2, 2021, 10:25:34 pm
It sounds like BS to me

Would like to hear from people who have had them work
Been told by people who use them regularly. Your mileage may vary, of course.
Online Millie

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #330 on: June 4, 2021, 10:34:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  2, 2021, 10:25:34 pm
It sounds like BS to me

Would like to hear from people who have had them work

I bought some today.  My eyes were itching like crazy earlier,  wiped them with these and instant relief.  Itching gone.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #331 on: June 4, 2021, 10:38:22 pm »
Might have to give these a go as it's kicked off big style the last 4 or 5 days.
Online Millie

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #332 on: June 4, 2021, 10:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June  4, 2021, 10:38:22 pm
Might have to give these a go as it's kicked off big style the last 4 or 5 days.


Yeah me too.  I had already take two anti histamines today so I used one of these, cos I didn't want to take another one.
Online reddebs

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #333 on: June 4, 2021, 11:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on May 31, 2021, 12:43:51 pm
same here. although missing some too, and coming out mostly ok.

I'm wondering what it is that Im particularly allergic too, seems an early spring issue for the most part.

Anyone here up to speed on the seasons, and what impacts us when?

Early spring hayfever, March/April is usually the tree pollen, then May/June is grasses, then July/August is flowers.

You can be effected by all of them or just some and the weather can change those timings too.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #334 on: June 4, 2021, 11:45:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on June  4, 2021, 11:20:25 pm
Early spring hayfever, March/April is usually the tree pollen, then May/June is grasses, then July/August is flowers.

You can be effected by all of them or just some and the weather can change those timings too.

I'm lucky in that I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so I don't start all my hay fever meds until May 1st.

It's grass, weed and nettle pollen that get me. I stay on my meds until late September.

This UK Pollen Calendar might be useful to some -
https://www.allergiesandhealth.com/seasonal/uk-pollen-calendar
Online reddebs

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #335 on: June 5, 2021, 07:20:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June  4, 2021, 11:45:14 pm
I'm lucky in that I'm not allergic to tree pollen, so I don't start all my hay fever meds until May 1st.

It's grass, weed and nettle pollen that get me. I stay on my meds until late September.

This UK Pollen Calendar might be useful to some -
https://www.allergiesandhealth.com/seasonal/uk-pollen-calendar

I've no idea what I'm allergic to but I take antihistamines all year round to make sure I keep my levels up.

Thankfully it helps keep everything in check although they don't eliminate all the effects.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:47:29 am »
Bought ten boxes of loteradine

The season nears. Get on them for spring and keep on em and it will build immunity for most
Online reddebs

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:59:40 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:47:29 am
Bought ten boxes of loteradine

The season nears. Get on them for spring and keep on em and it will build immunity for most

I take antihistamines all year round for that reason
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:52:17 pm »
Been on antihistamines for a skin issue for a little while now and my year round allergies/hay fever is a thing of the past!

Best thing Ive learned is that at one stage I was talking 320mg a day! One antihistamine is only 10mg so dont be afraid to take 2 a day if you need it. I am down to 20mg a day now but cetirizine doesnt give me any drowsiness at all. And the cheap pen brand ones are just as good as the expensive stuff!
Online FlashGordon

Re: Hayfever
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:54:22 pm »
I'm the same already started them and this time I might just go taking them all year round.
