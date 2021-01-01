I can almost feel it in the air as I breathe today .



I dont have it severely, I just use beconase twice a day to keep on top of it .that usually works a treat, but youve got to do it all the time for it to work





It feels like every plant on earth has produced pollen today though after weeks of cold weather



I start meds, nasal spray and eye drops on May 1st every year. As you said, you have to keep it going throughout the season, but doing so really works.We've been out on the Wirral today amongst grasses, nettles, wild flowers etc and although I can feel the pollen in the air I've had no symptoms. Without being proactive and starting meds early I'm a horrible mess by now, with swollen, closed over eyes, hives and a streaming nose.The weather is going to be nice this week and everything has been growing well because of all the recent rain. I expect high pollen counts ahead.