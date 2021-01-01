« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hayfever  (Read 22778 times)

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,295
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:43:51 pm
Anyone here up to speed on the seasons, and what impacts us when?

I usually feel a bit cold like Nov - Feb and then a bit warm June - Aug :D :D :D :D

My doc also told be to rotate my tablets between Fexofenadine, Citrazine and Loratadine every year
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,389
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 01:06:01 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:54:26 pm
I usually feel a bit cold like Nov - Feb and then a bit warm June - Aug :D :D :D :D

My doc also told be to rotate my tablets between Fexofenadine, Citrazine and Loratadine every year

Useful, thanks mate ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,697
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 01:32:11 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:30:41 pm
been taking tablets for months now and really feeling the benefit
Yep normally start end of Feb / start of March - not taken it consistently (from then until now) but touch wood been good so far.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,021
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 11:05:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:26:03 am
I can almost feel it in the air as I breathe today.

I dont have it severely, I just use beconase twice a day to keep on top of it.that usually works a treat, but youve got to do it all the time for it to work


It feels like every plant on earth has produced pollen today though after weeks of cold weather
I start meds, nasal spray and eye drops on May 1st every year. As you said, you have to keep it going throughout the season, but doing so really works.
We've been out on the Wirral today amongst grasses, nettles, wild flowers etc and although I can feel the pollen in the air I've had no symptoms. Without being proactive and starting meds early I'm a horrible mess by now, with swollen, closed over eyes, hives and a streaming nose.

The weather is going to be nice this week and everything has been growing well because of all the recent rain. I expect high pollen counts ahead.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm »
Suffered with this shit all my life, Telfast (Fexofenadine, which is now available over the counter) is the only thing that helps me.

I have to take it every day of the year.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,001
Re: Hayfever
« Reply #325 on: Today at 09:24:41 am »
Quote from: tinner777 on Yesterday at 11:10:49 pm
Suffered with this shit all my life, Telfast (Fexofenadine, which is now available over the counter) is the only thing that helps me.

I have to take it every day of the year.

You never thought about taking the injection (triamcinolone)? NHS don't do it but my brother pays about £70 a year for it at a private clinic and can last the entire summer. He suffers with heyfever much worse than me. But I still have to take a tablet every morning this time of year.

Don't buy your heyfever tablets from supermarkets or chemists. Buy online. I get 360 Cetirizine for £9.99
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 