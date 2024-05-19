« previous next »
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
February 28, 2024, 11:20:13 am
Just found out there wont be any bus service available for us to get to the JLA on early Friday morning (we need to be there around 4am). Any fellow red who could give me and my brother lift from Anfield area to JLA? Well pay of course  :D
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
March 6, 2024, 04:29:03 pm
Does anyone know if the West Midlands supporters club is still operating coaches on match days from Birmingham? I know there used to be a coach that picked up from Birmingham and Walsall some years ago, Ive had a look, but their website hasnt been updated for a few years, so not sure who to contact, if anyone knows could they let me know who I can contact please thanks
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
March 11, 2024, 05:35:59 pm
You could try the official OLFC supporters club via the LFC website under 'Fans' -

WEST MIDLANDS SUPPORTERS CLUB
NEWPORT, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM
Covers all W Midlands and N Shropshire.

Contact

But, where it says 'Contact' it takes you to a form you have to fill in and submit - no other conatct details given..........good luck.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 9, 2024, 03:02:35 pm
Anyone want to share a taxi from Anfield to Manchester airport after the last game v Wolves on 19/05/24?
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 9, 2024, 04:22:04 pm
I think Taxi One do shared transfers to Manchester airport http://taxi-one.co.uk/
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 9, 2024, 04:51:57 pm
Thanks I'll give them a try  :wave
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 30, 2024, 04:52:49 pm
Did you find 1 mate?
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
May 9, 2024, 07:44:32 am
Anyone on here travel from manchester victoria to liverpool lime st regular on matchdays , share a few bevvies in town etc ?

Getting kind of fed up travelling to games on my own now, dont really want to stop going the match etc none of my mates go anymore and last few season 9/10 games a season im travelling 2hrs plus each way on my own, having a few pints on my own etc

Wondered if anyone else is in same / similar position getting a chore on my own hardly seems worth it.

Sounds proper grim i know, but when it comes to going match its grim feeling lonely all day, mentally cant do it anymore
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
May 9, 2024, 07:49:26 am
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
May 9, 2024, 04:09:44 pm
I don't go the match from Manchester, but I do go by myself also, if you wanted someone to have a couple of drinks with in town and then head to the ground together on a matchday, I'd be up for that. I come from Chester, so easy enough for me to get off at Lime Street. Feel free to send me a PM if you wanna arrange something pre Wolves
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
Today at 03:07:24 pm
got a seat or two spare in the back of the car heading from warrington to Ipswich if anyone is after a lift...

