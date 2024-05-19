Anyone on here travel from manchester victoria to liverpool lime st regular on matchdays , share a few bevvies in town etc ?



Getting kind of fed up travelling to games on my own now, dont really want to stop going the match etc none of my mates go anymore and last few season 9/10 games a season im travelling 2hrs plus each way on my own, having a few pints on my own etc



Wondered if anyone else is in same / similar position getting a chore on my own hardly seems worth it.



Sounds proper grim i know, but when it comes to going match its grim feeling lonely all day, mentally cant do it anymore