Good afternoon to the good people of Liverpool. I'm coming to Anfiieelllddd!!! I'm coming to Anfiieelllddd!!! Hahahhaa!!!



For the first time, in my whole small life. I am so excited and eager to reach there, walking around and taking thousand of photos.



English is my second language, might be nervous a bit as I'm not sure myself could easily "get" the Scouse accent during communicating, even asking for a bloody direction where to where!!



Hahhaha. But I don't care and it won't stop me as I am really really sure (based on RAWK) the people of Liverpool are really really warm, friendly and welcoming.



Is there any thread, or even someone here could explain to me, how to reach Liverpool / Anfield EASILY from Heathrow?



By train? I can buy the ticket online when I touch down in Heathrow, right? Or I can go to the train station and buy it MANUALLY buy using a pound sterling notes, cash?



Is there any some kind of e-wallet or something that I could topup by cash or credit card?



This is my first time in England, I have no idea how to reach Anfield easily. Better I ask from the good people of Liverpool themselves.



p/s: My boss has booked a hotel in London and I might touch down at Heathrow around 6.00am. So I plan to straight go to Liverpool after that by train (have checked, bus is around 5 hours, so prefer train, 2 hours).



So around 6.00pm or 7.00pm (on the same day), I maybe need to go back to London because I don't know where I can sleep at night in the city of Liverpool.