Oowwhh!! I want to take a photo at Trent's and Salah's giant mural too. I don't know where is the location (I'll Google Map it later), or could I just walk from Anfield to the murals (because taxi would be pricey for me). Maybe bus, if it's too far.
You can see LOADS of murals within walking distance of Anfield, pretty much a mini tour of them is possible! I'll list some of them and see if anyone can add any, then you can look them up on Google maps. Give yourself a good hour or so to have a walk around the Anfield area I'd say.
Trent and Hendo and Ian St John/Roger Hunt - all on Sybil Road corner with Anfield Road
Mo - further down Anfield Road by the King Harry pub
New Jurgen one - end of Burnand Street
New mural of 14 legend forward players - in Stanley Park at back of ground just behind where Anfield Road construction is taking place
Anne Williams - corner of Anfield Road and Sunbury Road
Another legends one with Fowler, Carra, Virgil, Gerrad, Dalglish - corner of next road down from Anne Williams I think
Steven Gerrard - corner of Walton Breck Road and Dinorwic Road
Ray Clemence - corner of Walton Breck Road and Wylva Road
Someone else might be able to locate some of the others I can't remember the roads of - there's one of Alan Kennedy, another Gerrard one, and another with Hendo and Alan Hansen, and probably some others I've forgotten - will come back and edit if I remember more!
EDIT - I forgot about Ian Rush opposite the Main Stand (Hillsborough Memorial end) and the one on the wall of the Sandon.