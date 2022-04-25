« previous next »
we have a space in the car from and back to SW London for the Villarreal game, unfortunately, can only offer the seat as no more ticket exchange  :(

we leave around 12.30pm and unfortunately, petrol/parking/tolls are about £50ish due to the petrol price spike lately. i was surprised too when i was told as i'm sure it used to be about £35.
LFC London might do mate but I imagine they're probably full by now - message them on Facebook

Cheers, contacted them and sorted.
Anyone know of spare seats on Coach for Newcastle away?
 :lickin
Hi All
Looking for a lift back towards Birmingham after the Spurs game on Saturday.
Hoping someone can help...

Cheers!
Anyone got anything for Paris from Liverpool ? Rang who we usually go with and they want £240 each. If we have to pay it we will but seems a-bit steep.
I've got 2 nights at the Z Hotel in Liverpool this weekend. Saturday & Sunday. Double room.

https://www.thezhotels.com/hotels/liverpool/

Can't afford the trip anymore.
Happy to sell onto anyone needing a room.
I paid £324 for both nights.
Anyone who travels regularly in a car from Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire/London and would like to potentially occasionally a) be driven instead or b) have an extra passenger to contribute to fuel, please PM me.

With the cost of fuel currently, I can't really justify spending £100 return to Anfield for a league match on my own, but if I can locate some like minded reds a short drive away, we could arrange and share driving on an ad hoc basis throughout the season.

We do sometimes have more of us travelling for the cup games and could still potentially pick you up, but it's usually the league games when there is me (or less of us). If that matches you in anyway though, let's at least make contact.

Cheers,

Tom.
Looking for a lift to London or somewhere near after the Brighton game if anyone can help please?
I know it's still a couple of months away, but will be looking for a lift for Boxing Day vs Villa.  I live in Reading, but with no public transport, I'd have to get picked up near my flat (fairly central).

I'll definitely have a match ticket so really hoping to be able to get to the game.  It's frustrating as usually our away games on Boxing Day are usually further up North, so usually a trip to Birmingham is pretty easy for me on the train.

Will help towards fuel etc
Good afternoon to the good people of Liverpool. I'm coming to Anfiieelllddd!!! I'm coming to Anfiieelllddd!!! Hahahhaa!!!

For the first time, in my whole small life. I am so excited and eager to reach there, walking around and taking thousand of photos.

English is my second language, might be nervous a bit as I'm not sure myself could easily "get" the Scouse accent during communicating, even asking for a bloody direction where to where!!

Hahhaha. But I don't care and it won't stop me as I am really really sure (based on RAWK) the people of Liverpool are really really warm, friendly and welcoming.

Is there any thread, or even someone here could explain to me, how to reach Liverpool / Anfield EASILY from Heathrow?

By train? I can buy the ticket online when I touch down in Heathrow, right? Or I can go to the train station and buy it MANUALLY buy using a pound sterling notes, cash?

Is there any some kind of e-wallet or something that I could topup by cash or credit card?

This is my first time in England, I have no idea how to reach Anfield easily. Better I ask from the good people of Liverpool themselves.

p/s: My boss has booked a hotel in London and I might touch down at Heathrow around 6.00am. So I plan to straight go to Liverpool after that by train (have checked, bus is around 5 hours, so prefer train, 2 hours).

So around 6.00pm or 7.00pm (on the same day), I maybe need to go back to London because I don't know where I can sleep at night in the city of Liverpool.
Hi mate are you landing in London on Saturday morning? Because of the train strike I'm not really sure it'll be possible to get to Liverpool on Saturday
Hi mate are you landing in London on Saturday morning? Because of the train strike I'm not really sure it'll be possible to get to Liverpool on Saturday
7th October, mate... Friday. Not this week.
7th October, mate... Friday. Not this week.
no problems then, although there is another train strike on the 8th so be careful of that

My advice would be to download the Trainline app, this will give you all the information about the available journeys between Heathrow and Liverpool and let's you buy tickets.
I don't think you can go direct between the two but it's easy enough journey maybe 1/2 changes

I'd book your tickets in advance because it's more expensive on the day, especially in morning times. Make sure you book a train that you will definitely make from your flight though.

In Liverpool you can get a taxi from Lime Street (£10 eachway usually) or just walk, about 40 minutes but it's easy enough.

Again on the way back I'd book train tickets in advance using the app it'll give you timings to make sure you're back in London for the night.

I think the Anfield tours run all afternoon if that's what you're looking to do
no problems then, although there is another train strike on the 8th so be careful of that

My advice would be to download the Trainline app, this will give you all the information about the available journeys between Heathrow and Liverpool and let's you buy tickets.
I don't think you can go direct between the two but it's easy enough journey maybe 1/2 changes

I'd book your tickets in advance because it's more expensive on the day, especially in morning times. Make sure you book a train that you will definitely make from your flight though.

In Liverpool you can get a taxi from Lime Street (£10 eachway usually) or just walk, about 40 minutes but it's easy enough.

Again on the way back I'd book train tickets in advance using the app it'll give you timings to make sure you're back in London for the night.

I think the Anfield tours run all afternoon if that's what you're looking to do
Thank you sir, I really really appreciate that. Hahhahah. I am sssooo excited!!  ;D  ;D  This is like my life's dream, long-cherished dream comes true.
Thank you sir, I really really appreciate that. Hahhahah. I am sssooo excited!!  ;D  ;D  This is like my life's dream, long-cherished dream comes true.

I have no advice to add but I just wanted to say I'm so pleased for you, I love reading your posts and can feel your enthusiasm and excitement coming through the screen, it's so infectious! Have a great trip!
Thank you sir, I really really appreciate that. Hahhahah. I am sssooo excited!!  ;D  ;D  This is like my life's dream, long-cherished dream comes true.
im sure you'll enjoy everything, about traveling my overall advice would be to stay calm if stuck and don't be afraid to ask anyone for help!
Looking for a lift to London or somewhere near after the Brighton game if anyone can help please?

still looking please
still looking please

i might need one too if you come across a second seat (not 100% sure i can go yet). will keep an eye out for you in any case. seems most the people i know are missing this fixture unfortunately.
Thank you sir, I really really appreciate that. Hahhahah. I am sssooo excited!!  ;D  ;D  This is like my life's dream, long-cherished dream comes true.

happy for you mate. are you just visiting the stadium/tour? or are you going to be able to go to any matches?
happy for you mate. are you just visiting the stadium/tour? or are you going to be able to go to any matches?
Only Anfield tour, my friend, that's my plan. I have to be in London around 7th-16th October with my boss. And aaahhh based on the fixtures schedule that I have checked, only

- Arsenal VS Liverpool, Sun Oct 9
and
- Rangers VS Liverpool, Thu Oct 13.

Looks impossible for me to attend, and maybe the ticket price is unaffordable for me too, if last minute.

To be honest I don't know what to do after I'm touring in / around Anfield too. May just take some walk, eating, coffee place around City of Liverpool...

Oowwhh!! I want to take a photo at Trent's and Salah's giant mural too. I don't know where is the location (I'll Google Map it later), or could I just walk from Anfield to the murals (because taxi would be pricey for me). Maybe bus, if it's too far.

I'm okay and I have the strength to walk for around 40-60 minutes. I think I'm strong like a bull.

Aaannddd yesss!!! I want to explore any museums around Liverpool too!! Hahhahahaha!!! I have made some research, there are World Museum, Museum of Liverpool and The Beatles Story Museum.

I have no idea which one is good and which one is worth it to go, so maybe I need an opinion here. Seriously, I have no idea how is it in Liverpool.

I have no advice to add but I just wanted to say I'm so pleased for you, I love reading your posts and can feel your enthusiasm and excitement coming through the screen, it's so infectious! Have a great trip!
Thank for the wishes, redgriffin73 mate!!! Appreciate.   :D  :D  :D
Oowwhh!! I want to take a photo at Trent's and Salah's giant mural too. I don't know where is the location (I'll Google Map it later), or could I just walk from Anfield to the murals (because taxi would be pricey for me). Maybe bus, if it's too far.

You can see LOADS of murals within walking distance of Anfield, pretty much a mini tour of them is possible! I'll list some of them and see if anyone can add any, then you can look them up on Google maps. Give yourself a good hour or so to have a walk around the Anfield area I'd say.

Trent and Hendo and Ian St John/Roger Hunt - all on Sybil Road corner with Anfield Road
Mo - further down Anfield Road by the King Harry pub
New Jurgen one - end of Burnand Street
New mural of 14 legend forward players - in Stanley Park at back of ground just behind where Anfield Road construction is taking place
Anne Williams - corner of Anfield Road and Sunbury Road
Another legends one with Fowler, Carra, Virgil, Gerrad, Dalglish - corner of next road down from Anne Williams I think
Steven Gerrard - corner of Walton Breck Road and Dinorwic Road
Ray Clemence - corner of Walton Breck Road and Wylva Road

Someone else might be able to locate some of the others I can't remember the roads of - there's one of Alan Kennedy, another Gerrard one, and another with Hendo and Alan Hansen, and probably some others I've forgotten - will come back and edit if I remember more!

EDIT - I forgot about Ian Rush opposite the Main Stand (Hillsborough Memorial end) and the one on the wall of the Sandon.
 For my first experience i walked tru the area to see the murals (all of them, aren't far from the stadium), eate 2 pies at Homebaked and had a pint at The Park if remember corectly.
Next times i walked around to see what's new and had a beer or two at the Arkles, The Flat Iron, The Sandon, The Church and other few  :))
Anyway... my advice is to just walk around, eat and drink something, enjoy the feeling.
People are very warm and treat you very well. They will be very proud of the city and LFC, also will respect the fact you made the trip to their city.
i might need one too if you come across a second seat (not 100% sure i can go yet). will keep an eye out for you in any case. seems most the people i know are missing this fixture unfortunately.

Not looking good sadly, desperate for a lift to London or somewhere south of Cheltenham after the game on Saturday please folks.
Looking for a lift to Worcester after the game tomorrow? If anyone can help, or anywhere close?! Thanks in advance. 🤞
anyone driving from/back to London for the Napoli fixture?

i imagine it'll be fairly easy to pickup returns last minute on the site if you're not sorted yet. happy to chip in £ etc.
Looking for a lift from Worcester for the game tomorrow? If anyone can help, or anywhere close?! Thanks in advance. 🤞
