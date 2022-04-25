« previous next »
Lifts to games / spare coach tickets

Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 25, 2022, 01:40:42 pm
we have a space in the car from and back to SW London for the Villarreal game, unfortunately, can only offer the seat as no more ticket exchange  :(

we leave around 12.30pm and unfortunately, petrol/parking/tolls are about £50ish due to the petrol price spike lately. i was surprised too when i was told as i'm sure it used to be about £35.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 25, 2022, 09:22:15 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April 25, 2022, 01:38:48 pm
LFC London might do mate but I imagine they're probably full by now - message them on Facebook

Cheers, contacted them and sorted.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 26, 2022, 11:37:08 am
Anyone know of spare seats on Coach for Newcastle away?
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
April 26, 2022, 03:55:05 pm
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
May 5, 2022, 08:00:20 pm
Hi All
Looking for a lift back towards Birmingham after the Spurs game on Saturday.
Hoping someone can help...

Cheers!
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
May 6, 2022, 02:30:11 pm
Anyone got anything for Paris from Liverpool ? Rang who we usually go with and they want £240 each. If we have to pay it we will but seems a-bit steep.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
May 20, 2022, 10:18:58 am
I've got 2 nights at the Z Hotel in Liverpool this weekend. Saturday & Sunday. Double room.

https://www.thezhotels.com/hotels/liverpool/

Can't afford the trip anymore.
Happy to sell onto anyone needing a room.
I paid £324 for both nights.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
July 14, 2022, 01:39:29 pm
Anyone who travels regularly in a car from Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire/London and would like to potentially occasionally a) be driven instead or b) have an extra passenger to contribute to fuel, please PM me.

With the cost of fuel currently, I can't really justify spending £100 return to Anfield for a league match on my own, but if I can locate some like minded reds a short drive away, we could arrange and share driving on an ad hoc basis throughout the season.

We do sometimes have more of us travelling for the cup games and could still potentially pick you up, but it's usually the league games when there is me (or less of us). If that matches you in anyway though, let's at least make contact.

Cheers,

Tom.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
September 24, 2022, 07:27:57 pm
Looking for a lift to London after the Brighton game if anyone can help please?
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
September 24, 2022, 07:49:00 pm
I know it's still a couple of months away, but will be looking for a lift for Boxing Day vs Villa.  I live in Reading, but with no public transport, I'd have to get picked up near my flat (fairly central).

I'll definitely have a match ticket so really hoping to be able to get to the game.  It's frustrating as usually our away games on Boxing Day are usually further up North, so usually a trip to Birmingham is pretty easy for me on the train.

Will help towards fuel etc
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
Today at 11:56:10 am
Good afternoon to the good people of Liverpool. I'm coming to Anfiieelllddd!!! I'm coming to Anfiieelllddd!!! Hahahhaa!!!

For the first time, in my whole small life. I am so excited and eager to reach there, walking around and taking thousand of photos.

English is my second language, might be nervous a bit as I'm not sure myself could easily "get" the Scouse accent during communicating, even asking for a bloody direction where to where!!

Hahhaha. But I don't care and it won't stop me as I am really really sure (based on RAWK) the people of Liverpool are really really warm, friendly and welcoming.

Is there any thread, or even someone here could explain to me, how to reach Liverpool / Anfield EASILY from Heathrow?

By train? I can buy the ticket online when I touch down in Heathrow, right? Or I can go to the train station and buy it MANUALLY buy using a pound sterling notes, cash?

Is there any some kind of e-wallet or something that I could topup by cash or credit card?

This is my first time in England, I have no idea how to reach Anfield easily. Better I ask from the good people of Liverpool themselves.

p/s: My boss has booked a hotel in London and I might touch down at Heathrow around 6.00am. So I plan to straight go to Liverpool after that by train (have checked, bus is around 5 hours, so prefer train, 2 hours).

So around 6.00pm or 7.00pm (on the same day), I maybe need to go back to London because I don't know where I can sleep at night in the city of Liverpool.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
Today at 11:59:47 am
Hi mate are you landing in London on Saturday morning? Because of the train strike I'm not really sure it'll be possible to get to Liverpool on Saturday
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
Today at 12:00:41 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:59:47 am
Hi mate are you landing in London on Saturday morning? Because of the train strike I'm not really sure it'll be possible to get to Liverpool on Saturday
7th October, mate... Friday. Not this week.
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
Today at 12:10:23 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:00:41 pm
7th October, mate... Friday. Not this week.
no problems then, although there is another train strike on the 8th so be careful of that

My advice would be to download the Trainline app, this will give you all the information about the available journeys between Heathrow and Liverpool and let's you buy tickets.
I don't think you can go direct between the two but it's easy enough journey maybe 1/2 changes

I'd book your tickets in advance because it's more expensive on the day, especially in morning times. Make sure you book a train that you will definitely make from your flight though.

In Liverpool you can get a taxi from Lime Street (£10 eachway usually) or just walk, about 40 minutes but it's easy enough.

Again on the way back I'd book train tickets in advance using the app it'll give you timings to make sure you're back in London for the night.

I think the Anfield tours run all afternoon if that's what you're looking to do
Re: Lifts to games / spare coach tickets
Today at 12:16:19 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 12:10:23 pm
no problems then, although there is another train strike on the 8th so be careful of that

My advice would be to download the Trainline app, this will give you all the information about the available journeys between Heathrow and Liverpool and let's you buy tickets.
I don't think you can go direct between the two but it's easy enough journey maybe 1/2 changes

I'd book your tickets in advance because it's more expensive on the day, especially in morning times. Make sure you book a train that you will definitely make from your flight though.

In Liverpool you can get a taxi from Lime Street (£10 eachway usually) or just walk, about 40 minutes but it's easy enough.

Again on the way back I'd book train tickets in advance using the app it'll give you timings to make sure you're back in London for the night.

I think the Anfield tours run all afternoon if that's what you're looking to do
Thank you sir, I really really appreciate that. Hahhahah. I am sssooo excited!!  ;D  ;D  This is like my life's dream, long-cherished dream comes true.
