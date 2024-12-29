« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 610940 times)

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10480 on: December 29, 2024, 06:02:47 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 21, 2024, 08:34:25 pm
Damn, the great Rickey Henderson has passed away, RIP.
RIP
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10481 on: December 29, 2024, 06:27:26 am »
Quote from: peachybum on December 28, 2024, 02:42:09 pm
I think i'd much rather be the Red Sox than the Yankee's or DBacks when it comes to these starting pitcher deals. Giving up a couple of very good prospects for 2 years of Crochet and $21m for 1 year of Buehler just feels smarter than the deals for Fried and Burnes. And they've got Giolito coming back.

With that group of young position players(Casas, Devers, Mayer, Rafaela, Duran, Anthony, Abreu) and the flexibility those pitcher deals give them i'd have them to overtake the Yankees in a year or two.

Crochet is far from a slam dunk. Hes got 1 year of starting experience and only pitched 146 innings last year. If they were to get in the playoffs theyd be extending him way beyond what hes ever pitched before.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10482 on: December 29, 2024, 10:35:45 pm »
Judge and Ohtani announcing their partners are Pregnant 24 hours apart.

What's the odds of them being born the same day and both making it to MLB.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10483 on: January 9, 2025, 11:59:04 am »
Apparently the Jays and Guerrero are a mile away in negotiations over an extension. Get shopping him Atkins, like yesterday. Farm system is truly rancid, this is a chance to get a top prospect or 2 for somebody were going to lose in a year. Theres no way the roster is anywhere close to competing for a Championship so no point in keeping him.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10484 on: January 10, 2025, 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January  9, 2025, 11:59:04 am
Apparently the Jays and Guerrero are a mile away in negotiations over an extension. Get shopping him Atkins, like yesterday. Farm system is truly rancid, this is a chance to get a top prospect or 2 for somebody were going to lose in a year. Theres no way the roster is anywhere close to competing for a Championship so no point in keeping him.

He just signed a 1 year extension.  $28.5 million. 

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/43351497/blue-jays-vladimir-guerrero-astros-framber-valdez-reach-deals
« Reply #10485 on: January 10, 2025, 01:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 10, 2025, 12:07:16 pm
He just signed a 1 year extension.  $28.5 million. 

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/43351497/blue-jays-vladimir-guerrero-astros-framber-valdez-reach-deals

Avoids arbitration process for next year's salary, but the extension Gerry is referring to is the long-term one.  He'll be a free agent after 2025 unless the he and the Jays close the gap on the extension (they were quite a ways apart but at least still negotiating).
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10486 on: January 10, 2025, 07:51:47 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on January 10, 2025, 01:40:49 pm
Avoids arbitration process for next year's salary, but the extension Gerry is referring to is the long-term one.  He'll be a free agent after 2025 unless the he and the Jays close the gap on the extension (they were quite a ways apart but at least still negotiating).

Gotcha.  He'll likely go to free agency and get a massive contract.  Feel bad for Blue Jays fans though.  From all reports, it seems they've been trying to bring in players for big money and nobody seems to want to go there. 
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10487 on: January 10, 2025, 10:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January 10, 2025, 07:51:47 pm
Gotcha.  He'll likely go to free agency and get a massive contract.  Feel bad for Blue Jays fans though.  From all reports, it seems they've been trying to bring in players for big money and nobody seems to want to go there. 
The MLB landscape is messed up and has been for sometime. The Dodgers, both NY teams, Padres etc are basically ruining the playing field with their payrolls. This is going to hurt the product long term, if not already.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10488 on: January 10, 2025, 10:40:11 pm »
Should have been a Salary cap put in place once those massive contracts came in at turn of the century like Arod, Jeter's.

Only time the small market teams win a WS like the Royals recently is when the Stars align.

Be nice to the likes of the Tigers, Mariners, Jays, Reds, Pirates, A's etc having a chance to be in the mix in October instead of just being there to make the numbers for 162 games a year.

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10489 on: January 10, 2025, 11:10:15 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on January 10, 2025, 10:26:10 pm
The MLB landscape is messed up and has been for sometime. The Dodgers, both NY teams, Padres etc are basically ruining the playing field with their payrolls. This is going to hurt the product long term, if not already.

It's become a joke, the regional sports network debacles have meant most teams have had a significant decrease in their revenues, while the Dodgers, NY teams, Philly, Atlanta anyone that wasn't affected by it have seen their ability to pay teams go up a tremendous amount in comparison to those smaller market teams. 

At the same time, you have owners who absolutely are trying to do everything in their power to not pay for talent. 

My Mariners are probably the best example of this. We have arguably one of the top 1-3 rotations in baseball, the best catcher in the game, the best CF in the game, our outfield is probably one of the better ones in baseball overall, our SS is decent, and we have a very good closer.  We should be going out there and saying "HEY we have a shot!"  Yet because our regional sports network is now basically kaput, and our owners are fucking cowards who won't even try to get over the hump, we continue to be the saddest story in professional sports.  1 playoff in last 25 years, never been to the world series. 

We are literally about two bats away from being the class of the AL and we won't do it because our owners scream that they are poor, this is after they said they would increase payroll when the time was right!

Baltimore it's the same thing, they've planned well, they are ready to take the next step, but now they won't spend any money. 

The Dodgers are just insane, they seem to have no limit to their budget, the Ohtani deal with the deferred money should not be allowed to happen.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10490 on: January 11, 2025, 01:23:57 pm »
This is great to see.

After their shocking act in Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees on Oct. 29, two Yankees fans have formally received their punishment.

MLB has banned Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen from all of its events in perpetuity after they interfered with Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts's attempt to catch a foul ball, it told WCBS-TV in New York Friday afternoon.

"Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball ("MLB") is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities. You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB," the league said in a statement. "Please be advised that if you are discovered at any MLB property or event, you will be removed from the premises and subject to arrest for trespass."

https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees-fans-interfered-play-world-series-banned-mlb-events


Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10491 on: January 14, 2025, 12:48:42 pm »
Apparently Sasaki has his list down to Dodgers, Padres and Blue Jays. I reckon Padres are favourites so he can go and pitch with Darvish.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10492 on: Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm »
That's quite sad, legendary Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker has died he was 90, known for his dry, deadpan sense of humour, he played Harry Doyle in the Major League movies

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/43439250/beloved-brewers-broadcaster-bob-uecker-dies-age-90

RIP.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10493 on: Yesterday at 07:47:56 pm »
Good video just posted of his best calls.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/g37kNWtsHmc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/g37kNWtsHmc</a>
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10494 on: Yesterday at 08:40:38 pm »
RIP Uecker. Wonderful wit.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10495 on: Yesterday at 09:59:14 pm »
Here's Bob Uecker's legendary hall of fame speech in 2003, which has everyone howling laughing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7dG5HCKeWA
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10496 on: Today at 11:20:37 am »
Rumours are suggesting Alonso to Blue Jays is a possibility. Please fucking god no, keep him well away from Toronto. We dont need no .750 OPS first basemen that cant play a lick of defence. Let somebody else waste money on him. Jays are getting desperate now so probably will happen.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10497 on: Today at 05:13:14 pm »
Also loved Uecker in Major League.  Amazing as announcer Harry Doyle.

Sounds like Sasaki is picking the Dodgers (to no one's surprise).  They've cornered the market on Asian players.  Apparently Manfred was watching this carefully to ensure that the Dodgers weren't just tapping up players before they're posted, so there was the song and dance of him talking to 10 teams or whatever, but at the end of the day, the Dodgers are the big draw.  Last minute Toronto surprise?
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10498 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm »
Jays just traded for Myles Straw and international cap space. I hope to god they know something the rest of baseball doesnt yet.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10499 on: Today at 05:46:04 pm »
I really really hope Toronto are able to get him, if the Dodgers get Sasaki it's just a sham. 

We need a salary cap and a much higher salary floor.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10500 on: Today at 05:51:41 pm »
Quote from: spartan2785 on Today at 05:46:04 pm
I really really hope Toronto are able to get him, if the Dodgers get Sasaki it's just a sham. 

We need a salary cap and a much higher salary floor.

First things first, in the next CBA this bullshit 'deferred money' loophole needs closing. They're paying Ohtani for the rest of his bloody life but only $2m goes towards the luxury tax each year.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10501 on: Today at 06:44:25 pm »
Toronto have a good track record of looking after good pitchers and helping them stay on the mound. I hope hes looking at that as he settles into a major league career.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10502 on: Today at 06:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:20:37 am
Rumours are suggesting Alonso to Blue Jays is a possibility. Please fucking god no, keep him well away from Toronto. We dont need no .750 OPS first basemen that cant play a lick of defence. Let somebody else waste money on him. Jays are getting desperate now so probably will happen.

I  hope for Alonsos sake it doezsnt happen. Wouldnt want to wish that shite club on him.  Hopefully Mets see sense and resign him, here he has a fanbase who loves him and sees him play more than adequate defence every day by the way unlike you :lmao  Sure hes no Keith Hernandez, but hes absolutely fine in that position. 

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10503 on: Today at 07:03:41 pm »
-9 outs above average and -7 runs prevented. Hes one of the absolute worst defensive first baseman in baseball. Garbage with a glove.
