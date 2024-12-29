The MLB landscape is messed up and has been for sometime. The Dodgers, both NY teams, Padres etc are basically ruining the playing field with their payrolls. This is going to hurt the product long term, if not already.



It's become a joke, the regional sports network debacles have meant most teams have had a significant decrease in their revenues, while the Dodgers, NY teams, Philly, Atlanta anyone that wasn't affected by it have seen their ability to pay teams go up a tremendous amount in comparison to those smaller market teams.At the same time, you have owners who absolutely are trying to do everything in their power to not pay for talent.My Mariners are probably the best example of this. We have arguably one of the top 1-3 rotations in baseball, the best catcher in the game, the best CF in the game, our outfield is probably one of the better ones in baseball overall, our SS is decent, and we have a very good closer. We should be going out there and saying "HEY we have a shot!" Yet because our regional sports network is now basically kaput, and our owners are fucking cowards who won't even try to get over the hump, we continue to be the saddest story in professional sports. 1 playoff in last 25 years, never been to the world series.We are literally about two bats away from being the class of the AL and we won't do it because our owners scream that they are poor, this is after they said they would increase payroll when the time was right!Baltimore it's the same thing, they've planned well, they are ready to take the next step, but now they won't spend any money.The Dodgers are just insane, they seem to have no limit to their budget, the Ohtani deal with the deferred money should not be allowed to happen.