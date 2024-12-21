I think i'd much rather be the Red Sox than the Yankee's or DBacks when it comes to these starting pitcher deals. Giving up a couple of very good prospects for 2 years of Crochet and $21m for 1 year of Buehler just feels smarter than the deals for Fried and Burnes. And they've got Giolito coming back.



With that group of young position players(Casas, Devers, Mayer, Rafaela, Duran, Anthony, Abreu) and the flexibility those pitcher deals give them i'd have them to overtake the Yankees in a year or two.



Crochet is far from a slam dunk. Hes got 1 year of starting experience and only pitched 146 innings last year. If they were to get in the playoffs theyd be extending him way beyond what hes ever pitched before.