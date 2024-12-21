« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 598627 times)

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 06:02:47 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 21, 2024, 08:34:25 pm
Damn, the great Rickey Henderson has passed away, RIP.
RIP
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 06:27:26 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 02:42:09 pm
I think i'd much rather be the Red Sox than the Yankee's or DBacks when it comes to these starting pitcher deals. Giving up a couple of very good prospects for 2 years of Crochet and $21m for 1 year of Buehler just feels smarter than the deals for Fried and Burnes. And they've got Giolito coming back.

With that group of young position players(Casas, Devers, Mayer, Rafaela, Duran, Anthony, Abreu) and the flexibility those pitcher deals give them i'd have them to overtake the Yankees in a year or two.

Crochet is far from a slam dunk. Hes got 1 year of starting experience and only pitched 146 innings last year. If they were to get in the playoffs theyd be extending him way beyond what hes ever pitched before.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Up
« previous next »
 