« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 595997 times)

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,372
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10440 on: December 9, 2024, 12:01:57 pm »
Some crazy numbers on these contracts.

The Dodgers are basically saying yeah we'll have the best chance to win 2, 3 or 4 more World Series and then go dormant for years after while we pay those contracts of retired players or ones no longer there. Needless when they had a very good farm system and they could have struck a good mix between star power and young prospects coming through. They just went crazy and I fear they're going to pay for it for a decade or more with Mookie, Freeman, Ohtani all over 30.

As for Soto, I had a feeling the Mets were going to beat everyone else for his contract, tremendous talent though as others have said not much on defence.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,256
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10441 on: December 9, 2024, 12:22:44 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December  9, 2024, 12:01:57 pm
Some crazy numbers on these contracts.

The Dodgers are basically saying yeah we'll have the best chance to win 2, 3 or 4 more World Series and then go dormant for years after while we pay those contracts of retired players or ones no longer there. Needless when they had a very good farm system and they could have struck a good mix between star power and young prospects coming through. They just went crazy and I fear they're going to pay for it for a decade or more with Mookie, Freeman, Ohtani all over 30.

As for Soto, I had a feeling the Mets were going to beat everyone else for his contract, tremendous talent though as others have said not much on defence.

A lot of those Dodger contracts have a good amount of deferred money in them.  I think I read last week that they had over $1 billion in deferred payments on all of the recent contracts. 
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10442 on: December 9, 2024, 02:34:41 pm »
reminds me of the contract the tigers gave to miggy which hamstrung them badly when he was washed up
Logged

Offline peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10443 on: December 9, 2024, 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: LiverLuke on December  9, 2024, 02:34:41 pm
reminds me of the contract the tigers gave to miggy which hamstrung them badly when he was washed up

Yeah when you see how badly HoF hitters like Miggy and Pujols aged what makes anybody think that Soto's eye, reactions, body, confidence etc hold up past mid 30's.

The amount of WAR he accumulates over the last 6 or 7 years will be interesting.
« Last Edit: December 9, 2024, 04:39:03 pm by peachybum »
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,841
  • Truthiness
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10444 on: December 9, 2024, 04:01:41 pm »
I'm always amazed that baseball is the home of sporting analytics and sabremetrics, and they still do shit like offering guys 15 year contracts. Like they have any clue what he's going to play like in 2032 let alone 2040.

I assume the Red Sox were in on this length of contract offer for Soto, but lost out on money. But they don't know what Salah is going to be like in 3 years time so won't offer a 3 year deal? Get the fuck out of here, JWH.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,372
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10445 on: December 9, 2024, 05:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December  9, 2024, 12:22:44 pm
A lot of those Dodger contracts have a good amount of deferred money in them.  I think I read last week that they had over $1 billion in deferred payments on all of the recent contracts. 
Yes, they essentially said we'll try to win it once or twice now and then have hell to pay for years to come.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10446 on: December 9, 2024, 07:26:14 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on December  9, 2024, 02:57:14 pm
Yeah when you see how badly HoF hitters like Miggy and Pujols aged what makes anybody think that Soto's eye, reactions, body, confidence etc hold up past mid 30's.

The amount of WAR he accumulates over the last 6 or 7 years will be interesting.
Miggy's conditioning was infamous, off season he loved to eat, and just added on the pounds every year.

Been a lot of rumours Pujols lied about his age, and was about 5 years older than he claimed, he was the 12th round pick in the Draft because of the doubts on his age, quite a few threads on Reddit discussing it over the years.

Both players were ridiculous Hitters before they hit their 30's though.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,372
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10447 on: December 10, 2024, 11:01:46 pm »
Max Fried is heading to the New York Yankees on an 8-year deal worth $218 million.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10448 on: December 11, 2024, 01:23:00 am »
Pleased with that deal, Cole and Fried top of the Rotation a great 1-2.



Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,256
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10449 on: December 11, 2024, 11:59:00 am »
Quote from: Ray K on December  9, 2024, 04:01:41 pm
I assume the Red Sox were in on this length of contract offer for Soto, but lost out on money.

Listened to the Baseball Tonight podcast on my drive home last night and they said that the Red Sox were right there in both money and length of contract but that Steve Cohen simply wasn't going to lose this player.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10450 on: December 11, 2024, 01:03:45 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on December 10, 2024, 11:01:46 pm
Max Fried is heading to the New York Yankees on an 8-year deal worth $218 million.

A good deal but theyll need to play good defence to really support him.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,256
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10451 on: December 11, 2024, 07:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 11, 2024, 01:03:45 pm
A good deal but theyll need to play good defence to really support him.

hmm.  That's a lot of money and years for a picture who has been injured quite a bit the past couple of years. 
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,564
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10452 on: December 11, 2024, 08:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December 11, 2024, 07:20:38 pm
hmm.  That's a lot of money and years for a picture who has been injured quite a bit the past couple of years. 

Will have to draw on all their resources to get him support...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10453 on: December 12, 2024, 12:10:19 am »
Red Sox are trading a lot for 2 years of Garrett Crochet. I assume theyll extend him but hes only got 1 year of starting experience and not pitched past 150 innings. Hes quite unproven so Im surprised they gave up what they have but they wanted that big leftie pitcher I guess. Lets see if hes it.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,418
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10454 on: December 12, 2024, 12:40:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 12, 2024, 12:10:19 am
Red Sox are trading a lot for 2 years of Garrett Crochet. I assume theyll extend him but hes only got 1 year of starting experience and not pitched past 150 innings. Hes quite unproven so Im surprised they gave up what they have but they wanted that big leftie pitcher I guess. Lets see if hes it.


I guess they felt like they really need to add pitching and they had the prospects to do it even if it could be risky.  Not a Red Sox fan but was looking forward to seeing Teel develop with Boston, but ah well.  Kept Mayer and Anthony, so they'll be happy with that.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,256
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10455 on: December 12, 2024, 12:56:53 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on December 12, 2024, 12:40:17 am
I guess they felt like they really need to add pitching and they had the prospects to do it even if it could be risky.  Not a Red Sox fan but was looking forward to seeing Teel develop with Boston, but ah well.  Kept Mayer and Anthony, so they'll be happy with that.

I read this morning that they were 4th out of 5 teams in the AL East in ERA last year. They needed to add a starter for sure.  Because he was a reliever first, his arbitration salary will be fairly low and I don't think he'll be a free agent for 2 years. 
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,660
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10456 on: December 13, 2024, 08:58:27 am »
was Soto always as large as he looks in the new Mets pictures?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10457 on: December 13, 2024, 09:38:56 am »
Quote from: classycarra on December 13, 2024, 08:58:27 am
was Soto always as large as he looks in the new Mets pictures?

Wouldnt say he was ever ripped. A lot of top baseball players are actually quite fat. Some make Luke shaw look like a pencil.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,372
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10458 on: December 13, 2024, 06:25:15 pm »
Devin Williams to the Yankees. Solid hire.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10459 on: December 13, 2024, 06:57:18 pm »
Good trade. Brewers are some of the best talent developers in baseball so Cortes could become an all-star again there and Yankees get a better closer than the one they lost cross town.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10460 on: December 13, 2024, 07:43:02 pm »
Kyle Tucker to the Cubs is close apparently. Itll be interesting to see what the Cubs give up for a year of him. He was insane this year though, a worthy MVP in a lot of seasons.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • @tharris113
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10461 on: December 13, 2024, 08:25:49 pm »
Ken Rosenthal
@Ken_Rosenthal
Cubs close to acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Astros for a package led by IF Isaac Paredes. RHP Hayden Wesneski and 3B prospect Cam Smith also in play, sources tell
@TheAthletic
Quite a lot to give up for one year but it's a ballsy move by them.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10462 on: December 13, 2024, 08:27:34 pm »
Bellinger to the Yankees seems almost certain and I feel theres a highly likelihood of Bregman too.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,003
  • @tharris113
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10463 on: December 13, 2024, 08:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December  8, 2024, 07:51:43 am
Adames got absolutely paid by the Giants. Nice for him but the Giants are committing to $172m dollars, losing draft picks and international signing money when theyre already over the competitive tax threshold and got holes all over the roster. Not a good move.
We've needed a shortstop for ages, I don't think $26m per is bad for the top one on the market when you look at other deals.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10464 on: Today at 04:41:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on December 13, 2024, 08:27:34 pm
Bellinger to the Yankees seems almost certain and I feel theres a highly likelihood of Bregman too.

As expected, Bellinger to the Bronx. Didnt give up much to get him, only a reliever thats not likely to have pitched in high leverage spots. Bellinger is a bit of an enigma in that he could challenge for an MVP in Yankee Stadium or he could hit .200 with a .640 OPS.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 257 258 259 260 261 [262]   Go Up
« previous next »
 