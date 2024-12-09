« previous next »
Any Baseball Lovers Around

Offline TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 9, 2024, 12:01:57 pm
Some crazy numbers on these contracts.

The Dodgers are basically saying yeah we'll have the best chance to win 2, 3 or 4 more World Series and then go dormant for years after while we pay those contracts of retired players or ones no longer there. Needless when they had a very good farm system and they could have struck a good mix between star power and young prospects coming through. They just went crazy and I fear they're going to pay for it for a decade or more with Mookie, Freeman, Ohtani all over 30.

As for Soto, I had a feeling the Mets were going to beat everyone else for his contract, tremendous talent though as others have said not much on defence.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 9, 2024, 12:22:44 pm
A lot of those Dodger contracts have a good amount of deferred money in them.  I think I read last week that they had over $1 billion in deferred payments on all of the recent contracts. 
Offline LiverLuke

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 9, 2024, 02:34:41 pm
reminds me of the contract the tigers gave to miggy which hamstrung them badly when he was washed up
Offline peachybum

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 9, 2024, 02:57:14 pm
Yeah when you see how badly HoF hitters like Miggy and Pujols aged what makes anybody think that Soto's eye, reactions, body, confidence etc hold up past mid 30's.

The amount of WAR he accumulates over the last 6 or 7 years will be interesting.
Offline Ray K

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 9, 2024, 04:01:41 pm
I'm always amazed that baseball is the home of sporting analytics and sabremetrics, and they still do shit like offering guys 15 year contracts. Like they have any clue what he's going to play like in 2032 let alone 2040.

I assume the Red Sox were in on this length of contract offer for Soto, but lost out on money. But they don't know what Salah is going to be like in 3 years time so won't offer a 3 year deal? Get the fuck out of here, JWH.
Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,351
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 9, 2024, 05:26:34 pm
Yes, they essentially said we'll try to win it once or twice now and then have hell to pay for years to come.
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
December 9, 2024, 07:26:14 pm
Miggy's conditioning was infamous, off season he loved to eat, and just added on the pounds every year.

Been a lot of rumours Pujols lied about his age, and was about 5 years older than he claimed, he was the 12th round pick in the Draft because of the doubts on his age, quite a few threads on Reddit discussing it over the years.

Both players were ridiculous Hitters before they hit their 30's though.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Max Fried is heading to the New York Yankees on an 8-year deal worth $218 million.
Online RedSince86

Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
Today at 01:23:00 am
Pleased with that deal, Cole and Fried top of the Rotation a great 1-2.



