Soto is a future no doubt hall of famer but you can’t give him that. Inexplicably he’s nominated for a gold glove this year but he’s not good enough defensively now to warrant it; let alone long in to his 30s. Boras won’t get near that for him. He’ll end up signing for about 50m a year but nowhere near as long. I reckon 5 years $250m to go back to the Yankees.



He's terrible in the field but will probably go down as one of the greatest hitters ever when its said and done. He only hurts you with his bat but i still think he'll get north of $600m for 12-15 years. I wouldn't do it for a guy who only hits but someone will.The Mets will drive up the price. They'll try to outbid everyone. So there's no way he'll go for $250m because Cohen wouldn't think twice about blowing that amount out of the water.