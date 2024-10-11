« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any Baseball Lovers Around  (Read 580033 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10320 on: October 11, 2024, 03:13:23 pm »
Padres have scored 13 runs in 9 innings against him this season. Clearly something is different with them and the rest of baseball.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10321 on: October 12, 2024, 03:04:58 am »
Not that I'm complaining -and I hope I don't jinx it- but what the hell has happened to the Padres offense??

They are 6 outs from being eliminated and still no runs. Scoring for fun before the last game, nothing since.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,309
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10322 on: October 12, 2024, 03:36:53 am »
Dominant pitching from the Dodgers.

Wouldn't it be funny amidst all the chaos of this postseason that this is the year we finally get the Yankees-Dodgers?
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 436
  • Evolution Not Revolution
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10323 on: October 12, 2024, 10:33:52 am »
Oh well, lost aliens win but it's been a great season for the Pads and hopefully they can build on it next year. ABLA.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10324 on: October 12, 2024, 08:39:32 pm »
Guardians lead 6-3 bottom of 7th
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10325 on: October 12, 2024, 08:46:18 pm »
The thing is despite giving that grand slam, the Tigers had chances at bat, with bases loaded even, but just whiffed and made bad decisions... could have had this closer at least.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10326 on: October 12, 2024, 09:18:40 pm »
Guardians Win 7-3
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10327 on: October 15, 2024, 03:46:31 am »
Yankees win.

Scored 3 of the 5 runs from wild pitches, Yankees had bases loaded twice and just like the Yankees in the Playoffs this Century they are awful with RISP.

Taylor Swift looked like she enjoyed the Game, Spike Lee got dressed in the dark. :D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10328 on: October 15, 2024, 03:54:50 am »
Swing and misses galore with Stanton but when he hits one, good god he absolutely mashes them. Never seen anybody with his kind of power. All world levels of strength.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10329 on: October 16, 2024, 03:39:12 am »
Been a strange game, both teams left loads stranded, strange base running and going through Bullpens, so many pitcher changers.

Judge deffo out of his slump now, 3 rbis tonight , I'm going to sleep Yanks 6-2 up top of the 8th.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline San Diego Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10330 on: October 16, 2024, 03:46:46 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 16, 2024, 03:39:12 am
Been a strange game, both teams left loads stranded, strange base running and going through Bullpens, so many pitcher changers.

Judge deffo out of his slump now, 3 rbis tonight , I'm going to sleep Yanks 6-2 up top of the 8th.
Yeah if Judge starts playing some decent ball then Cleveland are done. Yanks have basically made it through the playoffs carrying him to be honest.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10331 on: October 17, 2024, 01:40:22 am »
Mets will be gutted if they dont win this. HP umpire is calling everything a strike for Severino. Hes got a strike zone as big as Central Park.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10332 on: October 17, 2024, 02:01:23 am »
One call on Severino was awful, high fast ball on the corner on a 1-2 count and he gets out of the 2nd Inning unscathed, the Dodgers scored 2.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10333 on: October 17, 2024, 02:12:48 am »
https://xcancel.com/noahcamras/status/1846714000341438832

Look at the state of this. Hes been squeezing Buehler with almost identical pitches. Should be nowhere near the playoffs, let alone calling the game.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10334 on: October 17, 2024, 03:50:58 am »
Going to be tough for the Mets against the Dodgers bullpen if they plan to keep mounting comebacks. These guys are not the Phillies. The lineup is honking to be honest for the most expensive roster in baseball. Theyve got 3 dudes that can hit a baseball.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10335 on: October 18, 2024, 12:50:22 am »
Judge is heating up. Hitting an opposite field homer at Progressive Field requires grown man power.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10336 on: October 18, 2024, 12:51:07 am »
Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooot.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10337 on: October 18, 2024, 12:53:48 am »
Hahahahahahahaha

Beastmode Stanton.
« Last Edit: October 18, 2024, 12:57:08 am by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10338 on: October 18, 2024, 12:57:04 am »
Thats what the Yankees have. 3 guys that can bring it back in one swing. Soto, Judge and Stanton is extremely difficult to navigate.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10339 on: October 18, 2024, 01:42:35 am »
FFS.

Crazy game.

Should be interesting with Bullpens used up now.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10340 on: October 18, 2024, 02:02:28 am »
That one will hurt the Yankees badly. Blew through all their bullpen arms, had them down to their last strike and got walked off by David Fry. That wont wash off easily.
Logged

Offline OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10341 on: October 18, 2024, 03:10:03 am »
Ohtani obliterated that ball. There is nothing better in sports than the sound of a smashed home run. The crack of the bat is so incredibly satisfying.
« Last Edit: October 18, 2024, 05:40:08 am by OkieRedman »
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10342 on: October 18, 2024, 04:19:26 am »
Will the Mets ever have somebody on the mound that can throw a fucking strike. Walked themselves into oblivion again.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10343 on: October 18, 2024, 11:21:59 pm »
Mets bats finally turn up today.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10344 on: October 19, 2024, 12:37:16 am »
Its such a boring series. Hasnt been one interesting game out of the 5.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10345 on: October 19, 2024, 01:54:03 am »
I think it became apparent early on Flaherty didn't have it (Roberts said he was under the weather, I'm not sure about that), while the Mets were up against the wall and going for it.

Fair play, they'll now go back to LA for the final 2 games. Roberts has already said Game 6 will be a bullpen game.

Last time that happened (Game 2) it didn't go so well for the Dodgers, so it may well go 7 games.

My impression is it just feels like these playoffs came too soon for this Mets team. They'll be a force next year and thereafter, I just see too many mistakes for them right now to be able to take 2 consecutive games in LA.

That said, if they somehow manage to do it against this Dodger team and win 3 games in a row, I think they'll have enough momentum to go all the way against whoever the AL offers.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10346 on: October 19, 2024, 02:28:37 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on October 18, 2024, 03:10:03 am
Ohtani obliterated that ball. There is nothing better in sports than the sound of a smashed home run. The crack of the bat is so incredibly satisfying.

https://www.tiktok.com/@liverpoolfc/video/6950222170123488517
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10347 on: October 19, 2024, 03:05:10 am »
Vogt has worked his pen into the floor. Another manager whos allergic to letting his starter pitch. Pulled Boyd after 5 innings of 1 run ball and 78 pitches last night, so ran through all his top arms. Cade Smiths velocity was down, hed seen Judge just smoke one and he chooses not to walk Stanton and try to get the double play off Rizzo. These decisions kill you in the long run.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10348 on: October 19, 2024, 01:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 19, 2024, 03:05:10 am
Vogt has worked his pen into the floor. Another manager whos allergic to letting his starter pitch. Pulled Boyd after 5 innings of 1 run ball and 78 pitches last night, so ran through all his top arms. Cade Smiths velocity was down, hed seen Judge just smoke one and he chooses not to walk Stanton and try to get the double play off Rizzo. These decisions kill you in the long run.
I feel asleep after 4th inning, but he pulled his starter with 1 out in the 3rd because he didn't want him facing Soto again, was bizarre.

Best Bullpen in Baseball and Vogt has ran into the ground in he Playoffs, Weaver and Holmes got rest last night, if the Yankees are leading from 6th tonight it will be series over.

And Stanton is the new Mr October. 8)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10349 on: October 19, 2024, 01:50:52 pm »
Im happy for Stanton to be honest. Guy has light tower power and could post Judgian numbers if he hadnt been wrecked by every injury in the book. Even though I dont rate Boone that much as a manager hes completely outworked Vogt this series. I do wish managers would stop trying to be so smart in general. Ride the starter until you cannot, theyre just pulling them after 3 innings for no reason.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10350 on: October 20, 2024, 03:01:33 am »
Stanton is taking the piss this post season. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10351 on: October 20, 2024, 04:37:39 am »
Soto, give him what he wants.

Just added another 100 million to his demands.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10352 on: October 20, 2024, 05:21:23 am »
We should get a good World Series now. Either we get the 2 most famous clubs loaded with big names or we get the New York derby.

Soto and Stanton are unconscious right now. Theyre swinging a red hot bat. Judge has a .707 OPS and its made little difference.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10353 on: October 20, 2024, 06:21:11 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 20, 2024, 03:01:33 am
Stanton is taking the piss this post season. ;D

He should never have had a chance to hit that home run. Theyd got a base open and Jazz Chisholm hitting behind him whos slumping like mad. Why would you give him anything to hit?
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10354 on: October 21, 2024, 04:15:14 am »
Yeah this game looks out of reach for the Mets, it's 10-4 bottom of the 8th. They'll take from this experience and if they keep it together I think they'll be a force next year and onwards.

It looks like it's going to be Yankees/Dodgers now.

Game 1 is on Friday at midnight I believe.

Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10355 on: October 21, 2024, 04:58:53 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 21, 2024, 04:15:14 am
Yeah this game looks out of reach for the Mets, it's 10-4 bottom of the 8th. They'll take from this experience and if they keep it together I think they'll be a force next year and onwards.

It looks like it's going to be Yankees/Dodgers now.

Game 1 is on Friday at midnight I believe.

I see it differently, I think this was a chance for the Mets to strike. They had 3 players under 30 in the lineup and one of them is Alonso at 29. Vientos is a good looking young third basemen and Alvarez is young behind the dish but this is not a team built for the long term. Its been built to win the last few years but they never got it together and this is actually likely to be closer to the end of their window of opportunity than the start.

Their farm system is ranked mid pack so they might get some useful players from there but I dont know, I feel like the Mets will need a lot of help from the free agent market and theyre already on the hook for some good contracts and will maybe need to pay Alonso too. Lets not forget they were rolling with the largest payroll in baseball this year. Theyre no underdog story.
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,534
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10356 on: October 21, 2024, 10:35:59 am »
Dodgers 4-1 or 4-2
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,845
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10357 on: October 21, 2024, 04:31:55 pm »
12th time meeting at the World Series

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dodgers%E2%80%93Yankees_rivalry

Don't know why but have a feeling the Yankees will do it in 6.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline De La Goal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 376
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10358 on: Yesterday at 03:02:19 pm »
Meanwhile, in Japan: the Yokohama (DeNa) Baystars are through to the Japan Series to play the Fukuoka (Softbank) Hawks.

They're very jammy. They finished third in the six team Central League, then beat both the second place Tigers (my team, dammit) and first place Giants in the ridiculous "Climax Series", which makes a total nonsense of regular season play.

Fukuoka is one of my favourite cities - so, er, ganbare Hawks!
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,992
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10359 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 03:02:19 pm
Meanwhile, in Japan: the Yokohama (DeNa) Baystars are through to the Japan Series to play the Fukuoka (Softbank) Hawks.

They're very jammy. They finished third in the six team Central League, then beat both the second place Tigers (my team, dammit) and first place Giants in the ridiculous "Climax Series", which makes a total nonsense of regular season play.

Fukuoka is one of my favourite cities - so, er, ganbare Hawks!
What's a climax series?

Who's the next Japanese star who looks MLB worthy right now?
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 