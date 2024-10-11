I think it became apparent early on Flaherty didn't have it (Roberts said he was under the weather, I'm not sure about that), while the Mets were up against the wall and going for it.



Fair play, they'll now go back to LA for the final 2 games. Roberts has already said Game 6 will be a bullpen game.



Last time that happened (Game 2) it didn't go so well for the Dodgers, so it may well go 7 games.



My impression is it just feels like these playoffs came too soon for this Mets team. They'll be a force next year and thereafter, I just see too many mistakes for them right now to be able to take 2 consecutive games in LA.



That said, if they somehow manage to do it against this Dodger team and win 3 games in a row, I think they'll have enough momentum to go all the way against whoever the AL offers.