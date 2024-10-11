« previous next »
Padres have scored 13 runs in 9 innings against him this season. Clearly something is different with them and the rest of baseball.
Not that I'm complaining -and I hope I don't jinx it- but what the hell has happened to the Padres offense??

They are 6 outs from being eliminated and still no runs. Scoring for fun before the last game, nothing since.
Dominant pitching from the Dodgers.

Wouldn't it be funny amidst all the chaos of this postseason that this is the year we finally get the Yankees-Dodgers?
Oh well, lost aliens win but it's been a great season for the Pads and hopefully they can build on it next year. ABLA.
Guardians lead 6-3 bottom of 7th
The thing is despite giving that grand slam, the Tigers had chances at bat, with bases loaded even, but just whiffed and made bad decisions... could have had this closer at least.
Guardians Win 7-3
Yankees win.

Scored 3 of the 5 runs from wild pitches, Yankees had bases loaded twice and just like the Yankees in the Playoffs this Century they are awful with RISP.

Taylor Swift looked like she enjoyed the Game, Spike Lee got dressed in the dark. :D
Swing and misses galore with Stanton but when he hits one, good god he absolutely mashes them. Never seen anybody with his kind of power. All world levels of strength.
Been a strange game, both teams left loads stranded, strange base running and going through Bullpens, so many pitcher changers.

Judge deffo out of his slump now, 3 rbis tonight , I'm going to sleep Yanks 6-2 up top of the 8th.
Been a strange game, both teams left loads stranded, strange base running and going through Bullpens, so many pitcher changers.

Judge deffo out of his slump now, 3 rbis tonight , I'm going to sleep Yanks 6-2 up top of the 8th.
Yeah if Judge starts playing some decent ball then Cleveland are done. Yanks have basically made it through the playoffs carrying him to be honest.
Mets will be gutted if they dont win this. HP umpire is calling everything a strike for Severino. Hes got a strike zone as big as Central Park.
One call on Severino was awful, high fast ball on the corner on a 1-2 count and he gets out of the 2nd Inning unscathed, the Dodgers scored 2.
https://xcancel.com/noahcamras/status/1846714000341438832

Look at the state of this. Hes been squeezing Buehler with almost identical pitches. Should be nowhere near the playoffs, let alone calling the game.
Going to be tough for the Mets against the Dodgers bullpen if they plan to keep mounting comebacks. These guys are not the Phillies. The lineup is honking to be honest for the most expensive roster in baseball. Theyve got 3 dudes that can hit a baseball.
Judge is heating up. Hitting an opposite field homer at Progressive Field requires grown man power.
Wooooooooooooooooooooooooooot.
Hahahahahahahaha

Beastmode Stanton.
Thats what the Yankees have. 3 guys that can bring it back in one swing. Soto, Judge and Stanton is extremely difficult to navigate.
FFS.

Crazy game.

Should be interesting with Bullpens used up now.
That one will hurt the Yankees badly. Blew through all their bullpen arms, had them down to their last strike and got walked off by David Fry. That wont wash off easily.
Ohtani obliterated that ball. There is nothing better in sports than the sound of a smashed home run. The crack of the bat is so incredibly satisfying.
Will the Mets ever have somebody on the mound that can throw a fucking strike. Walked themselves into oblivion again.
Mets bats finally turn up today.
Its such a boring series. Hasnt been one interesting game out of the 5.
I think it became apparent early on Flaherty didn't have it (Roberts said he was under the weather, I'm not sure about that), while the Mets were up against the wall and going for it.

Fair play, they'll now go back to LA for the final 2 games. Roberts has already said Game 6 will be a bullpen game.

Last time that happened (Game 2) it didn't go so well for the Dodgers, so it may well go 7 games.

My impression is it just feels like these playoffs came too soon for this Mets team. They'll be a force next year and thereafter, I just see too many mistakes for them right now to be able to take 2 consecutive games in LA.

That said, if they somehow manage to do it against this Dodger team and win 3 games in a row, I think they'll have enough momentum to go all the way against whoever the AL offers.
Ohtani obliterated that ball. There is nothing better in sports than the sound of a smashed home run. The crack of the bat is so incredibly satisfying.

https://www.tiktok.com/@liverpoolfc/video/6950222170123488517
