Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10320 on: October 11, 2024, 03:13:23 pm »
Padres have scored 13 runs in 9 innings against him this season. Clearly something is different with them and the rest of baseball.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10321 on: October 12, 2024, 03:04:58 am »
Not that I'm complaining -and I hope I don't jinx it- but what the hell has happened to the Padres offense??

They are 6 outs from being eliminated and still no runs. Scoring for fun before the last game, nothing since.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10322 on: October 12, 2024, 03:36:53 am »
Dominant pitching from the Dodgers.

Wouldn't it be funny amidst all the chaos of this postseason that this is the year we finally get the Yankees-Dodgers?
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10323 on: October 12, 2024, 10:33:52 am »
Oh well, lost aliens win but it's been a great season for the Pads and hopefully they can build on it next year. ABLA.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10324 on: October 12, 2024, 08:39:32 pm »
Guardians lead 6-3 bottom of 7th
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10325 on: October 12, 2024, 08:46:18 pm »
The thing is despite giving that grand slam, the Tigers had chances at bat, with bases loaded even, but just whiffed and made bad decisions... could have had this closer at least.
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10326 on: October 12, 2024, 09:18:40 pm »
Guardians Win 7-3
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 03:46:31 am »
Yankees win.

Scored 3 of the 5 runs from wild pitches, Yankees had bases loaded twice and just like the Yankees in the Playoffs this Century they are awful with RISP.

Taylor Swift looked like she enjoyed the Game, Spike Lee got dressed in the dark. :D
Re: Any Baseball Lovers Around
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 03:54:50 am »
Swing and misses galore with Stanton but when he hits one, good god he absolutely mashes them. Never seen anybody with his kind of power. All world levels of strength.
